IMI plc ADR (IMIAY) CEO Mark Selway on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Selway

Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased to be here to present IMI's results for the first-half of 2018. In terms of today's agenda, I will present the highlights, and Daniel will follow with details of our financials. I will then return to take you through a review of our operational performance and the outlook for the remainder of this year. I intend to keep the presentation reasonably short and lay plenty of time for your questions.

Overall, I'm pleased to report that following a strong start to the year, we are now forecasting slightly better results than current expectations for the full-year. As you can see from this slide, as expected, on a like-for-like basis, the Group delivered a robust performance in the first-half of 2018. On an adjusted basis, revenue of £915 million was 8% higher; and after adjusting items, revenue on an organic basis was 6% higher than the same period in 2017.

On an adjusted basis, segmental operating profit of £120 million was 13% higher; and an on organic basis, operating profit was also 13% higher than the comparable period in 2017. The increased profits delivered an operating margin of 13.1% against 12.5% in the same period last year.

Operating cash flow of £68 million was lower than the same period last year, reflecting £15 million lower advanced payments in Critical, and higher working capital in support of improved markets in Precision.

Net debt at £459 million compared to £318 million at the same point last year. And that included £138 million payment for the acquisition of Bimba, a £68 million dividend payment, and £9 million of currency costs.

Adjusted earnings per share at 32.9p increased 16%, and on the back of these results and reflecting the confidence that we have in the Group's future, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 14.6p, a 3% increase on the same period in 2017.

And finally the Bimba acquisition, which closed in February, is progressing very well. And it contributed £40 million of sales and £4 million of profits in its first five months with the Group.

I'm now going to hand over to Daniel who will take you through the details.

Daniel Shook

Thanks, Mark, and good morning everyone. I'm really pleased to be able to take you through the first-half results today.

As in the past, we've looked to give you our divisional and group results, both on an adjusted and organic constant currency basis. On revenue, we had the first time five-month benefit of £40 million for Bimba, which more than offset the negative exchange rate impact of £17 million driven by the strength of sterling. Therefore, on an organic constant currency basis, revenue was 6% higher than the first-half of last year. Adjusted segmental operating profit was £120 million compared to £106 million last year. On an organic constant currency basis, operating profit increased 13% with an adverse impact from FX being offset by the contribution from Bimba.

Corporate costs of £13 million were comparable to the first-half of last year. Profit margin in the first-half improved to 13.1% from 12.5% last year. We looked at the income statement in more detail and starting with our segmental operating profit of £120 million, you'll see a reduction in our net interest expense to £5.9 million largely due to the refinancing of a private placement note in February this year.

Adjusted profit before tax was £113 million, which was 16% above last year. Our IFRS 9 adjustment was £2.6 million largely related to the reversal of hedge gains realized in the underlying results. The results include £5 million of restructuring costs within adjusting items, largely related to Critical's ongoing reorganization and overhead reductions in Hydronic. We expect further restructuring costs to be recognized in the second-half and so continue to expect the full-year charge to be around £15 million.

Acquired intangible amortization and other acquisition items increased to £17.5 million reflecting the impact of Bimba. Statutory profit before tax was £93 million, up 5% from the prior year. Our tax charge of £19 million continues to reflect an effective tax rate of 21% on our underlying results, a rate we would expect to continue for the remainder of the year.

So moving to operating cash flow, our overall working capital increase was £60 million. This reflects the unwind of one-off advanced payments from Critical's petrochem orders in the prior year. Inventories increased by £38 million to support the top line growth in precision as well as our normal stock build for the second-half. Debtors increased by £15 million and with debtor days remaining flat, we continue to proactively manage our positions.

Capital expenditure was £23 million in the first-half versus £27 million in the prior year, reflecting project timing. CapEx to depreciation and amortization was 0.9x in the first-half of the year, and we would expect that ratio to increase to around 1.1x for the full year. After some smaller provisioning movements in cash from asset sales, we get to an adjusted operating cash flow of £68 million versus £86 million in the same period of 2017.

