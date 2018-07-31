CannaRoyalty - Misunderstood And Undervalued

I believe CannaRoyalty is a speculative "BUY" and have a conservative $6 price target on the stock for the next 12 months.

In the world of cannabis, California is a global trendsetter and CannaRoyalty will look to leverage their brands, IP, and experience to gain an advantage in international markets.

The July 1st compliance deadline has sent a shockwave through an already fragmented legal market. CannaRoyalty is well positioned to profit from California's transition from illegal to legal cannabis.

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity like CNNRF. CannaRoyalty Corp.'s listing on the Canadian Venture Exchange under the ticker CRZ offers stronger liquidity.)

When California legalized recreational cannabis on January 1st, 2018, it not only kicked off a big party but also globally ignited the entire cannabis sector. As the euphoria of this historic legislation has worn off, however, reality has set in as the six-month transition window officially closed on July 1st, 2018. What this means for California’s licensed producers (LPs) is that all cannabis must be packaged in child-resistant packaging and independently lab-tested for contaminants before it can be sold legally.

A well-known study from September of 2017 conducted by cannabis testing and analytics specialist, Steep Hill, estimated that 86% of the California cannabis clones are contaminated with one or more types of pesticides. In an April press release, Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) reported that “It is estimated that over 90 percent of products made from cannabis flower and extracts in California are contaminated, and will most likely not pass new state testing protocols to be introduced in 2018.” We are seeing this come to pass right now.

In the days leading up to the July 1st deadline, cannabis retailers in California were slashing prices in a massive fire sale of their non-compliant products. The CEO of Source Cannabis Farms, John Atari, told the Associated Press that “You can smell it. There’s a certain desperation from stores that bought too much and they have to dump it. There’s going to be a big shortage of clean product come July 1.” The California Bureau of Cannabis is now overseeing the destruction of an estimated $350 million of non-compliant cannabis that puts a whole new spin on the phrase “up in smoke.”

While there is no denying that the California cannabis market is a massive opportunity, it is also undeniable that there will be big losers in addition to some big winners. The July 1st compliance deadline is certainly a major fork in the road and there will be more to come. The companies that craft and follow the right strategies for legal cannabis will realize significant gains over the long term and I believe CannaRoyalty (CSE:CRZ) (OTCQX:CNNRF) is one of them. I also believe Sunniva is another and Ted Ohashi and Jeff Khoshaba have already covered this company exceptionally well.

Who is CannaRoyalty?

“CannaRoyalty is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in key segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt and licensing agreements."

CannaRoyalty has an experienced management team led by Marc Lustig, who founded the business back in 2014 with his own money. The former CEO of Molson, Daniel O’Neill, in a recent BNN Bloomberg interview (July 4th, 2018) spoke about his role as a board member of CannaRoyalty and why he believes in their management and business model.

Why CannaRoyalty?

There are four main reasons why I believe CannaRoyalty is a solid investment opportunity:

Beyond Cultivation

California

Compliance

Connection

Beyond Cultivation

The CannaRoyalty investment strategy is built around Marc Lustig’s core belief that cannabis will ultimately become commoditized, leading to plummeting prices and margins for the raw ingredient. Rolling Stone magazine published a recent article entitled “Oregon’s Weed Glut: What Happens to Excess Pot?” that paints a grim picture of cannabis entrepreneurs. While investors need to keep in mind that the situation in Oregon does not mean that all markets will suffer the exact same fate, it does indicate that the commoditization of cannabis will affect all markets to various degrees in the future. Lustig is banking on this.

He also believes, however, that there is an opportunity to capture significantly higher margins through brand building, R&D, extraction, delivery devices, IP acquisition, and licensing. As evidenced in their June 2018 Corporate Presentation, one can clearly see that their track record of investments remains consistent with their “beyond cultivation” strategy. This is a strategy I strongly agree with and one that offers a needed diversification to many investors who are too heavily in licensed producers (LPs), particularly Canadian ones.

California: The Crown Jewel Of Cannabis

The following infographic from New Frontier Data compares the cannabis demand growth in California and Canada. At first glance, these markets appear to be remarkably similar. The only noticeable difference is that California is expected to reduce the market share of its illicit market a few years earlier. In a February 15th, 2018 interview with PotNetwork, Lustig commented, however, that “California is and will continue to be the most important cannabis market in the world.” Why does he prefer California?

One answer to this question can be found in Lustig’s comments in this same PotNetwork interview regarding medical cannabis:

“California as a medical market in 2017 did roughly [U.S.]$3 billion in legal revenues. To put that in perspective, for the Canadian market the which was medical all of 2017 and still is in 2018 the revenues may have been [CAD]$250 - $300 million. The California market is 10 to 15 times bigger than the Canadian market yet the investment value of a number of the public companies in Canada would suggest that Canada is bigger. But it's a fraction of the size of the California market. That obviously explains why we're so focused on the California market.”

Another answer to this question can be found in the differences between Californian and Canadian cannabis compliance.

