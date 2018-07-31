GlaxoSmithKline: Dividend Safe For Now

We have been long GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for many months now and our cost (excluding reinvested dividends) is around the $35.50 level. With shares now trading north of $41 per share, we still see upside so will be remaining long for the time being. It seemed at the time that shares were under pressure due to the viability or lack thereof of the dividend. Value and dividend growth investors have bought aggressively since the March lows which has resulted in a 14%+ increase in the share price since then.

Apart from the obvious attraction of the 5.3% dividend yield, we still see value in both its existing products and what is coming down the track. Management announced recently that the immune system will become a big benefactor of its R&D budget going forward. Although Glaxo's vaccines experience will be an advantage here, there is plenty of competition already involved in this space. Merck (MRK) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) are two names straight away that come to mind when speaking of the immune system.

However, this is the way the industry is going, which is companies leveraging genetic data in the hope of spotting trends and breakthrough. This is why we remain bullish on the biotech industry as a whole. By focusing more (which GSK is doing) on specific areas and by dissecting that data in a way that has never been done before, you feel more breakthroughs will come which will lead to more drugs being developed.

Investors need to remain patient until this newly renowned focus bears fruit. Innovation, though, in this industry usually pays off as more pricing power can be garnered. In the interim period, GSK will need to rely on the likes of Shingrix to offset the sustained losses coming down the track in Advair. Advair's success, though, has shown what true innovation can do for a company. It has been off patent for 8 years now and is still the highest sold product of Glaxo. Another equivalent would do wonders for Glaxo's longevity. Long-term investors can also rest in the knowledge that GSK does not have multiple patent expirations pending which others have in this space. Again, this buys the company time to develop the next generation as cash flows should remain elevated

Speaking of cash flows, let's look at the dividend as this is where investors have some concerns.

Although dividend growth has been mute of late, a lot of commentary has been focusing on how the lack of earnings will eventually end up in a dividend cut. From purely a financial basis, there is truth to the above concern. In GBP currency, earnings per share over a trailing twelve-month average is 0.67, but dividends per share over the same time frame is 1.62. However, look at the difference between free cash flow and net income. Net income over the last four quarters total 1.65 billion, whereas free cash flow over the same time frame amounts to 5.08 billion. Now dividends over this period amount to 3.92 billion. Cash pays dividends, not earnings. Therefore, based off these numbers, GSK's payout ratio comes in at 77%, demonstrating that the cash is there at present to cover the dividend.

Again, due to plenty of liabilities on the balance sheet, we minimized our risk by only holding about 3% of our portfolio. Again, by seeing no major disruptions to free cash flow over the near term, we believe the yield is safe. Glaxo's interest coverage ratio comes in at about 6.6 at present, illustrating that the debt load is manageable at present. Again, this figure will be monitored closely.

Projected earnings growth as always is how to get a real handle on this stock. In this industry, though, it is very difficult due to competition and how often a drug can fail during its development. We will continue to monitor Glaxo's early-stage drug profile as this is where future profits will come from. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.