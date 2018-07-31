Market Volatility Bulletin: Nasdaq VIX Up 4.5 Vol Points, S&P VIX Plays It Cool For Now

Leadership from Tech is under fire at the present; other sectors are paying attention, but keeping the drop in perspective.

Market Intro

While US stocks (SPY, QQQ, IWM) slumped for a second day, spot VIX remained reasonably unresponsive. Broader index leadership from the tech sector (XLK) seems to be flagging since Google's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) blockbuster earnings and revenue figures last week. I mentioned that correlations between sectors had been rising, and this pattern remains intact.

NASDAQ VIX is up 4.5 vol points over the last week or so. While S&P vol remains poised, I doubt that it will remain so much longer should this set of NASDAQ indicators continue to march higher.

Thoughts on Volatility

StockCats knows how to maintain perspective. A 3.8% drawdown is hardly cause for alarm, though we've witnessed some pretty spectacular blow-outs in individual names such as Twitter (down 27% in two trading sessions). It is fair to say that over the last couple months the NASDAQ may have gotten somewhat overheated and is just cooling off.

I'll be the first to say that I do not believe that the current investor mindset is universally doped up and euphoric as it perhaps was in the throes of the late 90's. However, I will say that we may very well find striking similarities between investor willingness to buy once the next bear market commences.

526 days without closing below a 200-day MA is quite an impressive feat (though Mr. Bilello's stat would be more impressive if it had used SPX rather than SPY, as the historical series is much longer).

The turn-around in the CNY near Feb '16 was one of the catalysts that got the global bull market in risk assets back on track. As Americans it is easy to over-attribute such moves to who is in charge of our political system, or to gloss over such factors as being somehow unimportant. But I'll argue that rising Treasury yields (should this trend reassert itself) and a depreciating Yuan really could put the entire global bull into question, reshaping the VX term structure for an extended period.

Term Structure

For all the churning in the NASDAQ, the S&P is holding this choppiness at arm's length. There is simply not a lot of belief on the part of the VX term structure at this point that realized volatility is about to pop. This highlights the plight of the long-vol player (VXX, UVXY, TVIX): one needs a great catalyst for a new term structure.

It is my opinion that realized vol is inappropriately low given the backdrop. Note that I said realized and not implied vol. But until such a switch occurs, it is difficult to argue with the volatility risk premia on display as we observe the term structure.

The steep skew has played a role in vol just not responding much to the latest move. Also, while inter-sector correlations may well be on the rise, I do not believe that they are large enough at this point to provoke higher vols. This is the upside to a FANG-led market: perhaps the bulk of smaller names won't care about what are perceived to be short term shifts.

On the other hand, short-VIX players (SVXY, ZIV) are having difficulty with sinking the term structure much lower than we see at present. What this means in practice is that further gains for these plays occur along the lines of spot VIX hanging out below the term structure rather than larger declines in the term structure itself. This in contrast to several months ago where M1 sporting an 11-handle was not exactly likely, but far from impossible.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

In the last MVB, Silent Trader responds to a comment that speaks on shareholder lawsuits in relation to large drops in share prices after poor earnings (as is apparently going on with Facebook (FB)). When does a lawsuit amount to extortion? This is a difficult question to answer. It does seem as though if there was some kind of pooled defense fund among S&P companies that allowed firms to take such actions to court, fewer frivolous suits would initiate.

I enjoyed the opportunity to do a video interview with Dave Lincoln a couple weeks ago. We discuss international trade, central bank policy, a bear market in Chinese stocks, and a variety of other topics. Thank you Dave for your hard work putting this interview together, and for your innovative YouTube channel devoted to covering volatility in an informative and entertaining light.