California Cannabis Compliance

In order to better understand the CannaRoyalty roadmap, it is important to be clear on exactly what compliance means for California’s cannabis growers. As one can see from the chart shown below, January 1st began the required testing of all cannabis products. As of July 1st, we are now seeing the enforcement of these regulations and on December 31st, 2018 compliance will become even more stringent.

So, what does this have to do with CannaRoyalty?

After July 1st, 2018, all sales of cannabis products must go through licensed distributors. Unlike Canada where there is heavy involvement from the provinces and Health Canada, distribution in California is done by private companies according to the following guidelines put forth by the State of California:

Distributors are the only license type that can transport marijuana products and they’re also the only licensees that can coordinate the required third-party testing of licensees’ products.

the required third-party testing of licensees’ products. Prior to any retail sale, licensees must ensure that a distributor undertakes quality assurance packaging and labeling reviews of their products.

Perhaps most importantly, distributors are almost exclusively in charge of collection and remittance of the cultivation and excise taxes to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (“CDTFA”).

Lustig and his team have recognized the enhanced role of distributors in a fragmented California market that is struggling with the pains of legalization. They also recognize that the volumes of legal cannabis will grow substantially due to a shift from the black market and investment and innovation in the space.

Alta Supply (Alta) acquisition

On March 27th, 2018, CannaRoyalty finalized the purchase of Alta Supply, a licensed distributor in Oakland serving the entire affluent Bay Area around San Francisco. This deal also included the purchase of Kaya Management, the manufacturer of the popular Bhang® vaporizer and Bhang® chocolate products. The combined 2017 revenue for both of these companies was about $9.5 million USD.

Through its exclusive distribution through these well-known brands, Alta has created the blueprint for additional brands that can only sell their products via legal channels. CannaRoyalty believes that additional capital and the right strategy can make Alta a major distributor in Northern California.

River Distribution (RVR)

March 27th, 2018 was a busy day for CannaRoyalty as they not only finalized their acquisitions of Alta Supply and Kaya Management but also closed their acquisition of River Distribution (RVR), a licensed distributor that was founded and is still managed by seasoned professionals. RVR posted revenues of $25.4 million USD in 2017.

Alta/RVR Combination

In combination, RVR and Alta Supply gives CannaRoyalty access not only to the vast majority of California’s licensed dispensaries but also to the top cannabis brands and products available on the California market. As it was shown before, the role of a licensed distributor in California includes product testing, state tax collection, sources, warehouses products, negotiating wholesale contracts, ships, and even training budtenders about the products.

If we go back to the PotNetwork interview with Marc Lustig, then it is clear CannaRoyalty is executing their strategy:

“I think we're better capitalized and have put together a network of strategic relationships that will allow us to leverage our assets much better than the sort of smaller single asset type companies. Scale for a market like California will be the most important asset.”

Connecting the Dots

The legalization of cannabis in California has created a bottleneck. CannaRoyalty has devised a strategy regarding how to profit from this bottleneck in the following ways:

a. Consolidate And Capitalize Distribution: The distribution of cannabis in California has always been very fragmented due to the existence of the black market and lack of regulations. The production of Californian LPs will not only be channeled through legal distributors, but the distributors themselves must take on a far more comprehensive role than just giving cannabis a ride from A to B. This will take significant capital and know-how and CannaRoyalty has them both.

b. Leveraging The Pipeline: Using its leading position as a distributor, CannaRoyalty can add significant value to its own cannabis assets and other compliant products seeking wider distribution. This could prove to be a differentiating factor for competing brands and CannaRoyalty is strategically sitting between brands and retail spaces. A good example of this is their July 3rd, 2018 acquisition of FloraCal.

Due to CannaRoyalty’s acquisition of RVR, they were able to discover and acquire FloraCal, a premium grower that generated $939,739 in sales for RVR in June. FloraCal is fully compliant with California regulations and has a current production of approximately 1,000 kg of craft cannabis annually. Plans have been made to expand their production to 3,700 kg in its Phase II expansion and 5,500 kg as part of its Phase III.

c. California’s Distance Problem: A May 18th article entitled “California's 'Pot Desert' Problem” from the Green Entrepreneur reported the following:

30 percent of the state is within 30 miles of at least one dispensary. These are mostly the metro areas for the state’s biggest cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento.

29 percent of the state is between 30 and 60 miles of a dispensary.

The biggest part of the state, 38 percent, is between 60 and 120 miles of a dispensary.

While cannabis is now legally accessible in California, accessing the products physically is a different matter for the majority of Californians. CannaRoyalty as a leading distributor of cannabis in California is well positioned to profit from the legal growth of the industry in upcoming years.