Continuing from adjusted operating cash flow, we have £13 million of cash outflows related to adjusting items. And that largely reflects our restructuring activities. Interest costs reflect an outflow of £6 million and there was an additional £3 million outflow for cash settlements on our balance sheet hedges. Tax paid was £19 million, which is comparable to the same period last year. The acquisition of Bimba was reflected at £138 million, and we had our normal dividend payment in May. The net cash outflow was £186 million and when including the £9 million adverse debt revaluation, we ended the period with a net debt balance of £459 million.

So looking at the balance sheet, we show here the comparison to both June and December of last year. And with gearing at 74% and a net debt to EBITDA of 1.5x, we continue to enjoy a strong balance sheet which underpins our plans for growth. These ratios will improve in the second-half as we get the full-year effects of Bimba's operations. And before handing back to Mark, I want to note that we've put our normal pension and foreign exchange slides in the appendix. You'll see that the pension position continues to improve and we are currently working toward a further buyout, which will remove roughly £400 million from the balance sheet in the second-half of the year.

On foreign exchange, based on current rates, we'd expect a 2% headwind on both revenue and profits for the full year. Our ready reckoner is included in the appendix.

And with that let me hand back to Mark for the divisional reviews.

Mark Selway

Thanks, Dan. I'll now take you through the operational performance for each of the divisions and provide an outlook before I summarize the group's expectations for the balance of this year.

First, Critical Engineering; this division is involved in the design and manufacture of highly engineered valves, actuators and controls capable of operating at the extremes of temperature and pressure for the most demanding applications. Order input at £297 million was 12% lower on an organic basis due primarily to the exceptional level of gas processing orders booked in the first-half of 2017. New construction orders at £133 million were 26% lower. Petrochemical and nuclear were the biggest differences with large project wins on both in the first-half of last year.

Oil and gas was down 10% and fossil power was down 14%. Aftermarket bookings at £164 million were up 3% due primarily to an increase in upgrade orders, which offset lower LNG spheres as a result of commissioning activity in the first-half of last year.

Now, the first-half benefited from £78 million of value engineering orders and Roy remains absolutely confident that our current productivity combined with our improved win rates will enable Critical to recover much of the first-half decline in the second-half of this year.

Revenue of £319 million came in better than expected at 6% higher on an organic basis. New construction revenue was 9% higher with petrochemical and upstream oil and gas accounting for the majority of that improvement. Sales in the aftermarket at a £147 million were 4% higher with good progress in our upgrade work in oil and gas, power and utility markets, combining with broadly flat sales of spares.

First-half operating profit of £36 million was 5% above the same period in 2017 and 7% higher on an organic basis reflecting higher volumes, good cost control and £6 million in restructuring benefits delivered in the first-half of the year.

Margins were slightly improved at 11.3%. The period-end order book at £482 million was 11% below the same point in 2017. But most importantly, margins in the order book were 3.1% higher, reflecting a high spares mix and the benefits of value engineering in our new construction margins.

Now, of the £482 million order book £157 million is due for shipment in Q3 and that leaves us with zero book to ship for this quarter. For Q4, we expect shipment from the backlog of about £145 million and that leaves us with a book to ship of about £41 million. And that compares to £56 million in the same period last year.

Turning now to the operational elements of Critical Engineering's performance; in 2014, the Critical team mapped out a plan to radically improve the cost base and the geographic positioning of the division. And over the past four years, Roy and his team have executed that plan on time, on budget and without disrupting the customers. We've pretty much completed our investments in the geographic repositioning of the division and now have a realigned footprint of world class operations located in the heart of the highest growth markets across the globe. New plants had been established in Korea, China and Houston and our operations in Germany, India and North America have been upgraded and transformed.

In the same period, we closed high cost operations in Canada, Switzerland, and Germany. And in the first-half of this year, we closed our loss-making ball valve operation in Belgium. Selectively, these actions and the associated reduction in overheads delivered more than £ £58 million of annualized cost benefits with £6 million delivered in the first-half results of 2018.

