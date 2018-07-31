Boston Beer: Pure Speculation

None of the scenarios that would support the current valuation seem very likely right now.

Boston Beer Co. (SAM) sold-off after reporting Q2 results. There were some positives to take from the quarter, but the stock was already too expensive to begin with and Samuel Adams volumes continued to decline. We believe the stock is still too expensive and that an investment in SAM is purely speculative right now.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

Revenues grew 10.2% to $273.1M beating estimates by $3.4M, but EPS fell 15.7% to $1.98, missing estimates by a massive $0.79. The profit decline is even worse when you adjust for buybacks and a significantly lower tax rate, as operating income fell 31.4%. If there is one positive to take, it’s that the decrease was primarily due to planned increases in advertising, promotional, and selling expenses, which grew at almost 3x the rate as revenues in Q2. Management said that brand investment increases will moderate for the remainder of the year to stay within SAM’s annual spending guidance, and the company left FY18 EPS guidance unchanged at $6.30 to $7.30.

If you look at things strictly in this light, the selloff after Q2 seems a little extreme. But the stock was already so expensive heading into Q2 earnings that a correction was probably warranted anyway, regardless of the exact reason for it.

Between March and the end of July shares of SAM almost doubled (Figure 1), fueled by speculation that a rebound was in the cards. Depletions in the first quarter increased 8% after falling for 9 consecutive quarters, and production levels were approaching full capacity again. The issue was that the core Samuel Adams brand, which makes up the bulk of Boston Beer’s portfolio, continued to decline.

Figure 1: SAM Performance YTD

Source: Morningstar

A similar thing happened in Q2. Depletion growth accelerated to 12% in the quarter, but once again the growth was driven entirely by non-beer products such as ciders, teas, and seltzer (Truly Spiked & Sparkling, Twisted Tea, and Angry Orchard). Samuel Adams volumes declined again, despite the early success of new launches, and while management remains committed to investing in the brand, the lack of any actual signs of a rebound is concerning.

After all, declining Samuel Adams sales were the reason for the stock’s sharp decline between 2015 and 2017 (Figure 2). The craft beer market isn’t done growing, but it’s clear that growth has plateaued and that the high-teen growth rates from a few years ago are a thing of the past. Total industry volumes at large retail stores increased just 1.7% during the first six months of the year, compared to volume growth of 6% in 2017, 13% in 2016, and 18% in 2015.

Figure 2: SAM 5-Yr Performance Chart

Source: Morningstar

Meanwhile, competition, not only from other craft beer makers but also from major beer players such as AB Inbev (BUD) and Coors (TAP), has increased significantly. There were more than 5,000 breweries operating in the United States last year, compared to 3,500 in 2015 and just 1,500 in 2008. Research shows that craft beer buyers like to experiment with new brands, and usually don't decide which products to buy until they're at the store. This means that there isn’t much brand loyalty, and with so many options available to consumers it’s little wonder that SAM is struggling to get its customers back.

Even after the latest selling SAM looks too expensive. The stock trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 19.9, which is just below its peak multiple from four years ago when the craft beer craze was at its peak. Competitors Craft Brew Alliance (BREW), BUD, Constellation Brands (STZ), and TAP, on the other hand, trade at an average EV/EBITDA of 15, which is in-line with their long-term average valuations.

The stock is just way too speculative at the current valuation, which assumes that SAM will rebound even as industry volumes continue to stagnate. This would most likely require a rebound in core beer sales (i.e. Samuel Adams), but SAM is at a huge competitive disadvantage to BREW and TAP, who account for roughly 80% of domestic volumes, have greater resources, and can leverage fixed marketing and advertising costs across a much larger base.

Without any signs of life from the core Samuel Adams brand, you’re betting on SAM’s emerging non-beer brands like Twisted Tea and Angry Orchard, which are still relatively unproven and subject to the same pitfalls (changes in consumer taste and a lack of brand differentiation) that befell Samuel Adams.

It seems like the best hope for investors is a buyout, but the probability of an acquisition by the likes of BUD or TAP is much lower today than it was a few years ago. This is especially true at the current valuation, and you have to ask yourself what a BUD or TAP would see in Boston Beer that would make it a particularly attractive candidate.

All of these scenarios are purely speculative, and investors should avoid SAM.

Conclusion

SAM was due for a correction but even after the selloff we believe shares are still too expensive. The stock is priced for a rebound, but none of the scenarios that would support the stock’s valuation seem very likely right now. Investors seeking exposure to beer would do a lot better with a BUD or a TAP, who have more diversified product portfolios, stronger competitive advantages and resources, better profit margins, are cheaper, and pay dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.