Manufactured Housing: Home Sales Power Another Stellar Quarter

Risks still remain, however. In addition to being highly interest rate sensitive, these REITs are exposed to damages from major hurricanes and fundamentals could be upended by large-scale entitlement reform.

Owing to the dearth of new home construction in the post-recession period, housing markets remain historically tight. Local politics and restrictive zoning regulations have made it nearly impossible to add new affordable supply.

While most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures.

Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth will provide an added tailwind in 2018. While competition has heated up, these REITs command a superior cost of capital and management expertise.

REIT Rankings: Manufactured Housing

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers on one of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Manufactured Housing Sector Overview

Manufactured Housing REITs comprise roughly 2% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Manufactured Housing REIT Index, we track the three manufactured housing REITs, which account for roughly $15 billion in market value: Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and UMH Properties (UMH).

Above we show the characteristics of the three REITs. While ELS and SUI are pretty well diversified across the country, we note that ELS has a higher concentration in Florida while SUI has a large portfolio in the Midwest. UMH's portfolio is highly concentrated in the northern Appalachia shale region.

There are roughly ten million manufactured housing sites in the US and REITs own roughly 5% of all sites. Manufactured housing is generally the cheapest non-subsidized housing option in the United States. Residents generally own their home, paying an average of $70k for a new 1,500 square foot prefabricated home. By comparison, a new site-built single family home of the same size would cost roughly $150k. Many towns restrict manufactured homes only to designated MH communities.

The average monthly lease to set their home on a site in a MH community can range from $300-1,000 per month. These REITs also offer rental homes, but the economics of renting their own units are less favorable to the company. Both SUI and ELS are engaged in initiatives to encourage rental residents to become owners through their new and used home sales programs.

Building new manufactured housing communities in moderately high-value areas is notoriously difficult, a function of local politics and restrictive zoning regulations. The total supply of manufactured housing sites is estimated to have grown at a rate of 0-1% per year over the past decade, compared to 1-2% per year supply growth in the major real estate sectors.

Finally, in addition to traditional manufactured housing communities, these REITs also manage resort-style RV parks, which account for roughly 25% of these REITs' portfolio. The past half-decade has seen substantial growth in RV sales as the "RV lifestyle" is very much in-trend. Strong RV resort performance has provided an added tailwind for these REITs.

Recent Stock Performance

The MH REIT sector has been one of the top-performing real estate sectors in each of the past four years, and 2018 is no different. Despite the 58 basis point jump in the 10-year yield, manufactured housing REITs have outperformed the broader REIT sector so far this year, rising 2%.

Sun Communities and UMH Properties have outperformed industry stalwart Equity Lifestyle over the last two years, but Equity Lifestyle owns the superior longer-term track record. Valuations of small-cap UMH have bounced back over the last quarter after being hit earlier in the year by the broader "flight-to-quality" within the REIT sector, which has subsided as broader fundamentals have turned more favorable.

Recent Fundamental Performance

ELS and SUI were among the first REITs to report earnings this quarter, and results were slightly ahead of expectations. Both REITs boosted full-year guidance, each noting strong trends in new home sales and a mild upward inflection in rent growth. While most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures.

Same-store NOI growth averaged more than 6% in 2Q18, showing notable signs of acceleration from recent quarters, boosted by rising same-store occupancy that is at-or-near record levels for each REIT. ELS maintained its same-store NOI growth guidance at 4.6% but boosted expectations for rents and revenue growth. SUI also maintained same-store NOI growth guidance at 7.0% but noted that fundamentals are expected to accelerate in the second half of the year.

Core FFO growth averaged more than 9% in 2017 and, after upward revisions this quarter, is expected to grow a 9% yet again in 2018. Sun Communities has significantly improved the quality of its portfolio in recent years to a level that is nearly on-par with their competitor. Core FFO growth from SUI has matched ELS since 2016 and is expected to see slightly stronger growth in 2018.

New Developments & Themes This Quarter

Several new and developing trends were discussed on earnings calls this quarter. Overall, executives are optimistic and confident that the recent outperformance can continue given the favorable backdrop of strong demand and limited supply. Below we discuss notable highlights of this quarter's earnings calls.

Growth In Manufactured Housing Sales Fueled By Strong Economy

"Goods-producing" sectors have seen a dramatic resurgence since the 2016 election. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters and wage growth has picked-up as labor markets tighten. A resurgent blue-collar economy has supported rent growth and boosted new MH home sales.