The division also recognized at a period of extended industry CapEx decline would place pressure on new construction pricing. And therefore, lowering our product cost would become fundamental to our future and our profitability. The critical team responded with a structured program of value engineering. A process that uses predictive technologies and product pay downs to lower power cost and improve our competitiveness.

Value engineering is now undertaken on every high value new construction bid. And that's dramatically improved the division's win rates while maintaining and in many cases improving historic gross margins. And in the first-half of 2018, value engineering projects accounted for £78 million of the division's order import while also improving new constructions margins for those projects in the half year order book.

No IMI presentation would be complete without an update on critical first-half lean performance where the average score came in at 73%. Now the progress from first benchmark is clearly visible in our scoring, but it's also the reality in our operating performance. We have significantly improved project management, improved quality, improved safety, and reduced lead times now evident across all areas of the business. Now companywide passion for continuous improvement is the byproduct of lean. And this culture is now firmly embedded throughout critical engineering.

Moving now to Critical Engineering's outlook, in the second-half of this year, organic revenue is expected to show modest improvement when compared to the second-half of last year. The benefits of the division free organization and the phasing of the order backlog are expected to deliver improved profits and margins when compared to the second-half of last year.

Turning now to Precision Engineering, which includes the Norgren businesses and a range of specialist valve and flow control technologies for applications where precision and speed and reliability are essential to the processes in which they are involved. Precision performed strongly in the first-half of 2018 with higher revenues, profits, and margins when compared to the first-half of last year.

On an adjusted basis, half year revenue at £449 million was 16% higher than last year and 8% higher on an organic basis after excluding the first time £40 million contribution Bimba and a £10 million currency hit due to strength of sterling. The division's largest sector industrial automation achieved first-half sales of £257 million which on an organic basis was 6% above the same period in 2017.

And on a like-for-like basis, commercial vehicle sales of £98 million were 9% higher with good growth in North America and Asia combining with continued strong markets in Europe. Our smaller verticals all achieved double digit growth in the first-half. And this reflects a combination of improved markets and the benefit of the division's sector-focused organization.

I should remind you that rail and energy orders came very significantly period-to-period. Operating profit of £75 million was 23% higher as a result of increased sales and a first time five-month contribution from Bimba, partially offset by £2 million of Forex. Excluding Bimba and currency, precision delivered 19% higher profit on an organic basis when compared to 2017. The improved profits produced an overall operating margin of 16.7% against 15.8% in the same period last year. And this was despite a 60 basis point margin dilution related to Bimba. So as you can see from the results, precision's most important markets continued to be in very good health. No doubt comparisons will get tougher but today's order intake and inquiry levels continue to support our outlook for the balance of this year.

Underpinning these results is an encouraging contribution from the improvement initiatives undertaken by Massimo and his team over the last few years. Lean and the sector focused verticals are helping us to win our share in growth markets. Lean has helped the division cope with supply chain process that can emerge when the market heats up. The half-year lean score increased to 72$ against 67% at the same point last year. And our Lean efforts today are clearly focused at maximizing our opportunities in a climate of growing market demand. Margins are also increasingly supported by continuous improvement efficiencies. And while pricing continuous to be the high priority for our customers, price increases had been initiated and will progressively recover the impact of high cost including surcharges for tariff related movements.

Precision's new product developments will have an increasing impact on divisional sales as reflected in Massimo's vitality index which rose to 11.5% in the first-half from 10% at the end of 2017. We now have 33 great new products in the pipeline including a large number with internet connectivity. And finally, our efforts to localize manufacturing and extend our capabilities to lower cost regions in also helping us to better penetrate new markets like China and India.

In February as you know we successfully completed the acquisition of Bimba. And in the five months, it contributed £40 million of sales and £4 million of operating profit to precision's half year results. Now I am really excited about the prospects for our combined North American industrial automation business. Bimba will be marginal in the early years but there's plenty for us to go after. The factory improvements are progressing well and Massimo is hugely optimistic about our combined market potential. We are now well advanced with our blueprint planning for not just Bimba but the whole of our industrial automation business in North America. And we remain absolutely confident that the synergy benefits will be in line with the numbers in our acquisition assumptions.

