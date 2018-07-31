Avalon Holdings' Unwarranted Gains Will Reverse Shortly

I am expecting to see dramatic declines in value over the next several trading sessions.

Avalon Holdings (AWX), a company that operates a waste management business and a golf course, has seen incredible and unjustified gains over the past week. On July 23, 2018, the stock closed at just $2.20 per share. A week later (As I write this article on Monday, July 30, 2018 at 11:46 a.m. EST), the stock is trading at $12.36 per share, a gain of 561% in just a week. With no news and little to offer, these gains are unwarranted and will likely reverse quickly.

Evidence Suggests That This Is Nothing More Than A Short Squeeze

Avalon Holdings is a stock that's no stranger to short interest. Before the climb that we've seen over the past week, the short interest on the stock was a whopping 30%! Then, in classic short squeeze fashion, that all changed.

When the stock started to see some upward movement, short-side traders started to take their gains or cut their losses (depending on their entrance), and exit their positions. As short interest declined, the price of the stock continued to climb dramatically, posting double-and-triple-digit gains session after session for about a week. Today, the short interest on AWX has fallen around 66% to just 10%.

The Classic Expectation After A Short Squeze

Unless AWX has something up its sleeve to stop the coming crash, chances are that the stock will act just like others we've seen through short squeezes. After dramatic gains, short interest rises and the stock falls back to a realistic valuation, which poses the question:

What Is A Realistic Valuation For AWX?

The valuation of Avalon Holdings has climbed from around seven and a half million dollars on July 23, 2018 to nearly $50 million in about a week. Which valuation is closer to where the stock really should be trading? Let's start by looking at what the company does.

Avalon Holdings' core business is a waste management company that operates in a few northeastern and midwestern United States Markets. The company's waste management clients are relatively large scale as it focuses on providing services to commercial, industrial, governmental and municipal customers.

Outside of the waste management business, Avalon Holdings also owns a country club known as Avalon Golf and and Country Club. The club generates revenue through the paid use of its managed golf course and related rentals.

Overall, the company generated $55.85 million in sales in 2017, down from $61.35 million generated in 2016. Not to mention, over the past 4 years, the company has operated in the red and last year, losses grew dramatically. In 2017, net income came in at -$307,000, down from a loss of 69,000 in 2016.

When it comes down to it, Avalon Holdings is a company that has nothing more than a golf course and a small waste management company operating in select markets. It is in the process of building a track record of operating on losses and is seeing declines in topline revenue. Does the company have some value? Sure! It's got a golf course and a waste management company, both of which own some valuable assets. Is it worth $50 million... definitely not!

The truth is that for the various reasons mentioned above, I think investors had it about right when the company was trading with a valuation of around $7 to $7.5 million.

Get Ready For The Fall

Yes, summer is nearing its end but that's not what I'm talking about here. After a short squeeze caused Avalon Holdings to climb like an professional rock climber, this stock is primed to tumble. I'm expecting that within the next week or two, the sell off will commence, bringing the stock back to a reasonable valuation of between $7 and $7.5 million.

