Pinduoduo: Another Chinese E-Commerce Firm To Bite The Dust

I believe this stock should be avoided. As much as it is being sold as the Chinese Groupon, it’ll join a long list of other Chinese e-commerce disappointments.

As with many Chinese e-commerce IPOs, there is a lot of expectation that it could rival one of Alibaba’s leviathans, but history suggests it won’t.

There tends to be a theme among investors when a new Chinese e-commerce IPO is forthcoming, which is based on the excitement that it could be the next Alibaba (BABA) (either Taobao or Tmall), or at least be a serious challenger. Allow me to be frank: it won’t happen. The only firm that comes close to Alibaba’s Tmall platform is JD.com (JD), which developed itself as an electronics e-commerce specialist while Tmall was still building traction, and has had huge financial backing by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba's only real competitor.

While other platforms have wealthy investors, it’s worth remembering the graveyard of Chinese e-commerce – platforms that have become marginalized because people prefer to use Alibaba’s:

Vipshop (VIPS)

Jumei (JMEI)

Dangdang (DANG)

Now that its IPO is out of the way, we can add Pinduoduo (PDD) to that list.

Explosive user growth comes with a large asterisk

That might be a controversial point to some because Pinduoduo has enjoyed rather rapid user growth in the past 18 months. In fact, by the end of 2Q18, it had become the e-commerce firm with the second-highest number of annual active users - i.e. users that have made a purchase in the prior 12 months.

That's impressive, particularly given that JD.com (now third) is a huge platform, and the only firm ahead of Pinduoduo is the combined Taobao and Tmall platforms of Alibaba. China's internet-using population is around 700m to 800m people. Alibaba counts more than half of them as active users, while Pinduoduo has around 50% too. However, there's a catch.

Yearly active users of five firms' e-commerce platforms. Units: millions. Source: Each firms' investor relations.

Pinduoduo may have a huge user base, but it doesn't spend much money. As of June 2018, the average user spends just $115 on the platform a year. This is low compared to other platforms:

Vipshop: $162 (1Q18)

Jumei: $67 (4Q17)

JD.com: $680 (4Q17)

Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall: $1,391

Note: This isn't revenue per customer, it's the value of items purchased.

While very low, it perhaps shouldn't be a surprise. Firstly, Pinduoduo has a niche business model in the sense that it targets users specifically looking for a bargain (obviously, users of all e-commerce platforms do this, but group-buying platforms specialize in this). So if an item can be purchased on Pinduoduo cheaper than it is listed on, say, JD.com or Taobao, then the user will make the purchase on Pinduoduo. But this requires a lot of other people making the same purchase in order to get the price down. It's inconvenient for most purchases.

Second, and perhaps a more important point, is that Pinduoduo is popular in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities in China. These are relatively small, relatively poor and relatively underserved by brands and commerce infrastructure. That being said, most have populations in the millions. As such, we categorize Pinduoduo's user base as relatively low spending. That is backed up by the average annual spend, and also by Vipshop, which has a similar user base; discount fashion platforms are popular in Tier 3 and 4 cities because there's no other access to buy them.

Vipshop has struggled to build upon its fast early growth because it has been unable to penetrate into the larger and wealthier Tier 1 and 2 cities. As shown below, I don't believe Pinduoduo will be able to expand into these cities. Therefore, its growth strategy will have to focus on getting its relatively-poor user base to spend more money. Not an easy task.

The Alibaba/Tencent-backed fallacy

Such IPOs are understandably branded using two common formats:

It’s the Chinese [developed market company].

It’s backed by Alibaba/Tencent/JD.com/Baidu (BIDU) – BATJ for short – or a combination of the aforementioned.

Addressing the first point, Pinduoduo is a group-buying platform, similar to Groupon (GRPN). The more people that buy a product, the cheaper the price paid by each person is. The platform is only really used in smaller-tier cities because in the larger and wealthier Tier 1 and 2 cities (populations in excess of 10m each), there are many such platforms. In fact, I’m in Shanghai now and if I open up my WeChat mini programs, there is a wide range of group discount apps to choose from (including various Alibaba platforms such as Juhuasuan and Koubei).

Pinduoduo is certainly not unique in its business model. In addition, from a socio-demographic perspective, group discount buying is a more popular activity among poorer users. Wealthier users - such as those in Tier 1 and 2 cities - would have greater demand for getting purchased items quicker.

A search for group buying in WeChat's mini app store. Platforms are either specialized (e.g. discount fruit group buying) or broad. Source: WeChat

Second, and most importantly, is the tag of Tencent-backed. China imposes strict (albeit slightly less so than in the past few years) capital outflow restrictions on domestic capital. Without special permission, firms can't make big investments in overseas companies. As such, cash-rich tech firms like Alibaba and Tencent only really have one investment target: domestic venture capital. That’s why almost all private tech firms in China are backed by one or more of the BATJ. It's really nothing to be excited about, and if it's a core part of the IPO branding, you should be concerned.

On this point, from Tencent’s perspective, its e-commerce priority will always be JD.com. Some may say that Pinduoduo is different to the platforms in the screenshot above because it does electronics, but that is the bread and butter of JD.com; arguably Tencent’s most successful investment. If Pinduoduo is able to amass a large user base from Tier 1 to Tier 4 cities, that will eat into JD.com’s business. Not only would JD.com put a stop to it by building up its own group buying business, but Tencent wouldn’t allow it to happen either.

What to expect over the rest of the year

Pinduoduo only really attained nationwide recognition during the past few weeks. China’s coverage of the football World Cup on the state broadcaster only had a handful of companies’ commercials during breaks (all found here). As such, coverage lasting six to eight hours a day, every day for a month will have seen Pinduoduo’s commercial played hundreds of times to an audience in the hundreds of millions. In addition, it certainly wasn’t the most irritating commercial that was played – a lot of social media criticism was directed towards this – so Pinduoduo will have gained a lot of users during the third quarter.

All very impressive, but it won’t have been cheap and there’s no guarantee that those users will stick around. Cash raised from the IPO will have gone straight into brand promotion but, based on the JD.com point above, I believe there is a ceiling to Pinduoduo’s growth.

CDR plans

The much-hyped, yet still hypothetical CDR listings will be a target for Pinduoduo. For those unfamiliar, it’s a Chinese government strategy to allow foreign-listed Chinese firms to have a secondary listing in China. It’s somewhat embarrassing that the largest non-state-backed firms aren’t listed here, so China has made concessions that would allow a form of depository receipt to trade. Alibaba, Baidu and the other big names have all been spoken about, and Pinduoduo will surely be looking to do the same.

I am personally bearish on the idea, from the perspective of US investors. Chinese firms will have their attention taken away from serving their US shareholders. An ADR listing followed by a CDR listing is just a way for the founders to raise a lot of money twice, without having to give away much control. Compare that to the standard onshore Chinese IPO process, which wouldn’t allow for weighted-voting rights.

Summary

For those lucky enough to enjoy the first day trading gains, congratulations. For everyone else, the longer-term outlook for this company has to be considered. To repeat, it will not be an Alibaba rival, nor is it a “Facebook-Groupon” mashup. Given the list of e-commerce platforms that haven’t been able to crack Alibaba’s and Tencent’s stranglehold on the Chinese market, it would be a huge risk to assume that Pinduoduo is different. Perhaps this stock is an apt metaphor for Chinese e-commerce in general: what you pay for may not be what you get.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.