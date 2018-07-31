Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - Finally, Another Buying Opportunity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) has had a nice downturn in its stock price recently based on no specific news concerning Arrowhead itself. This downturn in the stock is most likely the result of speculation concerning its relation to Amgen Inc. (AMGN) along with understandable profit taking. What investors should mainly be concerned about is the company's upcoming August 7th earnings call, and the probable announcement of its late summer or early fall R&D investor meeting featuring its lung candidate ARO-ENaC for the possible treatment of cystic fibrosis, with a CTA potentially coming by the end of 2018.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has had a massive run over the last year, with the positive data and progression of its pipeline of drugs based on its TRiM platform, with a sudden recent move downward in the stock.

ARWR data by YCharts

That makes this most recent 12% pullback in the stock intriguing as a buying opportunity means the pullback is not based on any actual news concerning Arrowhead itself, but maybe some speculation from partnerships like its collaboration with Amgen alongside normal profit taking.

For example, Amgen recently reported its Q2 earnings along with a slide presentation that failed to mention the companies' mutual collaboration drugs AMG 890 or ARO-AMG1 for cardiovascular disease in any way. In the past, Arrowhead's stock has moved markedly on just about any Amgen news including a 26% move on a previous slide presentation inclusion. Arrowhead's management has stated on previous conference calls that it expects a potential Amgen pipeline advancement for at least one of its collaboration drugs by the end of 2018. Arrowhead has even advanced its AMG-890 candidate on its webpage's pipeline page even without an official announcement.

The lack of this upcoming potential announcement along with exclusion from Amgen's conference call and slide presentation late last week are one explanation for some of the selloff in Arrowhead's stock to begin the following week. Also of note is the unexpected retirements of a couple of key Amgen executives including the head of its R&D program Sean E. Harper, M.D. While the changing of the guard of some key Amgen execs might lead to some uncertainty in AMG 890 in particular, it should not change the fact that the ultimate reason that the drug would be progressed into clinical trials would continue to be data driven results and not the opinion of one particular Amgen employee.

The main concern for investors coming up should be the company's planned earnings call scheduled for August 7th, especially its current cash position. At the end of its Q2 reporting period, Arrowhead had $91.5 million in cash and short-term investments on March 31 after its most recent equity raise in January of 2018, where it raised an additional $56.6 million in funds. With quarterly operating expenses hovering around $15-$16 million for its current pipeline of candidates, this gives Arrowhead enough funds to get through most of the first half of 2019. This does not include any additional milestone payments from Amgen over the course of the year, or any other collaborations that the company might form for some of its other candidates.

If the company does choose to do an additional equity raise in 2018, I would expect that Arrowhead might consider doing it after the release of further positive data means positive data results have been the primary reason the stock has rocketed up almost 700% already over the past year.

ARWR data by YCharts

That would mean a potential equity raise after the company's upcoming R&D day, which hopefully management schedules after its next earnings call, maybe sometime in September. This investment day should center around its lung candidate ARO-ENaC for cystic fibrosis, which features inhaled administration with a 90% knockdown observed in mice. This candidate has been labeled by management in past conference calls as the company's golden goose in terms of potential. Of course, this means that the data has to continue to pan out positively, which investors might get a better clue on when the company's upcoming R&D day is officially announced.

The company might also choose to wait until after November's American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) conference. The company appears to be on track to possibly release several initial program data results at this hugely important conference if things continue to progress smoothly. Management should give an update at its upcoming conference call on some of the candidates that are on track to have data released as November is not that far away for study results. Either way, I wouldn't be surprised to see another substantial capital raise in the back half of the year unless another big partnership comes along, or unless Arrowhead receives a very nice milestone payment from Amgen that gets Arrowhead through most of 2019 by itself.

Investors need to be cognizant of what is truly driving gains in Arrowhead's stock which is primarily promising data results along with potential Amgen partnership possibilities. As long as the data continues to impress, pullbacks like the most recent 12% drop in the stock should be considered buying opportunities for those wishing to jump into the stock, or those seeking to build up a current position. Arrowhead, even after its past tremendous year, still trades at a meager $1.2 billion market cap giving it plenty of upside potential if data results continue to prove promising and clinical candidates continue to progress through the FDA process. Know the risks though as the company will need to find additional cash later this year, or in early 2019, as its candidates are all far from commercialization and there is always the possibility that the data will suddenly disappoint, or the FDA could step in at any time and ruin the party with a clinical hold. With that said, best of luck to all with the latest buying opportunity, and I continue to hold a nice position in Arrowhead stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARWR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.