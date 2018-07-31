3 Catalysts That Should Continue To Drive Denbury Resources Up

Source: Denbury

For some time, the challenging balance sheet of Denbury Resources (DNR) weighed on the performance of the company. But that has improved over the last year, and combined with increased production - in the present and future - the company has been one of the strongest performers in the energy sector during the last twelve months.

The path the company has laid out to lower leverage appears to be realistic and attainable, as does the increase in production associated with new projects, along with the improvement of old projects.

Even though the company has soared above 300 percent over the last year, it looks like it still has the pieces in place to continue its upward move.

Latest numbers

Revenue in the second quarter was $321.00 million, beating by $13.89 million, or 20.2 percent. Earnings per share was $0.12, a hefty beat of $0.05.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the first quarter was $40 million, with adjusted net income coming in at $54 million, up from the $48 million in the fourth quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. The difference in adjusted net income and GAAP net income was about "$15 million of expense for non-cash fair value commodity derivative changes."

Adjusted cash flow from operations on a non-GAAP basis was $125 million, which didn't include changes in working capital. That was down $7 million from the prior quarter, with the main differentiator being a CO2 price adjustment.

The company generated $142 million in EBITDA.

Balance sheet

On an annualized basis, the $142 million in EBITDA brought its debt-to-EBITDA to 4.6X. Take away the impact of hedging and annualized debt-to-EBITDA would be approximately 3.7X. Assuming strip prices near current levels, Denbury sees debt-to-EBITDA improving to about 3.5X by mid-2019. It appears part of that will come from its existing hedges which will roll off at the end of the 2018. On a TTM basis, debt-to-EBITDA was 5.4X, which dropped to $4.8X when excluding the impact of hedges.

The credit facility of Denbury was reaffirmed at $1.05 billion in it semi-annual review. The company said it's working on extending that beyond 2019.

Management stated its debt metrics included "a much different debt profile than some may think," suggesting it has significantly improved. The market seems to agree with that, which is probably the major reason why it has been outperforming most of its peers over the last year.

As for overall debt, the company stated it has shaved almost $1 billion from its balance sheet since 2014. Total debt principal at the end of the reporting period was about $2.6 billion. By the end of 2018, it sees bank debt at "between $300 million and $400 million."

Looking ahead, Denbury believes it can decrease the debt load further based upon the increase in cash flow, selling of acreage located in Houston, and the possibility "for the conversion of our 5% convertible notes."

Production outlook

When asked about the second two wells at Mission Canyon, CEO Christian S. Kendall said the second and third wells look like they'll be stronger than the first well on a per foot basis. Together, they've already produced over 100,000 gross barrels. The first well produces approximately 1,050 barrels per day. They are the top three producers in the company's well portfolio. Gross production at Mission Canyon is in a range of 2,500 to 3,000 bpd.

Based upon how the first well has performed, it has increased the Estimated Ultimate Recovery ((EUR)) to over 500,000 barrels. Kendall noted that it was still in the early days of the wells, but even now the company sees enough to upwardly revise the EUR. It also suggests there could be more upward revisions in the future.

With the strong results, the company has five more wells scheduled to be drilled there, as well as adding a seventh well to its 2018 budget.

One key thing to consider in this play is these types of wells, once they start declining, can do so at a fairly rapid rate in the early stage. After that they go through a prolonged period of incremental decline.

Other important projects affecting production include its Delhi Tuscaloosa Infill project, which is projected to be completed some time in the second half of 2018. Another is its Bell Creek Phase 6 project, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

The company guides for production to increase for the remainder of 2018, based upon its Gulf Coast fields coming back to full production levels after being impacted by weather, and growth from its Delhi Infill and Bell Creek Phase 5. West Yellow Creek and Grieve will also add to the output going forward. The long-term production outlook for Denbury looks strong as well. With a stronger balance sheet and increase in free cash flow, the company has more room to invest in production growth projects. Cedar Creek Anticline is the major focus of that strategy.

Denbury plans on spending about $250 million over the next several years to extract up to an additional 30 million barrels from just one part of the massive field. This should increase oil production by the latter part of 2021 or the early part of 2022. It could boost production by 12,500 barrels per day on the top end of the estimate.

Denbury will spend about $150 million to build a pipeline 110 miles long to transport carbon dioxide to the well areas. That's important because the carbon dioxide will be used to pump more oil out of the ground that conventional methods can't (enhanced oil recovery or EOR). It'll also spend about $100 million on the development of the fields.

In the years ahead, the company estimates this will boost free cash flow by $3 billion. That assumes oil will remain at an average of $60 per barrel. If oil remains at $70 or higher, free cash flow would soar to about $4 billion. That includes the projected $1 billion in capital needed to maintain and develop the asset.

Conclusion

Denbury has shown it has the will and capability of bolstering its balance sheet, something it had been punished for in the past. That, along with its focus on increasing production, should keep the share price of the company growing. Those are the things it can control, and is doing a good job in that regard. Along with most of its peers, it's of course also enjoying the benefits of the increase in the price of oil, and that should remain in play for some time.

This will continue to provide healthy margins for the company, which from the first quarter of 2017 through 2018, operating margins climbed by $12 per barrel, of which 90 percent "flows to the bottom line."

Even more impressive was the first quarter of 2018, where its operating margin soared to $34.45 per barrel. This underscores the potential the company has within the current pricing environment.

With the company improving its balance sheet with lower investment spending, getting rid of its dividend and a number of debt exchanges, it has positioned itself to boost profitability significantly if the price of oil cooperates with it, which it is likely to do.

Denbury does need to continue to focus on improving its debt-to-EBITDA level, but it's going in the right direction, and has shown the market is able to deliver in that area.

With lower costs, wider margins, increasing free cash flow and rising production, Denbury is positioned to continue to deliver growth and value to its shareholders.

I think it's going to continue to surprise to the upside, even after its surge in share price over the last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.