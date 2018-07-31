AbbVie: No Pain, No Gain

Humira US market is protected until 2023, and the company is widening its bench of assets to diversify its revenue streams.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.71, which is 18.36% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) are down 24.20% since peaking on January 26, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this maker of Humira are poised to move higher. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for ABBV as of the end of June was 12.71, which implies an 18.36% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that ABBV has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of AbbVie Inc, was 7.30% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 42.70% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 12.00% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for ABBV came in at a 36.59% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 36.59 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came well above for the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500, and also above the pharmaceutical industry average of 23.61%. AbbVie was also able to post a significantly higher net income Y/Y growth rate for Q1 2018 than its competitors - it posted Y/Y net income growth of 62.65% compared to its competitors' average of 28.03% (CSI Market).

Since being spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013, ABBV has been able to post both expanding EBITDA and operating margin over the last five years - a sign of a strong growth company.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about ABBV.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

ABBV has a Forward P/E of 11.60 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for ABBV is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are not as high as that of the broader market, but we view any forward P/E above 10 as acceptable for any long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for ABBV stands at 21.15%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 21.50% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so ABBV has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.18x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for ABBV would turn bullish with a break above the $94.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $112.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the ABBV 21SEP18 87.50 Call Options, which will provide approximately 10x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $87.50. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $112.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe ABBV is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

The Humira Challenge

Humira, the company's powerhouse immunology drug, currently accounts for around two thirds of the AbbVie's overall revenue. Management is well aware of this and is not sitting on its laurels, but rather actively protecting this vital stream of revenue and developing new drugs in their pipeline to offset any potential future decline in Humira sales due to the eventual release of cheaper biosimilars.

Although the patent for Humira expired in 2016, AbbVie has ancillary patents that protect the exclusivity of the medication in the US - in fact, the two biosimilars which have been approved to compete with Humira in the US will not be launched until 2023. This protection gives Humira another five years to dominate the US market - that is a long runway for future growth. For 2017 Humira sales increase 14.6% globally, and in Q2 2018 Humira sales increased 10% Y/Y - there appears to be no immediate existential threat to the Humira revenue stream, and I see no reason for the sales of the drug not to continue to increase for the balance of 2018.

As CEO Richard Gonzalez stated on the Q2 earnings call:

"Every year since I can remember, there has been fretting about Humira ... (but) we beat every single one of those expectations along the way."

Humira sales for the second quarter came in at $5.19 billion, slightly higher than analysts' expectations.

Widening the Bench

Management is not idly sitting around waiting for the sky to fall. They know that they have to widen the bench in order to replace the eventual decrease in Humira revenue.

AbbVie currently has two other assets, IMBRUVICA (lymphoma treatment) and MAVYRET (hepatitis C treatment) which are both approaching $4 billion in annual revenue.

And looking out to 2019/2020 CEO Gonzalez believes the company can have seven multi-billion assets by then:

"And you look at AbbVie we're going to have seven assets. HUMIRA, IMBRUVICA, MAVYRET, VENCLEXTA, Upa and Risa, which will all either be multi-billion assets or on their way to being multi-billion assets."

With management clearly focused on diversifying its revenue stream, and with my high MGQ and positive forward-looking ratios, I feel extremely confident in going long this company at the current price level. The current pain that shareholders are feeling will turn into gains over the next three months.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, ABBV is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I invest only 3% of my total portfolio value in any one option trade. To review the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts.