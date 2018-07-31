AbbVie Offers GARP As Consensus Forecast For Humira Is Too Pessimistic

The consensus for AbbVie total sales CAGR of 4% would be exceeded if the pipeline products deliver as projected.

Modeling +5% CAGR for US sales and -10% CAGR for International 2018-2024 arrives Humira at $20b in 2024 which is approximately +1% CAGR.

Humira biosimilar entry in US delayed to 2023, but consensus forecast is -3% CAGR 2017-2024. Too pessimistic based on 23% CAGR 2010-2017 in US, no inflection in linear sales increase.

AbbVie reported volume-driven 17% revenue and 40% earnings growth for 2018Q2, but the stock declined 3.6% after Friday's "beat-and-raise" as Mylan simultaneously reported positive CHMP opinion for Humira biosimilar.

AbbVie (ABBV) investors that fear biosimilars sold the beat-and-raise 2nd quarter earnings report on Friday while Mylan (MYL) simultaneously reported positive CHMP opinion for Humira biosimilar, Hulio.

Humira will remain the world's top-selling drug in 2018 according to EvaluatePharma. Humira and two other top-10 drugs are proteins that neutralize the pro-inflammatory substance known as TNF (tumor necrosis factor). These three top-10 drugs and two other biologics, Cimzia and Simponi, are all competing in the same market.

So, the question being addressed here is how much more competition can Humira biosimilars add. EvaluatePharma says enough to erode Humira sales at a CAGR rate of -3%.

But Humira continues to beat the existing competition.

J&J's TNF monoclonal antibody Remicade ranks #8, but sales have declined since the April 2016 FDA approval of Celltrion's biosimilar (EMA approval came in 2013).

Amgen's (AMGN) TNF fusion protein Enbrel, #3 in EvaluatePharma's Top 10 for 2018, is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. EMA approved a biosimilar in January 2016, but AMGN's ROW sales are a pittance anyway. Even though a biosimilar has not yet been approved in the US, Enbrel prescription volume began to downtrend in early 2015. For the year 2017, revenue from Enbrel was down 13% YoY "driven by lower unit demand and net selling price" and was down further by 6% and 11% in 2018 Q1 and Q2, respectively.

So, while competition from a biosimilar may have eroded sales of J&J's Remicade over the past seven quarters, Enbrel is losing market share to an alpha sibling that is not an identical twin.

That alpha sibling is Humira. While competitors struggle, Humira thrives. Sales continue to grow with no visible inflection point.

Not only does Humira continue to thrive in a pack of biologics already approved for rheumatoid arthritis, it appears to have retained pricing power, at least through 2016.

Medicare reimburses these biologics for RA mostly under part D. Here are Medicare's expenditures and unit cost increases for 2016 (source: Medicare Part D Drug Spending Dashboard)

Drug: Total / per beneficiary / YoY cost increase

Humira : $2,129 m / $32K (n=63,641) / +22% per unit

Enbrel : $1,572 m / $33K (n=47,795) / +23% per unit

Cimzia : $160 m / $27K (n= 5,903) / +12% per unit

Remicade : $68 m / $28K (n= 2,407) / +1% per unit

Simponi : $5.8 m / $20K (n= 292) / +10% per unit

Thus, while both Humira and Enbrel had pricing power through 2016, Amgen in its conference calls conceded to having lowered prices in 2017 due to sagging volume; and revenue, which had been sustained by price hikes in 2015-2016, began to fall.

At the same time, Humira prescription volume and price continued to rise. From Friday's conference call:

In the U.S., HUMIRA sales increased 11.4% compared to the prior year, with prescription volume growth of 9% and price in the mid-single digits"

Humira's prescription volume growth must be at least in part due to brand recognition. I don't think pharmaceutical sales forces hold sway as much as in past times, but maybe some. Nor do I conclude from a brief look at forms 10-K for ABBV and AMGN that market share changes are being driven by rebates. I rather believe that physicians trust what has been working for their patients with RA, a very chronic condition, for so long. Remember, Humira was the 1st approved biological (2002), and physicians are reluctant to switch to a cheaper drug from one with such a track record.

That is called a moat in other industries.