Turning now to Precision Engineering's outlook for the balance of this year, on an organic basis, revenues, profits, and margins are expected to improve when compared to the second-half of 2017. Full-year revenue growth is expected to be good due to strongest second-half comparators not quite as strong as our first-half and margins are expected to be a bit up on last year.

Moving now to Hydronic Engineering, which as you know, includes three industry recognized names, Heimeier, TA and Pneumatex and is a leading provider of water-based heating and cooling systems for the residential and commercial building sectors. Revenue with a £147 million on an adjusted basis was 2% lower. And after adjusting for a million currency, 1% lower on an organic basis.

Sales of TA balancing and control increased 3% with stronger sales in North America, Switzerland and the U.K. underpinning that growth. Sales of Heimeier thermostatic control products were 7% lower. And this reflected phasing of distributor orders while negotiations were in progress. It should be noted in the second quarter, we recovered much of the decline which was evident in the first quarter of the year.

Sales of Pneumatex water quality products increased 4% due to the success of new products and our increased investments in technical support in our key markets. Adjusted segmental operating profit of £22 million was 7% lower. And after adjusting for a million of adverse exchange, organic operating profits were 3% lower than the same period last year. Operating margins of 15.1% compared to 15.9% in 2017. And they were impacted by reduced revenues and increases in raw material cost, which are expected to be recovered in the second-half of this year.

Turning now to Hydronic's first-half details, the division has moved decisively to address the disappointing performance in the second-half of 2017. Third-party distributor agreements were reviewed to ensure that promotional discounts and rebates were appropriate, and that they were delivering the desired growth at acceptable margins. New agreements have now been put in place with the benefits being progressively visible in the second-half of this year. A detailed review of product margins and their economic movements was also undertaken to ensure the current pricing fully reflected the impact of commodity and cost increases since our last pricing update.

This work was used to inform our 2018 price book, with the impact becoming more apparent in the second-half of this year. Additionally, Phil has undertaken an overhead reduction exercise focused at reducing complexity and lowering his cost base. And a further £2 million of restructuring costs were incurred in the first half, and included the closure of a loss-making service business in Sweden. The division's product development program continues to deliver market-leading products. And in the first half they represented 22% of Hydronic's revenues. And given in our largely complete update of our Hydronic's product portfolio the rate of new product launches will now reduce, and will focus on fewer higher-value opportunities.

In terms of Lean, the division has made tremendous progress, and their half-year results increased to 79% from 37% at the time of our very first benchmark. Our Polish site continues to lead our global rankings, and is now well above the recognized world-class standard. And as outlined in our March announcement, the extended supply chain, including the distribution hubs, will be our next area of focus, with the long-term plan being a key deliverable in 2018.

So in terms of Hydronic's outlook, in the second-half on a constant currency basis we expect our self-help initiative to deliver a marked improvement, with revenues marginally higher, and profits considerably improved when compared to the second-half of last year. So before moving on to the outlook for the group, I'll take a brief moment to summarize the information included in today's presentation. In the first-half of 2018, we delivered improved revenues, profits, and margins when compared to the first-half of 2017. Despite continued tough markets, Critical delivered good financial progress when compared to the first half of last year. The division's reorganization and operational improvements continue to underpin margins, and Value Engineering is lowering our costs, improving our competitiveness, and increasing win rates on new project bits.

In Precision, Massimo is enjoying strong markets, and delivered growth in revenues, profits, and margins when compared to the same period in 2017. The lead is helping us respond to increased demand, and our new products are gaining early traction and growing our competitiveness. Bimba is everything we'd hoped for, and the integration remains on track. And finally, in the first-half of 2018, Hydronic successfully undertook the commercial, the operational, and the restructuring actions necessary to deliver a significantly improved second-half to the year.

So, having already described the prospects for each of the divisions, I'll now turn to the outlook for the group. In the remainder of the year, we expect revenue and profit growth to show good improvements compared to the same period in 2017. And the improved results will be supported by rationalization benefits in Critical, market growth in Precision, and an improved performance from Hydronic. And based on current market conditions, we expect the full-year results to be slightly ahead of current market expectations, which to be clear we read at an EPS of about 70.4p for the full year.

