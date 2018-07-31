Continue Snoozing On MDU Resources

However, with inferior historical total return and income profiles, there is not much to be excited about.

There are two potential "growth kickers" that could translate into wins for the company and its shareholders.

As I have set about trying to construct my retirement portfolio, the need to own a utility is ever crystal clear. The appeal is obvious - almost the perfect definition of stability, providing a product that people cannot live without, while providing a steady and growing payout to compound over decades until the income is actually needed to fund expenses.

I already own Southern Company (SO) (though there are days I wish I chose Dominion (D)), but the search for a second led me to check out MDU Resources (MDU). Though there are certainly intriguing aspects to having it as an investment, ultimately I decided to pass. Here is my rationale.

Company Overview

Though MDU Resources is listed on the indispensable Dividend Growth Bible (the CCC list composed by the late David Fish) as a utility, the entity founded in 1924 as the Minnesota Northern Power Company derives most of its revenue outside the utility space. Through its various subsidiaries, MDU has evolved into a budding holding company operating in 48 states that is best identified as an industrial goods play.

MDU Resources is broken up into five business segments:

Construction Materials and Contracting (40%): With operations in 15 states (predominantly the Northwest), MDU, through its Knife River subsidiary, is the fifth largest sand and gravel company, marketing cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, liquid asphalt and crushed stone.

Construction Services (30%): With operations in the West, MDU Construction Services builds and maintains power lines, traffic signals, and gas pipelines, and engages in infrastructure construction and repair projects (such as California's Oroville Dam).

Natural Gas Distribution (19%): Through subsidiaries Cascade Natural Gas Corporation (Oregon and Washington), Great Plains Natural Gas Company (Minnesota, North Dakota), Intermountain Gas Company (Idaho) and Montana-Dakota Utilities Company (Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming), MDU Resources distributes natural gas to approximately 943,000 customers in eight states.

Electric (8%): Through the aforementioned Montana-Dakota Utilities Company, MDU Resources provides power to approximately 143,000 customers in the Dakotas, Wyoming and Montana.

Pipeline and Midstream (8%): Through its subsidiary WBI Energy, MDU Resources has 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/day) of natural gas pipeline capacity in the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains section of the United States, and offers cathodic protection (a process to keep metal from corroding).

The attractiveness of this structure is evident. MDU has set itself up for multiple ways to win as it is part infrastructure play, part utility, and part natural gas play. Though a huge part of its business is subject to vicissitudes, whether by government spending or oil prices, the growing utility arm offers increasing protection.

Multiple Paths

With multiple ways to win, MDU finds itself in the crosshairs of two growing trends. First is the seemingly ever-present need for infrastructure spending. To put some numbers on it, while $14 trillion of goods is shipped in the United States and 87% of that being carried by transfer truck or courier, bad road conditions cause motorists to spend about $67 billion in additional repairs and operating costs. According to the Wall Street Journal, United Parcel Service (UPS) estimates just their additional costs for inferior road conditions at $105 million. One in nine U.S. bridges are "structurally deficient" with an average age of 42 years. The American Society of Civil Engineers rates American infrastructure as a D+, with the U.S. Department of Transportation estimating that it would cost $189 billion just to clear the necessary improvement projects.

The materials for all of that necessary improvement must come from somewhere. MDU seems intent on capturing their piece of the pie. Just this month they acquired the assets of Mollala Ready-Mix and Rock Products, giving them access to the high-growth area south of Portland. The purchase of Tri-City Paving and the Teevin & Fischer Quarry has added roughly 23 million tons of aggregate within the last three months, adding to the one billion total.

For companies such as MDU, aggregate is really the starting point for a panoply of products, roughly analogous to the crude oil refining process yielding kerosene, jet fuel, diesel, bitumen, etc.

MDU's product chain looks like this:

So now MDU stays busy (Construction Materials and Services ended the most recent quarter with a ~$1.3 billion backlog) while biding its time for various governments to bring infrastructure bills through the legislative process. There was a $52 billion infrastructure plan approved in California, and a $5.3 billion transportation funding bill passed in Oregon. However, the Big Kahuna is the $1.5 trillion federal infrastructure package.

The second potential growth driver for MDU is happening as we speak.

US Natural Gas Exports data by YCharts

In December 2015, Congress lifted the ban on crude oil and natural gas exports. 31 countries now import U.S. oil, with China (#2 importer) importing more in 2018 so far than in all of 2017. Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) from its port in Louisiana exports to Europe, Asia and South America.

