Europe Sees Continued Interest In ESG-Fueled Retirement Planning

Europe Leads the Way Surveys of institutional asset owners and investment consultants have found that the majority of respondents in Europe consider ESG principles during their decision-making process. Both cultural and regulatory factors can describe the increased focus in the region, not to mention a $1.8 trillion institutional pension fund coalition calling on banks to supply more and better information about climate-related issues. Examples of European plans adhering to TCFD recommendations to drive ESG progress include the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST) (£2.2bn) and Environment Agency Pension Fund (£3.8bn) in the UK, Swiss multi-employer funds Caisse Inter-Entreprises de Prévoyance Professionnelle (€5.5bn) and Nest Sammelstiftung (€2.1bn), Finland’s Elo Mutual Pension Insurance (€22bn) and Swedish pensions and insurance firm Folksam (€38bn)2. Further, a recent report from the European Commission’s High Level Expert Group (HLEG) on sustainable finance represents a step toward implementing the Paris Agreement and the EU’s Agenda for Sustainable Development. If the report leads to increased regulatory legislation, it will become increasingly difficult for European companies to wriggle out from underneath sustainability requirements. Jury Still Out in the U.S. Bloomberg L.P. took the lead by becoming the first U.S.-domiciled corporate retirement plan sponsor to join PRI. Could this be the beginning of a larger trend?

The U.S. Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment found that by the end of 2016, there were more than 1,000 funds incorporating ESG criteria into their investment decisions3. But while a spark has been struck with some plans in the U.S., the fire hasn’t quite kindled, as only 2.4% of U.S. 401(k) or Profit Sharing Plans have ESG funds, according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America’s most recent survey. The question remains: why not? Studies abound questioning whether ESG as a source of alpha justifies the investment, and much of the dialogue has only surrounded using it as a means of engaging millennials versus incorporating it for the benefit of all participants. One possibility is a lag in education, sometimes stemming from a misunderstanding that ESG investing means only utilizing specialized products like themed bonds and green bonds. In reality, responsible investment doesn’t rule out any sector or company. Nor is it the same as socially responsible investment (NYSE:SRI) or impact investing. And which criteria to use when determining ESG can be subjective, so research is required to ensure that goals and values align with specific investments. Companies in the U.S. are increasingly choosing to publish reports on their ESG approach, which may include the prohibition of certain transactions or exposure.