So with that, let me introduce my executive team. Dan, who has already spoken today; Roy, who is responsible for Critical; Massimo, who actually now runs Precision; and Phil Clifton, who is responsible for Hydronic. They'll be helping me to answer your questions today.

Could I please ask that if you've got a question, put your hand up and remember to give your name and also your company when you get the marker phone. So with that, over to U.K.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Douglas

Hi, good morning. It's Andrew Douglas from Jefferies. I've got a couple for Roy and a couple for Massimo, if I may. With respect to win rates, Roy, in the first-half, let's say, done pretty good again. Can you just give us an update on where you are there and how you feel you're competing versus your peers. And again, strong performance with respect to rationalization and benefits coming through, and do you have more that you could do if, for example, power markets remain kind of tougher for longer? And we'll come to Massimo later.

Roy Twite

Yes, thanks, Andy. So yes, the win rates in the first-half actually surprised me a little bit because we were up to 62%, and that is clearly because of Value Engineering, it's clearly because of the whole footprint rationalization program. We're much closer to the heart of the fastest growing markets now. So I'm really pleased with that. I do expect though, Andy, that has to come down a bit. I mean, if we start to push into new areas, we're pushing into, for instance, in desalination in Saudi Arabia. It's a natural less cyclical area. As we push into some of those new areas I don't expect the win rate to stay in 62%, but that's it was in the first-half so that was good news.

I think in terms of rationalization, so I guided that we will spend £10 million in Critical this year on rationalization. And previously I thought that would save us about £8 million this year. I was hedging a bit slightly because I was worried about the Belgian closures, very, very difficult to shut a factory in Belgium. But the team have done a fantastic job, I have to say. And now I think we're getting more like £12 million of benefit in this year, Andy. So that's going to help the second-half margins obviously.

On top of that, I think you asked the question about power. Power is still extremely difficult, coal power. On new construction coal power orders last year were down to just 6% of our overall business now, which you think about a business whose history came out of power, that's the shift we've had into petrochemical and gas. And of course we will look to do more if we have to do more if coal power continues to be as difficult as it has been, Andy. Yes, we will.

Andrew Douglas

Thanks. And then just two, quickly, for Massimo, looks like your drop-through in the first half was pretty good. Will that continue into the second half or do you just need to edge that down a little bit? And just thoughts on Commercial Vehicle going into next year, it looks like ACT get a bit more excited about 2019 compared to maybe three or four months ago. I'm just wondering what your thoughts are, particularly in the U.S.? Thank you.

Massimo Grassi

So with investor drop-through we are very pleased for H1. we delivered 37%. And we are quite optimistic for the second-half, but would like to remind that this is strongly influenced by our mix. So if we sell more CV clearly our drop-through is more challenging. But we are quite confident we can deliver between 30% and 35% in the second-half as well.

With regards to the CV market, market is extremely favorable in North America, so still growing at a very fast pace, smaller growth in Europe. And looking at prediction, we believe that for next year we will be rather flat in Europe, possibly with some positive points of growth in North America. So this is what we are expecting for CV.

Andrew Douglas

Okay.

Alex Virgo

Good morning. It's Alex Virgo, Bank of America. I wondered if you could just expand a little bit on the margin comments in the backlog in Critical there. How much of those is pricing, how much of that is mix? Maybe a little bit of comments on where it's coming from by end market. And then just to clarify on the transactional business requirement, the £41 million. What is that to hit, if that's the right way to put it, in terms of the full-year revenue growth for Critical?

Mark Selway

Yes, Roy, do you want to take the improved margin in the backlog to answer the first question, yes.

