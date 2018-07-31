Pinduoduo: Keeping It Simple

There are pros and cons to the stock, and as a result, this company may not be as attractive as originally thought.

Recently, there has been a lot of hype surrounding an upcoming IPO. Before a couple weeks ago, I (surprisingly) had not heard of this company even though it is the 2nd largest e-commerce platform in China. I am referring to Pinduoduo (PDD). This company has taken the markets by storm, having been founded only 3 years ago, in 2015. Despite being so young, the company is definitely on the radar of veteran e-commerce sites such as Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). However, this article will focus more on Pinduoduo itself, rather than the threat it poses to market heavyweights.

Industry

Retail in China is strong. The growth has been sustained for the past 5+ years and is expected to continue through 2020. In 2020, online retail is expected to represent ~22% of total retail sales.

Year Total Retail Sales (NYSEARCA:RMB) Total Retail Sales (NYSEARCA:USD) 2013 24.3 trillion $3.9 trillion 2017 36.6 trillion $5.8 trillion 2020 48.0 trillion $7.7 trillion

More specifically, however, e-commerce has exploded in the country. According to the World Economic Forum, China now dominates the global e-commerce market with a 42% share. Compare this to the US who owns 24% of the market. This is incredible considering that in 2005, China had <1% market share, while the US had 35%.

Such is China's dominance in e-commerce, it now handles more transactions per year than France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States combined."

The reason behind this explosion is the growth in mobile phone usage. The Economic Times reports that 772 million people in China used the internet in 2017. That is a little more than 2x the total US population; however, China still has room to nearly double the number of people connected to the internet. Mobile internet usage represents roughly 93% of total internet users. As a result, both PDD and its competitors have been focusing on mobile platforms for their services.

Initial Trading

PDD began trading on Thursday, July 26th. The company priced at its high-end target of $19 per share and began trading at $26 per share. As a result, the company raised $1.63 billion; however, they still have the ability to raise more. The underwriters have 30 days to purchase up to an additional 12.84 million shares, which would raise an additional $244 million.

The first few days of trading were bleak for PDD. Although trading began $7 above the initial pricing, the performance was stagnant for the first day. Shares finished up 2.46% on day 1 but were down 10.68% by the close of day 2. Over 5 million shares were traded within the first few minutes of trading. At the close of day 2, PDD was valued at $27.25 billion.

The underwriters consist of Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, and China Renaissance. I mention this because of the youthful nature of the company. Even though it is a young company, the underwriters consist of some of the biggest names in the business, and this is promising for the future worth of the company. Another important mention, the lock-up period is 180 days. The company sold 85.6 million American Depository Shares representing 342.4 million Class A shares. The proceeds are intended to be used as follows:

$580 million to 'enhance and expand' business operations $580 million for R&D and to develop tech infrastructure

According to the filing, each Class A share (6.2 billion outstanding) is entitled to 1 vote compared to each Class B share (1.7 billion outstanding) which is entitled to 10 votes. The prospectus states that voting power will remain almost entirely with the company's CEO, Colin Huang. Huang owns 2.1 billion Class B shares which equates to 89.8% of aggregate voting power or 89.6% if underwriters exercise their options.

Company Performance

What should investors expect moving forward? Is Pinduoduo really worth $27.25 billion? The company is well-liked because of its insane growth rates; however, that does not justify just any price.

Revenues for Pinduoduo grew by 245% from 2016 to 2017. In 2016, sales were 504.9 million RMB. By the end of 2017, sales had grown to 1.74 billion RMB. This equates to about $277 million. Fueling this was the growth in the online marketplace. This grew 35x from 2016 to 2017. On the contrary, merchandise sales decreased 99% over the same period.

Cost of sales grew slightly, from 577.9 million RMB to 722.8 million RMB. However, in 2017, Pinduoduo finished with a positive gross profit of a little over 1.02 billion RMB, resulting in a 59% gross margin. The company spent more than this on marketing alone, leaving a loss for both operating and net. If we are to compare this to Alibaba and JD.com, we can see that Pinduoduo falls in the middle. Alibaba has much higher margins, with the gross margin currently being at its lowest at 57%. This has consistently decreased as their product portfolio has diversified. On top of this, operating and net margins have consistently been positive. JD.com, on the other hand, has very low margins with their gross margin currently sitting at their highest of 14%.

High revenue growth for Pinduoduo can be attributed to growing engagement numbers. In Q1'17, there were 67.7 million active buyers spending an average of 309 RMB, and 15 million average MAUs. By Q1'18, this had grown to 294.9 million active buyers spending an average of 674 RMB, and 166.2 average MAUs. This translates to more than 3x and 10x growth respectively. GMV was 20.9 billion RMB in Q1'17. By Q1'18, this had grown to 198.7 billion RMB.

If we compare to Alibaba engagement, from Q1'17 to Q1'18, active users went from 452 million users to 515 million users. MAUs also increased from 507 million to 580 million over the same period.

The company appears to be at a standoff according to its balance sheet, which is concerning to me. There is over 12.6 billion RMB in current assets, 9 billion RMB of which is in a restricted account specifically for liability payments. Comparatively, sits at 12.1 billion RMB for 2017. Both assets and liabilities exploded from 2016 to 2017. Assets went from a little over 1.3 billion RMB to over 12 billion RMB. Liabilities went from 1.4 billion RMB to 12.1 billion RMB. Shareholders' deficit also more than doubled over this time period, going from -426 million RMB to -992 million RMB.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I would avoid this stock for the foreseeable future. Although growth has been very strong, there is no justification for a $27 billion market cap at this stage in the game. There is not enough historical performance from the company to compare to. Not to mention, competitor comparison shows that PDD is extremely overvalued. Look at P/S ratio, JD trades at 0.93x, BABA is at 13.42x, and PDD is at 42.37x. Market-cap wise, PDD is at half of what JD is worth (24 billion vs. 50 billion), even though PDD sales are less than 1% of JD sales as of 2017. Yes, margins improved drastically and are now at BABA's levels, but BABA is operating within more capital heavy industries, instead of pure e-commerce.

There is not enough shareholder advantage to justify a buy at current pricing. 89% of voting power is held by management, sales are negligible compared to competitors, and P/S indicates that the stock is grossly overvalued. Until there is a massive pullback, this may be a bumpy road for the stock in the near future. I am also cautious of the short-term speculators that may be attracted to this stock. We have seen pump and dump in many other Chinese stocks (such as iQiyi (IQ) and Huya (HUYA)), and it is not unreasonable to think it will happen with PDD. Until more clarity appears and the company has a couple quarters under its belt, I would avoid the stock.

