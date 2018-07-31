Multi-Family/Commercial Property REIT With 9% Yield On A Roll

Arbor Realty Trust dividends are well above average at 9.0% and have increased for six years in a row with quarterly increases for the last few years.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), which invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, is a buy for the total return growth and income investor. Arbor Realty Trust has steady, strong growth and can continue growing as the United States economy grows. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Arbor Realty Trust has an interesting chart doing nothing for 2.5 years then going up and to the right like a rocket for 2.5 years. Can this growth continue is the question, if not the 9% yield pays you well to wait.

Fundamentals of Arbor Realty Trust will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing for possible investment. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Arbor Realty Trust passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a poor score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below. My guidelines were defined to evaluate Large-cap companies and using them on ABR gives a negative result but is presented for discussion of parameters only.

Arbor Realty Trust does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with six years of increases and a 9% yield. Arbor Realty Trust is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The 2017 payout ratio of dividends is high at 68% because of the companies REIT status. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. ABR fails this guideline. ABR is a small-cap company with a capitalization of $770 Million. Arbor Realty Trust 2018 projected AFFO is good allowing the company to have the means for increasing the dividend each year.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 13% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Arbor Realty Trust can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States economy.

My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. ABR passes this guideline since their total return is 117.89%, more than the Dow's total return of 54.82%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,200 today. This makes Arbor Realty Trust a great investment for the total return investor looking back.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. ABR's S&P CFRA rating is strong buy with an estimated target price of $12.7, passing the guideline. ABR's price is presently 13% below the target. ABR is under the target price at present and has a relatively average peer PE ratio of 11, making ABR a fair buy at this entry point with a steady dividend and earnings growth to continue.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great and the increasing dividend for six years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes ABR interesting is the long-term growth of the economy, and it makes money in arising interest rate world since many of its loans have adjustable rates.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the portfolio. Arbor Realty Trust beat against the Dow baseline in my 54.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 117.89% makes Arbor Realty Trust a great investment for the total return investor. Arbor Realty Trust has an above average dividend yield of 9% and has had increases for six years, making Arbor Realty Trust a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend has been increased for 6 of the last eight quarters, an unbelievable growth. Management has said that the Dividend will remain at $0.25 for 2018 but may be increased dependent on the company results.

DOW's 54.0 Month total return baseline is 54.82%

Company name 54 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage Arbor Realty Trust 117.89% +63.07% 9%

For the last quarter on May 4, 2018, Arbor Realty Trust reported AFFO earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $0.28, compared to last year at $0.33. Total revenue was higher at $18.23 Million more than a year ago by 29.4% year over year and missed expected revenue by $1.9 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next AFFO earnings report will be out August 2018 and is expected to be $0.28 compared to last year at $0.21 a good increase.

Business Overview

Arbor Realty Trust is a REIT and finances assets in multifamily and commercial real estate markets in the United States.

As per except from Reuters

Arbor Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity. Its segments include Structured Business and Agency Business. Also, the Company may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. It originates, sells and services a range of multifamily finance products through the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac, and together with Fannie Mae, the government-sponsored enterprises (the GSEs)), the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (together with Ginnie Mae and FHA, HUD) and the conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) programs."

Overall Arbor Realty Trust is a good business with 13% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for ABR's services. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides ABR with the capability to continue its growth as the economy grows.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From May 4, 2018, earnings release Ivan Kaufman (Chief Executive Officer and President) said

As you can see from this morning's press release, we started off 2018 with another tremendous quarter which continues to demonstrate the strength of our brand and the value of our operating franchise. As a result, I'm extremely pleased to announce that we increased in our quarterly dividend from $0.21 to $0.25 a share, a $0.04 and 19% increase from the prior quarter and a 32% increase so far in 2018. This also represents our sixth dividend increase in the last eight quarters and a 67% increase over that time period. Our dividend is now an annual rate of $1 a share and based on our strong results and outlook for the remainder of the year, we intend to pay $0.25 quarterly dividend for the rest of the year and evaluate our earnings performance at that time to determine the timing of our future dividend increases. This significant increase in our dividend reflects the tremendous success we have achieved from the full integration of our agency business acquisition. It has been roughly two years since we acquired the agency business and during the integration of that business, we purposely chose to be very conservative in our approach to growing our dividend until we could fully evaluate the significant benefit we would achieve from that acquisition. We have experienced tremendous growth in our agency originations volume which continues to generate strong margins. We produced record agency originations of 4.5 billion last year which was an increase of 19% from the prior year with an extremely strong pipeline. We remain confident in our originations volume for the balance of the year."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Arbor Realty Trust business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. ABR has good constant growth and will continue as the economy grows.

Arbor Realty Trust is a good investment choice for the total return and income investor with it's good projected growth as the United States economy grows. Arbor Realty Trust will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio. If you want a steady growing total return and income, in the growing commercial housing finnacial business ABR may be the right investment for you looking long term.