Roy Twite

Yes, thanks, Alex. So Alex's question is really to Mark's point that margins have improved by 3% -- 3.1% in the backlog, okay. And if you split that into three categories really, Alex, the first is new construction margins are actually up by just over 1%. Second is that Aftermarket margins are also up by just over 1%. So last time I spoke we talked about pricing. We're just getting a little bit of pricing in the Aftermarket now, which is encouraging. And then the third is the mix element, obviously, Alex. And that makes up the balance of the total. So you can see the mix is having a big effect on that margin in the order book. And that's just because we've got Aftermarket in the order book than we had at this point last year. Thanks, Alex.

Mark Selway

And I think in terms of the backlog, as I mentioned during the presentation, Q3 we've got nothing left that we need to book-to-bill in Q3. In Q4, we're expecting there £145 million will be shipped from the backlog. And that then leaves us with £41 million to go get, and that compares to £56 million last year. So that'll give us the broad outline that we've given in terms of the revenue performance for the full-year.

Colin Campbell

Hello. It's Colin Campbell with Soc Gen. Can you just talk a little bit about momentum across the half-year, I guess it's more on Precision because there's been some fears that the sort of early cycle areas might be slowing a bit as the year goes on. So if you're able to give us a guide to that that would be useful. And you also talked of surcharges to mitigate the effects of tariffs. What do you think the gross amount of tariff paying is for you in the full-year?

Mark Selway

Yes, on the second-half, in Precision, I mean we were pretty pleased with the way Precision done it in the first-half of the year, as you know, Industrial Automation up 6%. Generally right across the globe they were quite strong markets for us. CV was up 9%. And there doesn't appear to be any letup with those CV orders. It still bounces around a bit on Industrial Automation. We had a fairly soft first couple of weeks in July, but that bounded back in the third week. So it's an interesting market. The other interesting thing in these results were that you saw double-digit growth coming out of Life Sciences, also out of Rail, and also out of the Energy business.

Now I did mention they're a bit lumpy, but they're high margin businesses and they're delivering some great returns. And part of that was Massimo put in place a vertical structure, so they're led by verticals that put lot more focused on those businesses. And we've got some great new products coming through. So I think all of that is helping us in a market that's pretty hot. And we're winning market share across most of these verticals, so I'm pleased. Surcharge is another interesting thing. Clearly, it appears that Trump has made friends with the EU in the last week or so, and we'll see how that gathers. But when surcharge started to hit us in terms of aluminum being shipped into Bimba particularly and some of North American businesses, we've added that as a surcharge so that the market knows that when those tariffs are resolved it'll come back off.

But the other thing that Massimo has done in the first-half of the year is ensure that his pricing reflects the recovery of commodity and material movements over the course of the last 12 months. So you'll progressively see that starting to impact margins in his business. Of course, in commercial it's a little more difficult to get cost recovery. But certainly in the other businesses there's good momentum there, and the reasonably good traction to it, I think, Massimo. Thanks, Colin.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Hi, it's [indiscernible] from Deutsche Bank. Just a couple of questions, maybe first one just for Roy, you see if we look through the second-half, if we think that the strength in Aftermarket continues, so the margin gain you're making in terms are very -- wins continues. How should we think about the margin for Critical going into 2019? Could be a sort of 15% margin business, would that be fair to assume?

Roy Twite

So you've been marked then to the 2019 business review, Jonathan. I think trying to call 2019 just yet is difficult. If you think about this year, we came into this year with £250 million of book-to-ship, and clearly that a very profitable Aftermarket business. I think what I would say is that, yes, for the first time in a while we are getting a little bit of pricing in Aftermarket, which is encouraging. We are starting to apply Value Engineering to the Aftermarket. So those two effects between them are certainly offsetting any material costs and giving us a little bit more, so that's encouraging.

I think that we got 3% order improvement in the first half, and I actually think that will continue or maybe even get a bit better in the second-half in terms of Aftermarket. So I feel quite good about aftermarket right now. I talked last time about the upgrade valve campaign. We'll be going in and replacing competitors' valves and our own valves. And that's been really, really successful in the first-half, Jonathan, so I'm really pleased with that. And in fact, we won our first upgrade value in Petrochem in Japan this morning. So that whole wave of initiatives is going really, really well. So we'll see how OE shapes out. As Mark said, I fully expect August to be flat to slightly down by the time we finish this year out, as I've said in the last two updates really. So we'll how that all shakes out, and as the book-to-ship comes through. But I certainly feel a lot better than I did 12 months ago about what's happening in the business.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe can I just ask a similar question to Massimo, just going back about CV. Like I say, Europe may be up or I think you said, yes, Europe may be up a little bit and U.S. may be flat, again, will you probably get -- or vice versa, will you probably get a mixed benefit coming through in Precision in '19 from that for the margin?

