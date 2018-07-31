A Much-Needed Nasdaq Internal Cleanse

After an exemplary 4-month rally, the leading tech stocks have commenced an overdue pullback. The April-July rally put many tech shares in an overheated and overstretched technical condition. While the bears are salivating over the prospects of a waterfall-type decline, the weight of evidence continues to point bullish. As we’ll discuss in today’s comments, the Nasdaq’s latest setback should offer another entry point for buyers in August before the bull resumes its advance.

The tech sector, which is the heaviest sector by weight, was the worst-performing group on Monday, losing 1.8%. More than half of tech components shed at least 1%, with Twitter (TWTR) losing 8%, Netflix (NFLX) dropping 6%, and Facebook (FB) dropping 2%. If there’s any doubt that the tech stocks have borne the brunt of the latest selling pressure, a comparison of the number of stocks making 52-week highs and lows on both exchanges will quickly clear this up.

In the latest session, 45 NYSE-listed stocks made new 52-week highs compared with 41 new lows. On the Nasdaq, however, there were only 39 new highs compared with a whopping 105 new lows. Thus for the last few days, the new high-new low differential on the Nasdaq has been negative. This is the classic sign of a market undergoing an unhealthy amount of internal selling. Needless to say, until the Nasdaq new high-new low ratio turns positive, investors should buckle up and prepare for additional turbulence in the days ahead.

Speaking of turbulence, the internal condition of the S&P 500 (SPX) as measured by the 20-day price oscillator hasn't improved much since Monday and is still far from a normal, healthy reading. I mentioned in the previous commentary that with the SPX 20-day oscillator in “overbought” territory, the large cap stocks would likely remain vulnerable to earnings-related selling pressure due to the overheated nature of the market. Until the 20-day oscillator returns to a healthier condition by pulling back toward the “zero” level, new purchases aren’t currently recommended since the large cap stocks still remain vulnerable.

Source: WSJ

Turning our attention to the Nasdaq, the strong performance of the last several weeks also resulted in an overstretched and overheated condition for the tech sector. This in turn implies that a period of rest and consolidation is necessary for the tech stocks, particularly the stalwart and overworked FAANGs. One of the best ways of gauging how “overstretched” the market has become is simply to look at the daily chart of the major indices compared to their 200-day moving average. This widely-followed tool used by institutional and retail investors alike is one of the best measures of the direction, and strength, of the intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend. When the 200-day MA is rising and the market and a stock or index is keeping above it without becoming over-extended, the interim trend is deemed to be fairly healthy on at least a superficial basis. To get a better reading of the trend requires looking at the internal indicators, but a rising 200-day MA at least implies the market enjoys the benefit of forward momentum.

Shown here is a graph of the Nasdaq Composite in relation to its 200-day moving average. As you can see here, the Nasdaq has twice tested its 200-day MA this year, both times successfully. Whenever the Nasdaq gets too far out of line with the 200-day MA, however, the tech stocks become more vulnerable to a bear raid - at least on a short-term basis. That appears to be the case here after the Nasdaq Composite has become distended from its 200-day MA since last month.

Source: BigCharts

An orderly decline which puts the Nasdaq Composite closer in line with its 200-day MA would be remedial and would almost certainly wash out the weak-handed market participants and remove most of the excess heat which built up during the last several weeks of the tech sector's rally. Thus, the latest pullback in the Nasdaq can be viewed as a necessary “internal cleanse” to restore the market to a healthy condition once again.

Along these lines, we'll also need to see an improvement in the 4-week rate of change (R.O.C.) of the Nasdaq's 52-week new highs and lows. This particular indicator is what I use to determine the short-term path of least resistance for the tech-heavy Nasdaq. A rising 4-week R.O.C. indicator (below) would go a long way in reversing the downward bias the Nasdaq has developed in the last few days. Incidentally, this indicator gave a "heads-up" warning signal several days in advance of the latest Nasdaq decline.

Source: WSJ

Adding additional weight to the internal correction now underway is the latest failure signal of the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). The broker/dealer stocks have had a rough go of it since last week after teasing an immediate-term turnaround. The broker/dealers are extremely sensitive to shifts in the incremental demand for equities and as such XBD tends to be a reliable leading and confirming indicator for the S&P 500. As you can see here, XBD completely reversed its recent 2-day higher close above its 15-day moving average. This effectively reversed an immediate-term breakout signal from two weeks ago and it puts the broker/dealers on the back foot once again. Until improvement is seen in XBD, short-term-oriented participants should remain defensive and generally refrain from initiating new long positions in the equity market.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain intermediate-to-longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. These include, in particular, the retail sector and the tech sector in general (notwithstanding the present overheated market condition). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long positions among the actively traded tech and Internet names, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

