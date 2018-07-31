Gold Stocks Still Driven By Weak Internals

The actively traded gold mining stocks are important leading indicators for the gold price, for when gold has been declining and the gold stocks show strength, they very often pave the way for a gold price rally. The gold stocks have accordingly taken on increased importance in the short term due to gold’s currently precarious position. As we’ll see in today’s report, before the gold mining shares - and gold by extension - can rally we need to see a reversal of the weak internal momentum that has lately plagued the mining stocks.

Gold prices slipped early in the new week as the dollar continues to strengthen against other currencies ahead of key central bank meetings and U.S. inflation and payrolls data this week. The dollar was particularly strong against major Asian currencies as market participants await the central bank meetings, which could have a big impact on the currencies, near term.

The dollar also rose to a 13-month high versus the Chinese yuan. As some currency analysts have recently noted, the dollar-yuan relationship has been recently putting pressure on gold. Shown here is a graph showing the ratio between my favorite dollar proxy, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), a useful proxy for China’s currency. As you can see, the implied dollar/yuan ratio is very strong in the dollar’s favor. This can also be viewed as an inverse indicator of gold’s fortunes, and until this ratio reverses its upward trend the gold price will remain under pressure.

In contrast to the dollar’s relative strength versus China’s currency, the following graph shows gold’s relative weakness versus the U.S. dollar. This indicator shows the relative strength of the dollar ETF (UUP) versus the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is my favorite gold trading vehicle. The downward trend in this ratio graph provides additional confirmation that investors should currently favor holding cash over gold.

In the previous commentary we examined the gold mining stocks and saw that an important longer-term inflection point could be near. In the immediate-term (1-4 week), however, the trend for most actively traded mining shares remains down. This is confirmed by the following graph, which shows the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) still in decline and unable to close above its 15-day trend line.

Before the XAU reverses its decline, we should ideally see a reversal of the downside internal momentum which continues to plague the gold mining sector. My favorite measure of internal momentum is the short-term rate of change indicator based on the 10-week new highs and lows of the 50 most actively traded gold shares. When the rate of change of the highs-lows is rising, the implication is that incremental demand for the golds is increasing and the XAU will therefore have an easier time rallying. Conversely, a falling rate of change suggests that the near-term path of least resistance for gold stocks in the aggregate is down. Shown below are the 20-day and 30-day rate of change indicators, which represents short-term internal momentum for the gold stocks in the aggregate.

Meanwhile on the managed money front, hedge funds and money managers increased their net short position in COMEX gold contracts to a record in the week to July 24, according to the latest CFTC data. Investors reportedly added 5,001 contracts to their net short position, bringing it to 27,156 contracts - the biggest on record dating back to 2006. Contrarian investors are naturally asking, “Does this mean gold is finally near a bottom?”, the implication behind this question being that the short gold trade may now be too crowded to be sustainable.

Ultimately only the market itself can answer this question. However, experience has taught that even when a short trade becomes overcrowded, a market which has established downside momentum like gold has can still react negatively to excess selling. Thus, I would avoid the temptation to assume the shorts have it wrong and wait for the gold price to actually close above the 15-day moving average before initiating new long positions.

The 15-day moving average in question actually doesn’t present a huge challenge for the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). Shown below, it wouldn’t take much for IAU to close above it, especially given how close the price line is to the 15-day MA.

Until this immediate-term obstacle has been cleared, however, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

