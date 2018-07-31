What's Next? How About Some Trex

We find if the stock is worth an investment at this price.

Source: Google

Trex (TREX) recently reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines. While some investors may take pause due to the company's products being geared toward housing, it is at less economic risk than otherwise believed. The company makes products primarily for outdoor living spaces. Best known for their composite decking that outlasts regular wood, the company offers a compelling story and is worth taking a look at as an investment.

Earnings Review

Trex reported a healthy beat for its second quarter on Monday, July 30th.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue growth is once again double digit. Making for double-digit growth for 4 straight quarters, and 6 out of the last 9.

This despite the fact that new home construction has been relatively bleak.

According to CNBC:

"The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new home sales dropped 5.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 631,000 units last month, the lowest level since October 2017. May's sales pace was revised down to 666,000 units from the previously reported 689,000 units."

While it was lower than expected for the month, it was still over a 2% rise from the prior year. However, as we can see, Trex is clearly outpacing the demand in new homes.

A further look into the earnings report shows us a few things. Unlike most companies in the construction business, Trex is more sheltered from tariff headwinds. With margins improving in the quarter to 44.1%, the company is not seeing margin pressure at all. This has been the focus point of many companies this quarter. Trex is luckily able to control costs and by being a market leader can demand higher pricing.

It is also important to make sure we don't see a build in inventories.

Source: 10-Q

The company ended the first half of the year with about the same in finished goods inventory and slightly higher raw materials for production. We don't like to see a build-up in inventories, as it could signal a slowdown in the end of the quarter.

The company also repurchased 150,000 shares during the quarter. While not a significant amount, I am glad to see management being more prudent with capital as the stock trades near highs.

Source: 10-Q

After accounting for stock options, the company was able to reduce net shares by 50,000. Moving forward in February of 2018, the company had authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to 5.8 million shares. As of this report, the company has repurchased 250,044 shares. Should the shares pull back, the company has the authorization to purchase almost 10% of the company back. Though due to a little cash on hand they would probably need to use debt.

The company currently only has $2.9 million in cash on hand. There is a very manageable $8.5 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and remaining available borrowing capacity of $241.5 million. So it is nice to see the company is prepared to handle a downturn in its business.

Remodeling Should Support The Business

The company sees most of its sales growth come from remodeling.

Source: NAR Realtors

As we can see above, existing home sales have been stable and above 5 million per month for the past 3 years. This is where Trex really is seeing demand originate. According to the American Housing Survey, the average home in America is now 35 years old. What this means is more remodeling. According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, Americans are expected to spend nearly $340 billion in 2018 on remodeling or repairs. A 7.5 percent increase from last year. This bodes well for Trex.

Source: Trex Investor Presentation

What is even more interesting is what people are spending money on. The backyard has become a place where families will spend more time as the cost of vacations continue to rise. According to Forbes, people are spending about 10% or more of their annual income on family vacations. People are now seeing a benefit to spending the money on adding backyard entertainment, as it is more convenient for use. It also helps improve resale value giving the home owner a return on investment.

Source: Houzz

We know that some of this is going to other things as well. Some people will fence in the yard for their pet, put a pool in for the kids, or build a patio. However, wood decks ultimately fail and require replacing. Each time one fails, Trex is the better choice to replace it with.

While Trex continues to dominate the composite space, wood still dominates the deck space. With only a small 1% increase in growth from 2014, the company still has plenty of room for growth.

The company offers several different options to the home owner to try and make the cost more affordable as well.

While the wood is cheaper, it ultimately costs more when having to refinish the surface over the years. Trex requires simple maintenance and will ultimately save the homeowner not only time but money as well.

Going forward the company should be able to continue its growth track. The only thing to be concerned with is a major recession. In the event of such a recession, the company has a well maintained balance sheet to absorb any loss in sales. With recession only lasting a mild amount of time before being over, Trex can weather the storm.

Value

Making sure to not overpay for growth is extremely important. We take a brief overview of the historical data for the company as well as some current metrics.

Source: Morningstar

The company trades at a pretty high P/E. Seeing continued double-digit growth would go towards the justification of such a P/E, but for now this is higher than its average in the past couple of years. It also trades at a high price to cash flow. However, as the company is primarily domestic, it should improve this ratio with tax reform. It also could improve this with the trend in better margins.

We also see the company trades at a high price to sales ratio compared to its history. All of these factors make me uncomfortable in purchasing shares at the current price. Investors rather buy shares when they are in line with historical averages. This make for a better safety net. It should be noted that the company is performing well and often a premium must be paid for this as well.

Taking a look at DCF value, we find the following.

Source: Money Chimp

We are given a DCF value of $80.70 or approximately 36% higher than where shares currently trade. So now seems like a fair time to buy trades. This is assuming the company can grow earnings around 12% for the next 3 years. It should be noted the company has grown its earnings at a faster pace than in the past. The continued efforts and an acquisition last year should help the company keep its momentum going forward.

Conclusion

Looking for attractive investments in the mid cap space, Trex seems like an eligible candidate. With improving sales, earnings, and almost no debt, the management team has proven it's able to deliver. We also get to invest in a company with products we know and a business we understand. Knowing what your investing in is always a more comfortable choice. With typical valuation ratios showing the shares are higher than its historical average, waiting for a pullback might be a good idea.

The DCF valuation does show we have room for error, as does a buyback that should provide a cushion. Investors should look for any weakness in shares as an opportunity for a long-term investment in a company with a product growing in popularity. Should earnings growth significantly weaken, than we would need to reconsider the thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TREX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser and all investment decisions should be done at your own due diligence.