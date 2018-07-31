Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Redhill Zooms, FDA Nods Advaxis Ahead, Hologic Warned

Stocks in News: RDHL, ADXS

RedHill's RHB-104 successful in late-stage Crohn's study; shares up 40% premarket

Discussion: RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) RB-104 succeeds in Phase 3 clinical trial on Crohn's disease patients. Primary endpoint of remission at 26th week against the data from placebo was achieved. The statistical difference was significant. Compared to the 23% remission, 37% patients in the drug-treatment group achieved remission at 26th week. Secondary endpoints were also met by the study. Maintenance of remission at 52nd week for those who achieved remission at 26th week was also reportedly superior for the drug over the placebo group. There were no safety concerns or discontinuation due to major adverse events. Another extension study which is open-label is currently going on.

Recent data states that out of ~1.6 million Americans with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), 0.78M suffer from Crohn's disease and another ~9M with ulcerative colitis. It is estimated that each year 6 to 15 new cases of Crohn's disease are diagnosed per 0.1M people. The reasons for the disease are yet to be known and there is currently no cure or approved therapy for Crohn's disease. The range of programs for which the candidates are being on trial too are rather diversified. Apart from Crohn's disease, program indications include H. Pylori infection, migraine, and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections.

Earlier, the company acquired two new patents for RHB-104 from the USPTO and the European Patent office. These patents sealed the company’s rights over the drug until 2029. Before this news of the patent notice came up, the company announced that they have been granted exclusive rights to co-promote Mytesi® (crofelemer 125 mg delayed-release tablets) in the U.S. by Napo Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Jaguar Health (JAGX). FDA-approved Mytesi® is an anti-diarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

The stock of the Israel-based $194.23M company was inching towards its 52-wk high for the last two months. The share price hit its 52-wk high at this apparently positive news to touch $14. This was a +48% change. However, the gain was mostly lost due to a spoiler in the data analysis. On closer inspection of the remission data it appeared as if the drug remission data dropped to 27% compared to 20% for placebo. Hence it was actually quite short of the required statistical significance. This implied a much reduced treatment effect than it was initially assumed. The latest trading price of the stock climbed down dramatically from that peak range and is trading at $8.75. The latest price is closer to its median of the 52-wk range is $4.30-11.25.

Due to high burn rate expected of such a company in several late-stage trials and close to several upcoming commercialization, the cash may not be enough for the company to successfully conclude all these without raising further capital. Such raising of capital happens closer to the upcoming catalysts and interested investors should keep a keen watch on the timing of both these events to enter into the RDHL story.

FDA on board with clinical development of Advaxis' NSCLC candidate; shares ahead 9% premarket

Discussion: Advaxis (ADXS) announced that the FDA has signed off on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its ADXS-503 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (‘NSCLC). The trial involving 50 subjects will assess the combination of ADXS-503 and a checkpoint inhibitor in up to 20 different U.S. centers. It is estimated that by the end of this year-end, the dosing should begin. ADXS-HOT isa cancer-specific immunotherapy drawing upon the company's Lm technology platform. The therapy targets hotspot mutations in specific cancer types. It also addresses other proprietary tumor-associated antigens. The company claims to have developed more than 10 such candidates out of the platform. .

In other News

Hologic warned over inappropriate marketing of vaginal rejuvenation procedures

FDA warned seven manufacturers regarding their marketing of energy-based devices, including lasers, for the unapproved indication of “vaginal rejuvenation”. Hologic’s (HOLX) Cynosure unit is one of the seven such units. FDA has given a 30-day timeline to respond to the marketing practices on unapproved use. An unsatisfactory response may lead to enforcement action on the agency’s part.

Surface Oncology's SRF231 an Orphan Drug for multiple myeloma

Surface Oncology's (SURF) anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody SRF231 is now an FDA-designated Orphan Drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

FDA OKs Progenics' Azedra for rare adrenal tumors

Progenics Pharmaceuticals' (PGNX) AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131) for the treatment of rare adrenal tumors, pheocromocytoma and paraganglioma gets FDA approval.

FDA OKs Roche HPV test for first-line cervical cancer screening

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) cobas HPV test for use as first-line screening for cervical cancer in women at least 25 years old using specimens collected in SurePath preservative fluid is now FDA-approved for all cervical cancer screening indications supported by professional society guidelines.

Arcus Bio launches early-stage study of AB154

Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of anti-TIGIT antibody AB154, as monotherapy and in combination with AB122, in selected tumor types is now all set to start by Arcus Biosciences (RCUS). While the study will begin in Australia an IND is planned in Q4. Preliminary data for dose escalation is expected in 2019.

FDA accepts Nektar's marketing application for low back pain opioid

Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR) marketing application of NKTR-181 for the treatment of chronic low back pain in adult patients new to opioid therapy is accpted by FDA for review. PDUFA is May 28, 2019.

Soleno Therapeutics receives Fast Track designation for DCCR for treatment of PWS

Soleno Therapeutics' (SLNO) Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (‘DCCR) for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) receives Fast Track Designation. The candidate is now in a Phase III clinical trial of DCCR at multiple sites in the U.S.

DURECT up 16% premarket on FDA OK of Indivior's Perceris

DURECT (DRRX) moved positive as FDA approves Indivior PLC's PERSERIS (risperidone) for schizophrenia.

Sienna Bio's SNA-001 flunks two pivotal acne studies; shares down 28% premarket

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) announced hat SNA-001, in conjunction with laser therapy, failed to demonstrate a treatment effect in two pivotal acne studies.

CytoDyn announces improved response rate at higher dose of PRO 140 in HIV phase 3 monotherapy trial

Independent Institutional Review Board overseeing CytoDyn’s (OTCQB:CYDY) Phase 3 investigative monotherapy trial to increase the weekly PRO 140 dose from 525 mg to 700 mg for newly enrolled patients gives it clearance. The trial to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of PRO 140 as a long-acting, single-agent maintenance therapy for the chronic suppression of HIV will now proceed to next pivotal stage.

European advisory group backs Merck's Keytruda in first-line lung cancer

CHMP offers positive opinion supporting Merck's (MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in combination with Eli Lilly's ALIMTA (pemetrexed) and platinum-based chemo, for the first-line treatment of metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (‘NSCLC) in adults. European Commission’s final decision is usually expected in 60 days.

FDA accepts Merck KGaA's refiled marketing application for MS med cladribine

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) unit EMD Serono's revised marketing application of MAVENCLAD (cladribine) on relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis is accepted by FDA. Previously in 2011, the company received a CRL in 2011 asking for more safety and efficacy data.

FDA OKs Indivior's long-acting Perseris for schizophrenia

Indivior PLC's (OTCPK:INVVY) PERSERIS (risperidone), a subcutaneously administered long-acting injectable for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia is now an FDA-approved drug.

MediciNova announces full enrollment in MN-166 clinical trial

MediciNova (MNOV) announced completion of the enrollment of all 35 subjects of biomarker clinical trial of MN-166 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (‘ALS).

Chembio Diagnostics collaborates with FIND to develop HCV point-of-care diagnostic test

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) announced collaboration with the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (OTCPK:FIND) to speed up the testing of a rapid diagnostic test for hepatitis C virus (‘HCV).

Netflix re-releases documentary critical of medical device industry

Netflix’s documentary titled "The Bleeding Edge" is re-released . The documentary takes a critical view of the medical device industry. This may cause the device industry to feel some discomofort and negative market pressure. Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Essure contraceptive device and Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) robotic surgical instruments are some of the specific devices mentioned in the documentary.

