What To Watch For In Pacific Ethanol's Q2 Earnings

This article discusses the three factors that investors should look for in the upcoming Q2 earnings release due to their importance to Pacific Ethanol's operating environment.

Production capacity acquisitions made after 2015 have left the company exposed to persistent low margins even as federal policy and international trade have hurt the overall demand picture.

Pacific Ethanol's share price has struggled mightily since the beginning of 2017 even as the corn price has declined and the gasoline price has increased.

Investors in Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) have had a tough year. The company's share price has lost just over half of its value since last July amid multiple periods of large volatility (see figure). In all, Pacific Ethanol's share price has declined by 70% since early 2017, a substantial downturn even for a company that has always exhibited more volatility than its peers.

What has made Pacific Ethanol's performance over the last six quarters all the more notable is that its operating environment has improved over that period in many respects. Corn ethanol operating margins are primarily driven by the difference between the prices of ethanol, which normally operates as a function of the price of gasoline, and corn.

Since the beginning of 2017, the price of gasoline has increased by more than 26% even as the price of corn has declined (see figure). Despite this development, however, Pacific Ethanol has reported negative quarterly earnings in every quarter since 2017 began (see second figure). Amazingly, the company fared better when energy prices were at their nadir in 2015 and 2016 than it has more recently.

Pacific Ethanol's poor performance, both in absolute terms and relative to its peers, can be explained by a number of factors involving both the broader operating environment and its own operating conditions. The first is the combination of increasingly-adverse policy conditions with regard to both ethanol exports and the U.S. biofuels mandate.

The reduced demand (or expectations of the same) that has resulted from these conditions has caused the price of ethanol to fall to parity with that of gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis compared to a premium of approximately 50% last summer (see figure). The decline in the price of ethanol relative to the price of gasoline has in turn kept operating margins low at around $0.25/gallon (see second figure) despite the rallying gasoline price.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

Poor operating margins have affected the entire ethanol sector. That Pacific Ethanol has been hit harder than its peers is a consequence of its recent expansion into the Midwest via acquisitions of existing capacity. As a West Coast producer, Pacific Ethanol had long since suffered from a higher corn cost basis than its Midwestern peers.

This discrepancy was only partially offset by its proximity to high-demand markets and California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS], the latter of which subsidizes the production of low-carbon fuels, such as ethanol, as a function of their carbon footprints and California's carbon price. The acquisitions were intended to give Pacific Ethanol access to the cheaper ethanol feedstocks that are available in the Midwest, thereby making the company more competitive so long as fuel prices remained low.

The downside to Pacific Ethanol's acquisitions is that its new capacity will struggle to generate positive net margins after its additional capital costs have been accounted for. Iowa State University's Center of Agricultural and Rural Development [CARD] estimates that costs of capital and other fixed costs for the ethanol sector are approximately $0.25/gallon, or right about where corn ethanol's operating costs have stayed over the last several months despite the presence of a higher gasoline price.

While Pacific Ethanol's largest acquisition was an equity transaction, it took on $145 million of term debt in the process, causing its debt load and interest expense to both greatly increase (see figure). The fact that ethanol producers are missing out on this year's higher gasoline price has made it that much harder for Pacific Ethanol in particular to generate a net profit.

Given these company-specific circumstances, investors will want to pay close attention to Pacific Ethanol's Q2 earnings report and earnings call for indications that conditions have improved. Specifically, investors should look for the following:

1. The ethanol exports picture. In the Q1 earnings call, which occurred after China's national government had discussed increasing its ethanol import tariff but had yet to engage in its current full-blown trade war with the U.S., CEO Neil Koehler had the following to say about exports:

Yeah, exports are key. I mean it's always the incremental barrel in a commodity market that really drives your defined demand balances and margin environment. And in today's market where we have a relatively flat although slightly increasing with gasoline demand. Domestic market growth has been in the exports. And so, while China [which] only represented about 10% of total exports in Q1 coming from virtually nothing last year, so that was very promising and looking like they were going to continue to grow. With those gallons coming out of the market that relatively modest increment has had an impact in the short-term.

Pacific Ethanol occupies a unique position in the ethanol export market as well due to its proximity to West Coast ports. Given that domestic demand for ethanol has weakened in recent months, the ability of the international market to make up the difference will be especially important for the company. Investors can expect Pacific Ethanol's management to provide an updated export outlook given everything that has happened in America's trade relations with major ethanol demand markets abroad in recent months.

2. The domestic policy outlook. A month ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the implementation of the U.S. biofuels mandate, released its proposed biofuel blending volumes for 2019. At the time, Mr. Koehler indicated cautious optimism regarding the proposed volumes on the grounds that their release both reduced uncertainty and signified the EPA's support for the blending volumes that Congress set a decade ago.

A week later, the news was released that the proposed blending volumes were nominal and that the actual blending volumes that were being proposed would be substantially lower. Given the critical importance of domestic demand to U.S. ethanol producers following the recent launching by the Trump administration of a trade war with the country's major trade partners, investors will want to see where Pacific Ethanol's management stands regarding both the domestic demand outlook for 2019 and the feasibility that the EPA's proposed volumes will be finalized in (or near) their current form later this year.

3. The impact of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program (LCFS)

Pacific Ethanol has modestly benefited in the past from the subsidy that is provided by the LCFS due to its close proximity to California's fuels market. The exact benefit has fluctuated over time, however, due to how the LCFS operates. On the one hand, the standard steadily tightens via a baseline carbon footprint that declines annually, meaning that a low-carbon fuel that received a subsidy for its small carbon footprint one year might not qualify the next year unless it has reduced its carbon footprint still further.

On the other hand, as Seeking Alpha contributor Viking Analytics recently pointed out, the value of the LCFS's credits has doubled over the last year, as California has taken steps to increase its corresponding carbon price. The volatility seen in the credits' value over that time period makes it difficult to know just how much Pacific Ethanol has benefited from the higher credit value.

I agree with Viking Analytics that the actual value received by Pacific Ethanol from the credits could be the difference between a Q2 earnings miss or beat. Investors will also want to listen to management's expectations for the LCFS and the company's ability to derive value from it moving forward.

Pacific Ethanol has not benefited from the higher fuel prices that have existed over the last year due to deteriorating demand expectations, both in the U.S. and abroad. It is more exposed to persistent low margins than its peers due to its recent capacity expansions. The ethanol trade, federal policy, and LCFS outlooks will be important drivers of ethanol operating margins in the quarters ahead as a result, making them important topics for investors to pay attention to in the company's upcoming earnings release.