So, why should Humira biosimilars be feared if Humira is already beating its non-similar rivals?

Humira's wide moat is fortified by patents dated to late 2022 and beyond. Patents are not a subject matter in which I have any expertise at all but was a topic of much discussion in Friday's conference call.

Management used the conference call as a platform to fend off critics and highlight its successful litigation against and negotiation with the emerging competition:

under none of our settlements are there any payments or any other kind of inducement from AbbVie to the biosimilar player. Instead ... there are royalties paid to AbbVie for specified amounts for a defined period of time, by the biosimilar player to be able to enter the market." CEO Rick Gonzales

Management also argued that as the first monoclonal antibody ever approved (2002), Humira has a long history of having to defend itself against copycats:

if you look at our US patents they've been challenged now 20 times in IPR's at the USPTO... the HUMIRA patents have done extremely well. Off the 12 HUMIRA patents that have reached banality in the IPR process, nine have been found to be valid. Further, the PTO has rejected eight challenges the formulation patents and those patents expire between August of 2022 and November of 2028. And this year the PTO rejected challenges to patents covering psoriasis, UC and Crohn's indications all of which expire April 2025."

So, what CEO Gonzales is saying is - we know competition is inevitable and we accept it, but when competitors want to profit from our landmark discovery, they have to pay us (n.b. unless the copycats are in emerging markets like India).

Gonzales also concedes that the Humira competition will eventually have an impact, but by that time Imbruvica, Venclexta, and drugs emerging from the pipeline will be making up some of the difference. Here is the growth of these next two emerging AbbVie revenue drivers (sales in millions thru 2018Q2):

Source: Author using data from SEC filings

Venclexta (not shown) came in at $65 million for the 1st quarter of sales (2018Q2), not far behind from where Imbruvica started. This first-in-class BCL-2 inhibitor, which gives over-expressing malignant B-cells (the culprits in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Waldenstrom) and AML cells the signal to die, maybe AbbVie's most important drug since Imbruvica and will likely become a billion dollar a year drug in a few years. Will Venclexta cannibalize sales of Imbruvica? No, this has been discussed in a prior post.

Imbruvica as of this quarter is a $3 billion drug and has grown annually by an average of $0.2 billion in a fairly linear fashion. Growing at that rate it should reach $3.4 billion annually by Q2 of 2020 and $4 billion in early 2023 (AbbVie's projection of $5 billion by 2020 is unlikely; EP's projection of $4.8 billion (half of AbbVie's $9.6 billion total) by 2024 is more in line with the current linear trajectory).

EP forecasts growth from the pipeline:

$21.1 billion in cumulative sales 2018-2024 from these 3: RA drug upadacitinib (EP projects $2.5 billion annually by 2022); psoriasis drug risankizumab ($2.1 billion annually by 2024); endometriosis drug Orilissa (>$1 billion annually by analyst estimate). EP also projects $1.8 billion from Mavyret annually by 2022.

EP estimates total AbbVie sales CAGR of +4% 2018-2024 which is shy based on my estimate of CAGR for Humira. I modeled US sales, which have grown at a compounded rate of 23% 2010-2017, at 5% for 2018-2024. And international sales which were flat from 2014-2017 at -10%. I arrived at a total Humira CAGR of +1% for 2018-2014 versus the EP forecast of -3%.

If the EP projection for pipeline and new products materialize, then ABBV will grow well above the 4% forecast.

I do not believe that US physicians who preferred Humira to another anti-TNF rival in the absence of data to prove a clear superiority of one over another in RA (the ACR guidelines list them in alphabetical order and do not rank them) will prefer a biosimilar when one becomes available.

A lot of pessimism has already been priced into ABBV at Friday's close of $90.56 which is only 11.6 x EPS of $7.90 projected for 2018. For a company reporting 40% EPS and 17% revenue growth, that seems very cheap indeed. Not the sort of valuation I would expect to attract short sellers unless they are shorting a price chart and not recognizing that this 4% dividend payer has growth ahead for years to come.

Andrew Left is in left field on his $60 price target. My price target is 15 x $7.90 = $118 because the pessimistic consensus forecast for 4% CAGR deserves at least that multiple.