Massimo Grassi

Yes, thank you, Jonathan. Yes, if these are the markets probably we'll hope we will grow more in Industrial Automation. So we will have a benefit in terms of mix. As a reminder, CV is very -- let me say focus in CV is very difficult. You may remember that about 12 -- 18 month ago the focus was completely different. Nobody would've been able to predict the level of growth we are experiencing now in North America. So it may change, but if this focus appear to be right next year we should benefit a very favorable mix.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. [Indiscernible] with Stifel. Just turning to the strategic picture, obviously you're very happy with how Bimba has clicked in. In terms of further development with the focus continues to be on Precision, obviously there was one European property that went elsewhere. But are you still looking in that space or are there things you think you can do in Critical?

Mark Selway

Yes, look, I think in all three divisions there are opportunities. We've been very careful not to overpay in this market environment because it's not going to stay like this forever. And some of the multiples that have been paid for assets have been a bit [indiscernible]. And you've got to have, as we do with Bimba and as we did with Bopp & Reuther, some great hard synergies to making that work. And in Bopp & Reuther I think we've delivered better than 12% of revenues now in terms of hard synergies on that business. We said about 7% on Bimba. And, look, for all three divisions, and they tend to be more like Bimba and Bopp & Reuther, £100 million-£200 million in scale, balance sheet clearly supports it.

And to a large degree they tend to be privately owned businesses or sitting in ESOP employee-owned businesses, Bimba was. And it's about working the relationships to make people comfortable, we're a great place to put their asset. So there are those going on in all three divisions. Balance sheet is in pretty good shape. We're very cautious not to overpay in today's market.

Unidentified Analyst

The other side of that pricing discussion, once Hydronic is back performing as it should be, margin-wise, is that still considered core?

Mark Selway

Yes, it's a great business. You know, we're the leader in Germany and the Nordic region in terms of both in residential and commercial construction in terms of the heating and cooling assets for those markets. There are some opportunities to grow that business through acquisitions. We've got a great new product pipeline coming through. I think the actions that Phil has taken in the first-half of the year will certainly get us back to high teen margins in the second half. And I think there's opportunity to grow the business both organically and through acquisition. So it's absolutely core to the future of the business.

Matt Spurr

Hi there. It is Matt Spurr from Exane. Can I have a couple, one on Critical in the Aftermarket, so that was up 3% with LNG spares down. Can you say which segments were driving that, and if it's possible Power, why surprisingly that's come back? And then the second one I had was on Precision. So Industrial Automation, plus 6% organic growth, presume you had a bit of price in there. Can you just give us a color how you feel about that really in respect to general short-cycle growth? Is just a slightly slower growing market or what's going on with your market share there? Thanks.

Mark Selway

I'll get Roy to take the specifics on Critical. But it's got to be noted that the aftermarket was up both in terms of import and revenues in the first-half of the year. So I don't want people thinking that there wasn't growth.

Roy, do you want to go through the specifics of the data?

Roy Twite

Yes. So, Matt, up 3% as you say. What drove that is the upgrade valve campaign. So there's definite pressure on parts from power stations, there are run-ins or they fail, all of that stuff. But it's the upgrade valve campaign where we got some massive success. I think we were £9 million up in upgrade valves in the first-half. And that's -- I've said that for the last couple of updates, has to be a massive push from us. You're absolutely right; LNG parts were down by about £6 million in the the last update, and that's really because last year we had the startup spares, the commissioning spares for the LNG station. I think our LNG past orders last year was something about £27 million, and I said at the time that was twice the year before, because of those startup spares. But that will even out over time, and I think the long-term for LNG spares is actually is really good. Thanks.

