Energy Transfer Partners: These 7.625% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Units Have Begun Trading On The NYSE

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Units issued by Energy Transfer Partners (ETP).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining from making an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we dive into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Energy Transfer Partners.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 16M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $400M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Energy Transfer Partners' 7.625% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE: ETP-D) pay a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.625% before 08/15/2023 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 4.738%. The new preferred units carry a 'BB' S&P rating and are callable as of 08/15/2023. Currently, ETP-D is trading above its par value at a price of $25.46 and has a Current Yield of 7.49% and Yield-to-Call of 7.19%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 6.24% and 5.99%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

On April 28, 2017, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Sunoco Logistics Partners (SXL) closed on their previously announced merger, in which SXL acquired ETP. Upon closing of the merger, SXL changed its name to Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. and applied to list its common units on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ETP." Effective with the opening of market on April 28, 2017, ETP ceased to be a publicly traded company and its common units previously listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ETP" have been de-listed. Effective with the opening of market on May 1, 2017, SXL common units are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the new symbol "ETP." This change is now reflected in the ETP stock price. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, ETP owns and operates a geographically diverse portfolio of complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ETP's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. website at www.energytransfer.com. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) is a master limited partnership that owns the general partner and 100% of the incentive distribution rights (IDRs) of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP (SUN). ETE also owns Lake Charles LNG Company. On a consolidated basis, ETE's family of companies owns and operates a diverse portfolio of natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, and crude oil pipelines, as well as retail and wholesale motor fuel operations and LNG terminalling. For more information, visit the Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. website at www.energytransfer.com.

Source: The company's website | Investor Relations

Below, you can see dividend and profitability information about the common stock, ETP:

Source: FastGraphs.com

...and the market opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the company paid a $2.21 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $20.82, the current yield of ETP is 10.61%. As an absolute value, this means it has $2.58B yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend for all preferred units (including the newly issued Series D preferred units) of the company is $165.5M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $24.67B, ETP is one of the biggest companies in the 'Oil & Gas Pipelines' sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of March 2018, Energy Transfer Partners had a total debt of $33.1B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series D preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company.

The Energy Transfer Partners Family

ETP has three more outstanding preferred units:

US$950M 6.250% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units,

US$550M 6.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, and

Energy Transfer Partners 7.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE: ETP-C)

However, only one series is listed, and this is the Series C preferred units.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

ETP-C pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.375% before 05/15/2023 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 4.53%. It also carries a 'BB' S&P rating and is callable as of 05/15/2023. With the current price of $25.54, ETP-C has a Current Yield of 7.22% and Yield-to-Call of 6.84%.

By having very close call dates (3 months divide them) and comparing the series C preferred units (ETP-C) with the Yield-to-Worst of 7.19% of ETP-D, we can see that there is yield spread of 0.30% in favor of the new issue. Adding the higher "LIBOR spread" of ETP-D with 0.208%, at these price levels, the newly issued security is the better of the two.

Furthermore, there are a plenty of Corporate Bonds issued by the company and the picture below presents only a part of it:

Source: FINRA

The Corporate Bond that has the closest maturity date as the call date of ETP-D is the 09/15/2023 Corporate Bond (ETP4641497) and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.15%. This should be compared to the 7.19% Yield-to-Call of ETP-D, but when making that comparison, do remember that ETP-D's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2023. Still, a yield margin of 3% between the two securities seems to be a little too high, especially when the common stock pays a dividend of over $2B.5 compared to $165.5M for all of the outstanding preferred units.

Some more information about the bond could be found in the table below:

Source: FINRA | ETP4641497

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred units in the 'Oil & Gas Pipelines' sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Units

These 3 charts contain all fixed-to-floating preferred units with non-suspended distribution, by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call, and by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield. This means that the LGCY preferred stocks are excluded from this chart as they don't pay dividends.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floatings

The next 2 charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate, with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

All Preferred Stock Units

The chart below contains all preferred stocks units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield. Again, LGCY preferred stocks are excluded from this chart.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart, as its Yield-to-Call is 128%.

Schedule K-1

We intend to furnish to each unitholder, within 90 days after the close of each calendar year, specific tax information, including a Schedule K-1, which describes his share of our income, gain, loss and deduction for our preceding taxable year. Notwithstanding the rules described above under "-Tax Consequences of Unit Ownership-Basis of Units" requiring aggregation of partnership interests purchased in separate transactions, you may receive two Schedules K-1 if you hold common units and Series D Preferred Units due to administrative reporting limitations. In preparing this information, which will not be reviewed by counsel, we will take various accounting and reporting positions, some of which have been mentioned earlier, to determine each unitholder's share of income, gain, loss and deduction. We cannot assure you that those positions will yield a result that conforms to the requirements of the Internal Revenue Code, Treasury Regulations or administrative interpretations of the IRS. Neither we nor Latham & Watkins LLP can assure prospective holders of Series D Preferred Units that the IRS will not successfully contend in court that those positions are impermissible. Any challenge by the IRS could negatively affect the value of the Series D Preferred Units.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Energy Transfer Partners

Rating Event

At any time within 120 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by the Issuer following the occurrence of a Ratings Event, the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the Series D Preferred Units in whole, but not in part, at a redemption price in cash per Series D Preferred Unit equal to $25.50 (102% of the liquidation preference of $25.00) plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption, whether or not declared. Any such redemption would be effected only out of funds legally available for such purposes and will be subject to compliance with the provisions of the instruments governing the Issuer's outstanding indebtedness.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Energy Transfer Partners

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional Series D Preferred Units to repay amounts outstanding under our revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Energy Transfer Partners

Addition to the S&P Preferred Stock Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $407M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (PFF). If the average monthly volume of ETP-D after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred units ETP-D. With this kind of article, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Given the alluring characteristics of this product, it is a good addition to one's portfolio if there is a match in terms of risk profile. Additionally, it would be a good idea to examine the company closely before making a decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.