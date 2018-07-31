The battle of node shrinking has gotten investors to speculate about the near-term future of firms like Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), NVIDIA (NVDA), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), TSM (TSM), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF), and many more. Intel's delays for 7 nm processes and slow growth in PC segment do make it vulnerable for at least a short period. But the relative performance table shows that Intel is almost correctly priced. I agree that growth from PC segment is slow and it needs a lot more progression in datacenter business, but it's a big company. Sales growth in big companies is difficult. But you have to give Intel credit for its high-quality operating margin and greater-than-average interest coverage and dividend yields. Although I expect Intel to keep a large market share (if not massive) in next two to five years, I do think that there are more possibilities for Intel to trade at lower multiples as AMD, NVIDIA, and others release their 7 nm process. With the coming 7 nm phase by these firms, Intel might take some short-term hit and stay at comparatively lower levels for some time - buying at those levels would be an ideal entry strategy. On the other hand, AMD is trading at exorbitantly high P/S and P/E multiples with lowest median operating margins, sales growth, and interest coverage. But at $19, AMD looks cheap as anything. You can see my bias here. Relative value does show AMD standing at an overvalued position, but AMD's market share breach of Intel, operations in both CPU and GPU markets, and anticipated 7 nm release make the dollar amount look low in absolute terms. That's my bias here, selectively using relative and absolute value.

P/S P/B P/E Dividend Yield% 5-Yr Rev CAGR% Med Oper Margin% Interest Coverage NVIDIA Corp. 14.4 19.8 41.9 0.20 17.8 22.8 53.4 Intel Corp. 3.6 3.2 20.6 2.40 3.3 25.9 32.5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 6.6 4.1 18.9 3.20 14 38.9 120 Texas Instruments Inc. 7.4 10.3 28.2 2.10 3.1 34.9 78.9 Broadcom Inc. 4.8 3 8.7 2.80 49.5 15.1 5 Qualcomm Inc. 4.1 4 - 3.70 3.1 28 7.1 Analog Devices Inc. 6 3.4 34 1.90 13.6 27.6 4.3 NXP Semiconductors NV 3.5 2.4 34 - 16.3 12.3 6.6 Infineon Technologies AG 3.5 4.3 23.5 1.20 12.6 11.5 15.8 Microchip Technology Inc. 6 6.8 92.5 1.50 20.3 18.4 4.7 STMicroelectronics NV 2.1 3.4 18.2 0.30 -0.3 3.6 19.3 Xilinx Inc. 7.5 8 37.1 1.90 3.2 30 17.4 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 3.5 25.7 118.4 - -0.3 2.5 1.5 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 7.1 8.7 40.4 2.60 -0.9 21.5 - Average 5.72 7.65 39.72 1.98 11.09 20.93 28.19 Median 5.40 4.20 34.00 2.00 7.95 22.15 15.8

Source: Morningstar, data processed by the author.

"The biggest risk to INTC is the year delay in shipments of its next-gen 10nm product while rivals have finally caught up and are enabling [them] to potentially leap frog," says Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya. "INTC has many levers beyond just manufacturing, along with its superior resources and its incumbency, but the headline risk around delays is unlikely to change quickly and could remain an overhang." he added.

NVIDIA does look slightly overpriced, but it has a strong foothold in gaming and is growing share in the datacenter business. In a recent game developers conference, NVIDIA announced its latest real-time ray tracing technology, NVIDIA RTX, which is basically a movie quality rendering technique that delivers lifelike lighting, reflections, and shadows. The firm's GPUs and CUDA platform for high-performance computing and AI had substantial contribution behind its datacenter business growth. On the other hand, growth in NVIDIA DRIVE might be slower and remain that way for some time as autonomous vehicle remains far from full throttle production. Furthermore, as I expect Intel to trade lower at least for some time, it could give NVIDIA a boost. NVIDIA does have superior sales growths and interest coverage, along with moderately nice operating margins. Additionally, NVIDIA is on par with AMD in terms of timing 7 nm. Combining these factors, NVIDIA looks like a buy despite slightly overvalued position in the market.

Figure: Expected dollar growth by node process. Source: IEEE Journal

As the engineers march forward to launch and solidify their 7 nm process, they are grounded with a multitude of technical challenges. The reason behind saying "their 7 nm process" is to indicate that the characteristics and properties of 7 nm processes are not uniform across the firms. Every firm claims it has some sort of superiority with different model for measuring transistor density and potential performance outcomes. However, the challenges across the firms might have a certain degree of similarity. Consider space shrinking, power management, yield and cost challenges in shifting to 7 nm from 10 or 16 nm, it is needless to say that every firm attempting for 7 nm release has to solve them. While many are considering AMD a great buy now, mainly because of Intel's failure to keep up production cadence and AMD's breach of market share in motherboards and expected 7 nm release, I would consider AMD for additional reasons - it also operates in GPU market which allows it to leverage intellectual capital to address a broader spectrum of profitable markets. Moore's law is maybe slowing down a bit, but nevertheless remains a prime motivation among the chip makers. Technical difficulty in innovation can only get more complicated in order to make smaller, faster, and sharper chips, so we may have to factor in some extra time requirements as 5 nm and its successors unveil themselves in coming years. The challenges are manifold, but so are the motivations. Combining all the factors, AMD and NVIDIA look like a buy now.