Mark Selway

And I think in terms of Precision, we saw slightly stronger growth in the second quarter than we saw in the first quarter, not massively I mean, it was 0.2% or 1% I think growth. But again, the comparators get more difficult math. So, good markets in industrial automation. They were up 6% in the first-half, commercial vehicle up nine, and as I said the smaller verticals all achieved double-digit growth in the first-half for the year. We do caution that the energy market particularly is a bit lumpy. So you will see period-to-period adjustments there. But we are still in pretty good shape to see continued growth with stronger competitors in the second-half, and as we've said, we expect the full-year to show further growth, but not quite at the level that you saw in the first-half.

Andrew Caldwell

Hi, it's Andrew from Barclays. And two questions please, on Precision, could you tell us what the organic growth there was at Bimba in the first-half? And then, how you should think about those synergies coming through; is it marginally flat to the full-year versus the first-half and then what we think about for '19? And in Hydronic and of the organic growth, what was volume and what was price? Thank you.

Mark Selway

Thank you, Andrew. So, Bimba integration is progressing very well. So we are building the blueprint. No better prices so far. We are really investigating and trying to capture all opportunities we have in terms of new products, and accessed to the 600 distributor network that Bimba is offering. So we are in line with expectations. We still expect to have on a full-year base £85 billion of sales with above £8 million of profit. And for next year, to be honest, I'm quite optimistic assuming that the American market continues to be favorable as it is today, and it is expected to be in second-half of 2018.

Roy Twite

I think it is a ready reckoner. The industrial automation is the vast majority of the business that's been with us. It's about reflective of the same growth that we achieved in our own business in OI.

Mark Selway

The second question; Hydronics, there's three things I've been doing really in terms of the pricing, and improving the growth opportunities. One is negative, because we've been moving away from some things that are loss making or making very low margins. So that means stopping some of the project work that we were doing at very low margins, and also closed the service business in Sweden. So that's a sort of negative side. That has taken away some of my revenue. Then of the remainder, I would say the bulk of it is price increases. Our markets are good, they are stable, they are growing about 2% to 3% in my key markets, but going with that tie win, we are not losing market share there, but the bulk of what I have seen to offset the -- have stopped doing has been price increase.

Andrew Caldwell

Can you give us any magnitude…

Mark Selway

Yes. So my price increases have been quite a vain. So, some of that has been 2% to 3% and bulk of it I think will get that sort of order, but having some cases been doing 8% to 10% where we've got areas of the business which haven't been profitable.

Andrew Caldwell

Thanks.

Daniel Shook

And the effective tax for those, I think, the vast majority were effective 1st of April with the balance of it 1st of July.

Mark Selway

That's right. That's right.

Daniel Shook

So you will see that progressively impacting the second-half results, and of course as the inventory place wide through the system you will see more impact in the second-half.

Mark Selway

The other thing also we've been doing is reducing the complexity and taking out some cost. So that's been very critical. It's been the big activity in the first-half. It doesn't really get the benefit until H2.

Andrew Caldwell

Sorry for this, I have another one for Phil; just in terms of high market, I found 7% in the first-half for clear reasons, are you through that process in this high market go back to normal run rate? And I think Dan you talked about £2 million of costs coming of Hydronics in the first-half. Is that in the exceptional line or is that actually in the Hydronics number itself?

Daniel Shook

The cost will be in the -- will be adjusted out, and obviously as Phil gets the benefits of the closure that once we go through.

Phil Clifton

Okay. In terms of high market, the bulk of the downturn was in quarter one, resulting from the renegotiations with the distributors. Taking out some of these promotional discounts weren't really doing anything for us, just giving margin away, and making sure things are bit more stable. Q2 has been much better. We recovered a lot of that gain, and I now expect H2 to be back to normal levels.

Mark Selway

Well, thank you very much, if there is no further questions. Thank you very, very much for attending today. I hope we've answered all your questions; if not, John and team is available to answer your calls. All the very best; thank you very much.

Daniel Shook

Thanks.