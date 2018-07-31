AbbVie: Undervalued And Strong Growth On The Horizon

Pharmaceutical Overview

AbbVie Inc. first gained notoriety in 2013, after it was formed during a split of Abbot Laboratories. This was because (ABBV) retained the rights to Humira and continued to develop and market the drug. As a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, and other diseases, Humira was officially recognized as "the world's best-selling drug" by IMS Health in 2014 after recording $10.7 billion in sales during FY 2013. These sales have increased since then resulting in $18.4 billion in sales over FY 2017. While this is a good number, it also represents AbbVie's biggest weakness. We've seen companies earnings be crushed as a result of biosimilars entering the market. An example of the destruction that biosimilars can bring lies within Gilead Sciences. (GILD)'s Hepatitis C cure Harvoni had sales of $13.8 billion in 2015, compared to $4.3 billion last year. This is largely as a result of biosimilars entering the market and competing directly with GILD's Harvoni.

Pharmaceutical companies are already looking at Humira as an opportunity to create a biosimilar, and this is being shown in the EU as well as India. There are currently three biosimilars that have been approved in the EU as well as one that will be approved over the next couple months. Humira's international sales in FY 2017 were $6 billion which is a bit less than a third of Humira's total sales. While Humira's sales have been growing by approximately $2 billion per year over the last three years, we could start to see this growth offset by shrinkage in international revenue. Currently, ABBV has over 100 patents protecting Humira. ABBV engaged Amgen in a legal battle over patent infringement after (AMGN) had its Humira biosimilar Amjevity win FDA approval. This was resolved in a settlement between the two companies whereas ABBV would receive a royalty and Amjevita would be able to launch in 2023. This has prompted other biotech companies to begin developing Humira biosimilars, however, ABBV remains confident that its patents are defensible. Whether or not this strategy can save Humira from a Harvoni-like meltdown remains to be seen.

In FY 2017, Humira was 65% of ABBV's total revenue. This means that a sharp reduction in revenue as a result of biosimilars could send ABBV's revenue growth into a sharp downturn. However, ABBV does have other pharmaceuticals that it sells that have seen large revenue gains in recent years and could offset Humira's revenue shrinkage when the time comes.

Imbruvica is a drug that treats certain cancers, and thus produced $2.5 billion in revenue last year as. This is a 29% growth over FY 2017 and will continue to grow as the Oncology market grows. This is ABBV's second highest selling drug, though it pales in comparison to Humira. Previous year sales don't really tell the whole story, however. EvaluatePharma projects Imbruvica to reach $7.3 billion in annual sales by 2022, which could prove to drive ABBV's revenue growth.

Promising Pipeline

One promising candidate to deliver revenue growth is Orilissa, a pain manager for endometriosis in women. This drug actually received FDA approval a week ago and is poised to deliver around $1 billion in revenue by 2022.

Risankizumab recently posted phase III results that showed higher effectiveness in treating psoriasis compared to Johnson & Johnson's Stelara as well as Humira. This could serve to protect ABBV's market share of psoriasis, as management estimates approximately $5 billion in sales by 2022. A decision on Risankizumab will likely be made next year.

Upadacitinib is a drug that would treat rheumatoid arthritis as well as crohn's disease, also being a successor to Humira. Recently, Upadacitinib met all primary and ranked secondary endpoints as well as superior efficacy versus adalimumab in a phase 3 study of rheumatoid arthritis. A near-term approval of this drug could also deliver $6 billion in yearly revenue, as per management expectations.

Overall, ABBV's pipeline value is estimated to be approximately $21 billion. This could more than make up for any stuttering in Humira's market share, which will still continue to grow through 2022.

Valuation

Firstly, I assumed an 11% revenue growth rate over the 5 years which is fairly conservative compared to most estimates. In all likelihood, growth will likely be higher and any slowdown would likely occur in 2023 as Humira biosimilars hit the market.

This conservative estimate brings us at a price target of $93, which is only slightly higher than the current pps of $90. This target is brought about at a WACC of 11.1%. I also used the mid-year convention in order to more accurately discount free cash flow, in order to account for steady earnings across each fiscal year.

At a more conventional revenue growth rate of 15% over the next 5 years, we arrive at a $119 price target. This is more in-line with analyst estimates and shows that underperforming expectations should not dampen the current pps in comparison with the potential upside of ABBV meeting analyst expectations.

ABBV's current PE ratio is 22.4x, which can be compared to the market average of 17.0x and the healthcare industry's average of 27.9x. This is nothing special, however, it does indicate that ABBV is undervalued compared to its peers.

Dividend Yield

ABBV currently boasts a 4.24% dividend yield, currently resulting in approximately $3.84 per share. This is a large dividend yield and can help boost ABBV into beating average market returns, within your portfolio.

Final Verdict

ABBV definitely has the potential for strong growth over the next 5 years. I do not believe that Humira will go the way of Harvoni in that time, as it has strong patent protection. ABBV's pipeline will be a force in coming years that heavily boosts revenue growth, however ABBV could still face a slowdown come 2023 as biosimilars crush Humira's market share. Overall, I believe ABBV is a good long-term investment and the pipeline that ABBV boasts will assuredly deliver strong returns in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: I'm a sophomore at The University of Alabama. Please leave any criticisms, corrections, or notes to help me better my overall investing acumen in the comment section below. Thank you for reading my article!