The 3 Best Dividend Kings Today For Total Returns

Dividend Kings have a number of qualities in common, including dividend growth, strong brands, and competitive advantages just to name a few.

Dividend investors are probably familiar with the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. But there is a lesser-known group of stocks, with an even more impressive history of dividend increases. The 25 Dividend Kings have each raised their dividends for 50+ years in a row.

To maintain a dividend growth streak of five decades or longer, a company must have a strong business model and durable competitive advantages. These are qualities all dividend growth investors should look for when evaluating potential investments. As a result, dividend growth investors looking for high-quality stocks should consider the list of Dividend Kings. This article will highlight our top 3 Dividend Kings in terms of their total return potential.

Dividend King #3: Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Expected Annual Returns: 9%

Genuine Parts is a specialty retailer and provider of automotive, industrial, and office supplies. It has increased its dividend for 62 years in a row. The company operates four segments, the largest of which is its Automotive Parts Group, which includes the core NAPA brand.

On 7/19/18 the company reported strong second-quarter earnings. Total sales increased 18%, due to acquisitions as well as 3% organic growth. Sales reached a company record for the second quarter. The core Automotive group led the way, with 28% sales growth, followed by 9% sales growth for the Industrial group. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 23% for the quarter. For the full year, the company expects sales growth of 13% to 14%.

Genuine Parts is a frequent acquirer of smaller companies to maintain its competitive advantages. For example, Genuine Parts recently announced the acquisition of Hennig Fahrzeugteile Group, one of Germany's leading suppliers of light and commercial vehicle parts. Hennig Fahrzeugteile has 31 branches across Germany and serves more than 9,000 customers, predominantly independent workshops and retailers. Last year, Genuine Parts the company acquired Alliance Automotive Group, a European distributor of vehicle parts, tools, and workshop equipment, for $2 billion. Alliance has leading market share across multiple European countries, including #1 in France, #2 in the U.K., and #3 in Germany.

The Automotive Group will continue to be the core business for Genuine Parts, due to its flagship NAPA brand. NAPA is reaping the benefits from a major shift in consumer trends, which is that consumers are holding onto their cars for longer periods of time. Instead of buying new cars every few years, consumers are making routine repairs to extend the life of the vehicle.

Currently, vehicles 6+ years of age represent 70% of the U.S. vehicle fleet. According to the company, this is the age that vehicle repairs become more complex and expensive. In addition, the total U.S. vehicle fleet is growing, the average age of the vehicle fleet is increasing, and miles driven continue to rise.

We view Genuine Parts as fairly valued, with no meaningful impact on annual returns from valuation changes. That said, we expect the company to grow earnings by 6% per year. In addition to the current dividend yield of 3.0%, total returns are expected to reach 9% per year.

Dividend King #2: Dover Corp. (DOV)

Expected Annual Returns: 10%+

Dover is an industrial manufacturer with a market capitalization of $12.5 billion. It has three operating segments, the largest of which is Engineered Systems, which designs and manufactures components. Its products are used across multiple end markets, including consumer goods, textile printing, automotive service, environmental solutions, and industrials. Dover’s Fluids segment helps customers improve transfer and dispensing of fluids. Manufactured products include specialized pumps and tubes. The Refrigeration & Food segment supplies energy-efficient equipment to the food industry.

On 7/19 the company reported second-quarter earnings. Revenue increased 3%, while adjusted earnings-per-share increased 21% from the same quarter last year. The Engineered Systems led the way for Dover last quarter, with 19% segment EBITDA growth.

Dover also uses acquisitions to supplement its growth. From 2014-2016 Dover made 17 bolt-on acquisitions. In early 2018, Dover announced it will acquire Germany-based Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen. The acquired business will fit into Dover’s existing Fluids segment. Dover also utilizes divestitures from time to time, including the recent spinoff of its energy segment Apergy (APY). Dover’s moves to streamline its portfolio help the company stay lean and retain its industry positioning. For 2018, Dover expects earnings-per-share from continuing operations in a range of $4.75 to $4.85, which would be a 16% increase from 2017.

Dover stock has a current dividend yield of 2.3%, which is not an extremely high payout but has plenty of room for growth. Dover has increased its dividend for 62 years in a row, including a 6.8% hike in 2017. Dover’s payout ratio is likely to remain below 40% in 2018, which gives the company enough room for another strong dividend increase in 2018.

We expect Dover to generate 5% earnings growth each year over the next five years, along with expansion of the stock valuation in a range of 3% to 4% per year. Overall, this leads us to expect 10%+ total returns per year, including dividends.

Dividend King #1: Federal Realty Corp (FRT)

Expected Annual Returns: 10%+

Federal Realty Corp. is a Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, operating in the retail industry. Investors typically purchase REITs for their high dividend yields and steady dividend growth. Federal Realty is a good example, as it has increased its dividend each year since 1967. Federal Realty primarily owns shopping centers. It also operates in redevelopment of multi-purpose properties including retail, apartments, and condominiums. Federal Realty owns over 100 properties, and focuses on densely-populated, affluent communities, with high demand for commercial and residential real estate.

Federal Realty had an occupancy rate of 95% as of 3/31/18. Federal Realty utilizes new property acquisitions and rent increases to drive growth. In terms of Funds From Operation, or FFO, the company expects FFO-per-share of $6.08 to $6.24 for 2018. This would represent 5.9% to 8.5% growth from last year, which would be more than enough growth for the company to continue raising its dividend.

Rising interest rates are a key risk factor for REITs going forward. Higher interest rates make it costlier for companies that rely on debt financing for growth, such as REITs. Fortunately, Federal Realty has taken steps to prepare for higher rates. It hopes to reduce its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 5.2 by the end of 2018, and over 90% of the company’s debt is fixed-rate, which helps shield the company from the impact of a sudden jump in interest rates. Federal Realty also has a strong credit rating of A-, which is solidly investment-grade.

We believe Federal Realty can continue to generate high shareholder returns, even in a rising-rate environment. We expect positive valuation changes to add 2% to Federal Realty’s annual returns. In addition, we expect 5%-6% annual FFO growth. Combining valuation expansion, FFO growth, and the 3.3% dividend yield, results in expected annual returns of 10%+ each year over the next five years.

