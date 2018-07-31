Williams' Fair Value Is $37/Share

Williams (WMB) needs to continue to deleverage in order to drive shareholder value, even though a dividend discount model implies significant upside from the current price. This is the headwind that keeps below $30 and at a fraction of what it was worth just a few years ago. While I'm positive on core growth projects that the company has, including the expansions for Transco, the company needs to focus on cleaning up the balance sheet before the stock can re-rate. Until such time, significant pressure and investor focus will remain on the dividend, rather than a diversified total return profile.

Walking Through The Balance Sheet

Williams has one of the more unique capital structures I've seen in the MLP/midstream space, but nothing quite surprising. It has a plethora of long-term debt and as any diligent energy company will do, consistently refinances oncoming maturities to seven to ten years out. Williams looks to be in the camp of midstreams that his taken on a bit longer duration risk, with the weighted average maturity being 10.76 years at a weighted average fixed coupon of 4.99%. The only benefit to this, in my opinion, is that the company lacks any floating debt. Over 90% of their debt is senior unsecured fixed debt.

One particular oddity that I see is the tapped revolver capacity, due in 2023, in the amount of $4.5 billion, which will amount to a headwind for future ratings upgrade. Being an investment grade midstream is one of the most important characteristics both debt and equity investors can look for and until Williams is able to refinance that facility and clear a significant portion of its $25.6+ billion in debt, the company will remain below investment grade at BB+/Ba2. This can also act as a catalyst. As deleveraging improves the earnings profile since the company pays less interest expense with a smaller debt burden, an upgrade to investment grade will open the company up to an entirely new class of investors, likely the long-only investors who have strict requirements for the companies they invest them.

The company right now has forward debt/EBITDA of 5.5x and I prefer not to use any adjustments here because it gives me the cleanest picture of what's actually happening at the operating level with minimal add-backs. Too often the ratios of debt/adj. EBITDA or debt/adj. distributable cash flow can skew the true leverage of the company. This is something shareholders let influence their investment decision, but clearly the ratings agencies take a far more critical stance. That, in my opinion, is what's important. On a net basis, which is a completely fair adjustment considering the company's cash balance can directly be used to pay down debt, if need be, leverage is slightly lower at 5.32x. For several years during the commodity price downturn, Williams was operating with a very thin cash balance.

One thing I will say that's rather impressive about this company is that they've been quick to restore value to shareholders after a significant dividend cut beginning in mid-2016. After cutting the quarterly payout to $0.20 from $0.64, just two quarters later they were able to boost to $0.30 and now to the current $0.34. In due time, that dividend will improve. The current yield looks to be about 4.3%, which is a solid yield, but still well short of what it could be because of the company's still fragile balance sheet and the need for growth projects to materialize, creating excess cash flow. In the last twelve months, the company has a negative free cash flow balance after ebbs and flows the last five years. So, once that figure retains stability, even if it's at the more complex distributable cash flow level - then this company will be able to materially grow its dividend and investors can throw this into the "sleep well at night" camp.

Running through the balance sheet also has the benefit of directly tying into valuation. Many investors use a simplified DDM model, which has its pros and cons considering the historical picture is a bit skewed with dividend cuts. However, using this model, it's easy for me to see value for shareholders despite the volatile earnings profile. I've used the assumptions of a 65% payout ratio in the long-term, which would be a significant premium to the current 45%, and a long-term growth rate of 12% - which would be in line with its best years for the revenues when volumes are surging - and an earnings profile similar to that in a commodity upcycle.

Using consensus estimates, which are looking for slightly more bullish estimates than I wanted to input, with 2018 at 0.90 for the full year and 1.05 the year after and 1.27 in 2020, fair value is $37.67, which implies about 29.5% upside. That's fantastic and when I consider the total return profile includes another 4-5% this year from the dividend, I'm looking at nearly 35% upside, fully warranting being a buyer right now.

The Runway For Growth

Williams has indicated numerous times in the last year that it has the right macro picture to support strong growth. Across LNG exporting, power generation, and industrial plant projects, there are multiple end markets for this company to service. In LNG, there's a 35% global demand increase projected by 2022 and this time the growth is focused on the global scale, not just a few exports out of Louisiana. The Transco pipeline alone is going to service an additional 7.6 Bcf for LNG.

In power generation, natural gas continues to take share from coal and there expected to be another 5.1 Bcf added to the market over the next five years. That volume is going to have to be transported somehow and Williams has some of the strongest natural gas assets among North American midstream operators. On the industrial plant side, the natural gas supply is also useful for these gas-intensive projects and there's the target of +3.7 Bcf by 2022.

The company has really tried to ride the wave of increased natural gas demand. In the Northeast alone, the additional takeaway capacity coming online across major pipeline operators like Williams and Energy Transfer (ETE, ETP) is driving more production, which then encourages a positive feedback loop with Northeast demand. There's estimated to be an additional 18.2 Bcf/d coming online in the next five years across ten pipelines, several of which Williams has economic interests in. In the Northeast, in particular, they have 73% of capacity under construction or ready for construction. This should provide a significant avenue for growth on a toll-road model in the short and medium-term.

When the company reports earnings, I'll also be looking for an update on Atlantic Sunrise, which is the largest expansion project in Transco history. Atlantic Sunrise, when updated back in May, was targeting an in service date of mid-2018 and was approximately 70% complete. The 300-mile pipeline is expected to generate approximately $35 million/month in revenue. Per year, that's $420 million, or approximately a 5% revenue uplift. Applying the group-level EBITDA margin of 44%, it equates to roughly $186 million or a 6% increase to EBITDA. While that's significant, more of these projects are needed in the coming years while the macro is stable in order to secure a long-term stable cash flow profile. That, in turn, supports deleveraging which drives higher quality earnings.

Conclusion

Williams is a solid midstream name to own in the portfolio with a decent dividend yield, but there may be better buys out there while the company focuses on deleveraging and securing its future cash flow profile. While deleveraging and a general "turnaround" can be viewed as a tailwind, I see execution risk involved. Even despite the balance sheet, there is significant upside to fair value implied by a simplified dividend discount model, which is difficult to ignore. Should certain major projects, namely the Atlantic Sunrise expansion, remain on track to provide key consolidated fee-based revenues, then there's scope to buy this in the near-term, especially as the stock still trades about 11% below its YTD highs.