On a related note, MDU is responsible for moving over half the natural gas in the Bakken and oil is being produced there at record levels. If anything, more capacity is sorely needed to reduce the need for flaring. (With higher oil prices, more crude oil is being brought to market. However, the natural gas coming with the crude oil is more than the available capacity, causing companies to burn off the excess.)

MDU has taken on a number of projects to increase their takeaway capacity. Line Section 22 (south of Billings, MT) is being fitted with a larger pipe to add around 22.5 Mcf/day. Another Valley Expansion will hook up MDU's pipeline to the Viking pipeline (owned by ONEOK (OKE)) to allow 40 Mcf/day to extend supply into Minnesota. But probably the most exciting development is projects at Line Section 27 and Demicks Lake, which when in service in fall 2019, will have added ~25% to their capacity.

Return Issues

"Past performance is no indication of future results" is definitely true as it pertains to stock market performance. But I would argue that when it comes to being an operator, the past is a pretty good barometer when judging how returns will look like in the future, especially with a past as long as MDU's.

I am speaking of the returns one can expect from the assets on their balance sheet. For example, when I compare MDU with other industrial goods plays (Cemex (CX), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Martin Marietta (MLM), for instance), MDU cannot keep up:

MDU Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Granted, MDU has a pipeline and electric and natural gas utility that they are tugging along. However, when I do compare MDU with other utility companies pulled at random, I get the same basic result:

MDU Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts MDU Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts MDU Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts MDU Return on Assets (TTM) data by YCharts MDU Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts MDU Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

The evidence is pretty damning. Margins and returns aren't sufficient to be a "best-of-breed" industrial goods play. But when MDU is given the industrial goods head start and compared with other utilities that don't have this benefit, it doesn't qualify as a "best-of-breed" utility company either.

Furthermore, I have ballparked their weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) at ~8%. MDU's ROIC is having a relatively good year at 6.97%. They are essentially bleeding money.

Total Return Potential

MDU is guiding to 6% rate base growth on the utility side until 2022, with 1-2% customer growth. They are also forecasting anywhere from 2.2% to 10% combined growth for its Construction Materials and Services sectors (their largest two) in 2018, respectively. However, analysts are still guiding for $1.40 EPS in 2018 and $1.52 (8.5% over 2018) in 2019. As a result, Monday's close results in a 20.3x multiple for 2018 earnings and 18.7x for 2019. This outpaces the S&P 500 by a full 3x. I would argue it shouldn't.

Given what has been uncovered about their margins and returns, I think it would be wise to assume that the past can serve as a good mirror about what will transpire. It is not too flattering.

MDU has trailed both the S&P 500 and its peer group* since the Great Recession, with clear demarcation coming in 2013. While prospects appear to be looking up, a "reversion to the mean" in my view is not likely in the short term.

Income Potential

On the surface, there are no qualms about MDU's income potential. The former Minnesota Northern Power Company has paid dividends every single quarter since 1924, eleven years before it became a public company. Moreover, MDU has increased the yearly payout every year for 27 consecutive years, making it a member of the High Yield Dividend Aristocrat list.

However, the dividend growth rate appears to be inferior for most any purpose. If we take as gospel the traditional 3% annual rate of inflation, then MDU's dividend growth has failed to comfortably outpace inflation since the Great Recession.

Were the current yield the level of AT&T's (T) ~6.4% or even Dominion's at around 4.7%, one could almost ignore the insufficient and declining dividend growth - insufficient in that the entire point of dividend growth investing is to grow income at a faster rate than inflation.

But with a current yield of ~2.7%, the ones who should feel the most comfortable investing in this company are the ones who do not need their dividends to compound, or that can use covered calls to juice their income.

One could hunt for a nice premium after they have purchased mediocre shares, or they could simply choose a better option.

Summary

MDU Resources has a few intriguing things on the surface. Bakken production looks promising, but being beholden to the federal government for a substantial piece of income in this gridlocked environment does not seem an enviable place to be. Furthermore, past return history makes me wonder if they will capitalize on the opportunities in front of them as well as other companies in the space will. I see no compelling reason to buy shares.

If you found value here, it would be cool if you followed me to get future updates. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be personal advice or a recommendation for you to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence. Happy Investing!

*Peer group is defined by MDU as ALLETE, Inc. (ALE), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT), Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), Avista Corporation (AVA), Black Hills Corporation (BKH), EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME), Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA), IDACORP, Inc. (IDA), IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC), Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), MYR Group Inc. (MYRG), National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN), NorthWestern Corporation (NWE), Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL), US Concrete, Inc. (USCR), Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) and Vulcan Materials Company (VMC).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SO.