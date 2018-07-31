Buying at the current discounted price can add 30% annualized if acted on now.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jon Opper as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

A recent sell-off in L Brands (NYSE:LB) has added an increased potential for huge annualized returns in the coming months based on a nine year track record.

The stock has every reason to have declined from its highs, near 100, two years ago. Margins and EPS have declined slightly, even though revenues have continued to climb to new heights. However, the PE for L Brands has fallen from the mid-twenties in years 2014-2016 to the current range of 11, while the average PE of the Retail Apparel Industry is around 19. At some point, the stock is oversold. In my opinion, L Brands is greatly oversold fundamentally, historically, and technically.

Most news cycles that I have read seem to focus on Victoria's Secret sales and comps. However, I bought L Brands, not just VS. Last month, total comps were up 3%, and total sales up 6%, but the stock was hammered because one segment, VS, did not comp well, down a whopping 1%. About a week later, average clothing retail comps reportedly fell 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Bears like to brag about how a new competitor Aerie had a 38% increase. Well, if I discontinued a big summer item (bathing suits were moved across the aisle to Pink) and my competitor increased 38%, and I only lost 1% vs -2.5% average, I would feel pretty blessed. But that's just short-term politics and opinions.

So, if the Bears want to use VS comps to their advantage, let's use VS to ours. Hence, what I call the Summer-Santa rally, aka The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show rally. For the last nine years, the stock has rallied from July thru November-December, usually peaking shortly after the Fashion Show.

I prefer history, as its likely to repeat itself regardless if you know about it.

I performed a study on L Brands stock price for years 2009 to 2017. I used the average of the High and the Low for July (simple average of add the high and low, divided by 2). I compared the returns for 4 different closing periods: End of November (Fashion Show), Closing week closest to December 15th, End of December, and the High/Low average for December.

Please note that 8 out of 9 times, the November close was higher than the December close, by a margin of 7%, with one month less investment time and a 20% faster turnover (4 months vs. 5 months). Also, the average price of the December 15th week was slightly higher than the average December close. Based on that, I would be out by November 30th, or December 15th at the latest.

Here are the historic July Prices for L Brands:

July High Low Close H/L Avg 2009 $ 13.12 $ 10.28 $ 12.94 $ 11.70 2010 $ 26.54 $ 21.78 $ 25.63 $ 24.16 2011 $ 41.18 $ 36.81 $ 37.85 $ 39.00 2012 $ 48.94 $ 42.46 $ 47.55 $ 45.70 2013 $ 56.01 $ 49.87 $ 55.77 $ 52.94 2014 $ 61.95 $ 56.78 $ 57.97 $ 59.37 2015 $ 87.42 $ 80.42 $ 80.72 $ 83.92 2016 $ 75.00 $ 66.36 $ 73.90 $ 70.68 2017 $ 46.66 $ 43.35 $ 46.39 $ 45.01 2018 $ 37.84 $ 30.42 $ 31.02 $ 34.13

Here are the historic December Prices for L Brands:

December High Low Close H/L Avg 2009 $ 20.08 $ 16.98 $ 19.24 $ 18.53 2010 $ 35.48 $ 30.44 $ 30.73 $ 32.96 2011 $ 55.35 $ 37.57 $ 40.36 $ 46.46 2012 $ 52.50 $ 45.26 $ 47.06 $ 48.88 2013 $ 67.16 $ 55.68 $ 61.85 $ 61.42 2014 $ 87.58 $ 79.90 $ 86.55 $ 83.74 2015 $ 99.83 $ 94.35 $ 95.82 $ 97.09 2016 $ 75.50 $ 65.34 $ 65.84 $ 70.42 2017 $ 63.10 $ 54.09 $ 60.22 $ 58.60

And the Santa Out Dates:

Nov 30th Dec 15 Wk Dec 31st Dec H/L 2009 $ 16.59 $ 18.88 $ 19.24 $ 18.53 2010 $ 33.65 $ 31.25 $ 30.73 $ 32.96 2011 $ 42.31 $ 40.29 $ 40.36 $ 46.46 2012 $ 52.15 $ 47.24 $ 47.06 $ 48.88 2013 $ 64.99 $ 61.04 $ 61.85 $ 61.42 2014 $ 80.90 $ 83.64 $ 86.55 $ 83.74 2015 $ 95.41 $ 95.77 $ 95.82 $ 97.09 2016 $ 70.22 $ 69.38 $ 65.84 $ 70.42 2017 $ 56.07 $ 61.30 $ 60.22 $ 58.60 Average $ 56.92 $ 56.53 $ 56.41 $ 57.57

This gives us an average return of over 22%:

Average % over July H/L Average Price Nov 30th Dec 15 Wk Dec 31st Dec H/L 2009 41.8% 61.4% 64.4% 58.4% 2010 39.3% 29.3% 27.2% 36.4% 2011 8.5% 3.3% 3.5% 19.1% 2012 14.1% 3.4% 3.0% 7.0% 2013 22.8% 15.3% 16.8% 16.0% 2014 36.3% 40.9% 45.8% 41.1% 2015 13.7% 14.1% 14.2% 15.7% 2016 -0.7% -1.8% -6.8% -0.4% 2017 24.6% 36.2% 33.8% 30.2% Average 22.3% 22.5% 22.4% 24.8%

Given that it is the end of July, the Annualized rates of return are greatly magnified:

Annualized % over July H/L Average Price Nov 30th Dec 15 Wk Dec 31st Dec H/L 2009 125.4% 163.6% 154.7% 140.1% 2010 117.8% 78.3% 65.3% 87.4% 2011 25.5% 8.9% 8.4% 45.9% 2012 42.3% 9.0% 7.1% 16.7% 2013 68.3% 40.8% 40.4% 38.4% 2014 108.8% 109.0% 109.9% 98.5% 2015 41.1% 37.7% 34.0% 37.7% 2016 -2.0% -4.9% -16.4% -0.9% 2017 73.8% 96.6% 81.1% 72.5% Average 66.8% 59.9% 53.8% 59.6% Months 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.0

The Good, the Bad, and the Beauty of a 10% off sale:

The Good: There are only 4 months left for this prime opportunity, which greatly enhances the annualized rate of return. There will most likely be $1.20 in dividends between now and the end of November (.60c twice, or 3.87% at $31 stock price, 11.6% annualized over 4 months), already factored in at historic ex-dividend price drops, which can boost the annualized return to 78.4%.

The Bad: You can't buy or sell a stock at an average price for a month until that month is completed, at which point it is too late. Therefore, I did not use the December High/Low average, even though it had the highest percent return (but not the highest annualized return).

The Beauty: As of the closing price of $31.04 on July 30th, 2018, and an average short month July H/L of $34.13, you can get another 10% return (34.13 / 31.04), or a whopping 96.8% annualized return based on the November 30th historic close, not to mention (which I just did) the dividend boost.

Target Prices:

If the stock were to trade at a 20% discount to the current Retail Apparel industry PE of 19, a PE of 15.2 (19 x .8), it would sell for $44.84 based on the LOW end of company guidance of $2.95. This is a 44.5% gain from Monday's close, and a 133% annualized return based on four months.

And, if the stock were to only gain by its nine-year average of 22% from the July High/Low average of 34.13, it would trade at $41.64. This is a 34.1% gain, 102% annualized return from Monday's close to November 30th.

It appears to me that July is the time to Buy, not Sell LB. Sales are up, stock price is down, for now...

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am overweight in this stock and have and added positions during the sell-off.