CannaRoyalty’s California Continuation

On July 12th, 2018, CannaRoyalty closed a private placement with Canaccord Genuity for $25 million USD ($30 million CAD) that will be used for the following:

the RVR distribution hub in Sacramento (leased, licensed)

a new RVR distribution hub outside of Los Angeles (agreement to purchase, subject to license)

a recently licensed manufacturing and distribution center in Sonoma County (agreement to purchase, licensed)

a volatile extraction facility in Sonoma County (agreement to lease, subject to license)

the FloraCal Farms cultivation facility in Sonoma County (agreement to lease, licensed)

CannaRoyalty, Misunderstood, Undervalued

Here are some misunderstandings about CannaRoyalty that investors need to know:

Misunderstanding 1 : With a name like CannaRoyalty, they focus on royalty deals. False. As it has been previously outlined, the company has been executing full acquisitions to build its California footprint and does use royalty agreements when extending brands and cannabis IP to markets around the world.

: With a name like CannaRoyalty, they focus on royalty deals. As it has been previously outlined, the company has been executing full acquisitions to build its California footprint and does use royalty agreements when extending brands and cannabis IP to markets around the world. Misunderstanding 2 : CannaRoyalty is focused on investing in licensed cannabis producers. False . Marc Lustig from the very beginning has identified the impending commoditization and margin compression of cannabis as markets are eventually flooded with product. Their investment strategy is “beyond cannabis” aimed at realizing attractive margins that can be gained from branding (edibles, vaporizers), retailing, packaging and labeling, distribution, testing, and intellectual property.

: CannaRoyalty is focused on investing in licensed cannabis producers. . Marc Lustig from the very beginning has identified the impending commoditization and margin compression of cannabis as markets are eventually flooded with product. Their investment strategy is “beyond cannabis” aimed at realizing attractive margins that can be gained from branding (edibles, vaporizers), retailing, packaging and labeling, distribution, testing, and intellectual property. Misunderstanding 3: Canada is the best place in the world to invest in cannabis. I don't think so. While CannaRoyalty has assets in Canada and will look for opportunities in the future, California offered the following key attributes: The California cannabis culture is one of the most sophisticated in the world and its products offer global appeal. California’s medical cannabis market is at least 10 times bigger than Canada’s. The legal California cannabis market is highly fragmented with a significant number of single asset type companies requiring capital to expand. Ability to capture margins throughout the value chain unlike Canada where the government is heavily involved in distribution and retailing (offline and online).

Canada is the best place in the world to invest in cannabis. While CannaRoyalty has assets in Canada and will look for opportunities in the future, California offered the following key attributes:

Investor Risk

While I believe that CannaRoyalty's diversification within the cannabis sector does reduce risk, investors must also consider and understand the following before taking a position:

While California has legalized both medical and recreational cannabis, it is still classified as a Schedule I narcotic by the U.S. federal government. It is highly debatable as to when this status will change if ever. California does have great potential for cannabis, but the regulation and taxation of cannabis is still evolving. Conditions in California could be subject to change and this could negatively affect cannabis-related investments. CannaRoyalty's investments will see significant competition as resources flow from illegal to the legal sale of cannabis in California. California and cannabis together really is the Wild West. Investors need to do their own due diligence and should avoid jumping in with both feet.

Brokerage Price Targets

Back on April 13th, 2018, Vahan Ajamian of Beacon Securities increased his “Buy” rating of CannaRoyalty to $5.50 USD and commented that:

“With California since having started recreational sales, we believe these assets should be able to comfortably increase their collective top line by 50 percent, putting CannaRoyalty at a $76 million run rate currently from these acquisitions alone,” the analyst writes. “However, just as important, in our view, is their synergistic nature (i.e., with the ability to distribute product to hundreds of dispensaries across the state, CannaRoyalty can now push its entire roster of products, including Soul Sugar Kitchen edibles and Greenrock Botanical vapes into more stores – as well as obtain superior market intelligence on what is selling well etc.)”

Also in April, Matt Bottomley, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, placed a ‘Buy’ rating on CannaRoyalty and with a C$7.50 price ($5.71 USD) target.

It is also an interesting fact that Aphria holds an 8% interest in CannaRoyalty.

Conclusion

In the fall of 2017, investors could throw darts at a board and hit on a winner in the cannabis space. The dart-throwing days are over and rising water will not continue to lift all boats. I believe that CannaRoyalty has created an investment strategy that will profit from the commoditization of cannabis.

Investing in California using Canadian-raised capital allows them to purchase blue chips assets at an attractive discount due to the ongoing controversy between the U.S. federal government and individual states. If the cannabis legalization movement in the U.S. continues to gather steam, then CannaRoyalty will be one of the best-positioned companies to ride the next big wave.

CannaRoyalty’s stock recently touched $4.39 in June before retreating back to its current level of around $3.42. I think the outlook for CannaRoyalty’s stock will be revised higher in upcoming quarters by the aforementioned analysts as the synergies of their assets in California kick in. My 12-month target price is a conservative $6.00 USD, representing a 43% upside to its current level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNNRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: After reading the comments on my first submission of this article, I agree that is was poorly sourced and did meander away from the investment thesis. I would like to resubmit this article and believe that has significantly improved. Hopefully, you will feel the same.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.