The growth of the home sales program has provided an incremental tailwind over the past several years. After the recession, these REITs were forced to expand their rental programs to attract residents needing a more affordable option. The economics of these rental programs are less attractive for these REITs, and in recent years, they have been able to transition rental sites into owned sites through conversions (used home sales) and through new home sales into expanded sites.

This quarter, Equity Lifestyle highlighted the importance of home sales as a driver of organic revenue growth. From the ELS earnings call:

With respect to new home sales, it's a consistent focus for us. Obviously, it's a key driver of occupancy growth in MH portfolios to bring that new inventory in is the key driver of our occupancy year-over-year. I'd make the point that both the MH and the RV properties are contributing. MH is up by 14% year-over-year. We've seen strength throughout the Sunbelt but also some strength in the northern and northeast markets that's good to see them favorable for the balance of this year before we enter the winter season.

The improved economic activity has been good news for MH REITs in that it has led to "upgrades" within the community, but we continue to monitor broader economic data metrics for signs that the economy may get "too good" to keep residents in the MH communities, which have historically housed the under-employed and retired.

RV Sales Growth Expected To Slow

The past half-decade has seen substantial growth in RV sales as the "RV lifestyle" is very much in-trend. RV sales have more than doubled since 2009 and sales in 2017 were more than 25% above the prior peak in 2005. Strong RV resort performance has provided an added tailwind for these REITs, particularly ELS and SUI where RV rents account for roughly one-fourth of total revenue.

On this quarter's earnings call, an analyst pointed out that the RV Industry Association expects RV sales will increase 7% to record-levels in 2018 but that growth rate is projected to slow to just 1% in 2019, possibly held back by rising gas prices among other factors. These REITs, however, continue to benefit from the large and growing current install-base which Equity Lifestyle estimates to be 8 to 9 million Americans, and are not seeing a slowdown anywhere in sight given the mid-to-high single digit rent growth. From the ELS earnings call:

In 2018 they are predicting RV shipments of 539,000 which is a very high number... I don't see a slowing of the demand. In fact what we're seeing is people really have a desire to have inexperience kind of an outdoor experience, be outside with their family and we don't see that's slowing down right now.

Private Market Valuations Increase As Competition Heats Up

Last month, a Wall Street Journal article highlighted the strong performance from the "niche" commercial real estate sectors, highlighting that private market valuations of MH communities have risen roughly 10% over the last year. Perhaps after more than a decade of robust fundamentals, the secret has finally gotten out. Cap rates have compressed materially over the last several quarters despite the rise in the 10-year yield and these REITs report that they're facing stiffer private market competition for acquisitions. On earnings calls this quarter, these REITs highlighted that with the increased competition, the competitive advantages inherent in the REIT model have become more significant. From the SUI earnings call:

We do continue to see further compression in the cap rates for the high-quality and the mid-quality assets... We have walked away from two, three assets that we would have been interested in, but could not justify the purchase price. There is competition from both sovereigns from the typical funds that you would expect as well as private capital. A lot of 1031 transactions taking place that are satisfied with the lower yielding steady returns that I think have been attracted to the asset class. So we have to work harder and knock on more doors, if you will, and turn over more rocks. Like our competitor, we have the advantage of being able to use securities that defer tax consequences. That's very, very useful. And we really rely on the long-term relationships that we have... So it's a very competitive environment out there right now.

We still think these REITs can and will add value through selective one-off acquisitions but note that the environment is undoubtedly tougher than in years past. Net acquisitions have been relatively modest over the last several quarters after a buying spree between 2015 and early 2017.

We still think these REITs can and will add value through selective one-off acquisitions but note that the environment is undoubtedly tougher than in years past. Despite a more difficult acquisition climate, external growth should provide a continued tailwind in 2018. ELS expanded their total revenue-producing sites by 3% in 2017 while SUI expanded their total sites by 2%. Site expansions continue to be a positive catalyst as both REITs control a land-bank large enough to grow total sites by roughly 2% per year for the next five years.

Supply Growth Remains Almost Non-Existent

The supply pipeline has remained almost nonexistent outside of expansion within existing communities. This quarter, an analyst pointed out that, given the increased focus on affordable housing from policymakers, one might expect that the restrictive zoning policies that have historically limited new supply growth may loosen which could negatively impact MH valuations. So far, despite the political rhetoric, little has changed with regards to easing the zoning-related barriers to entry for new housing supply. From the ELS earnings call:

We haven't seen a change. We've been able to work with municipalities and able to get the necessary permits, but we haven't seen a change writ large to starting the ground-up development in the middle of a city that would be attractive to us. Not say that that wouldn't change in the future but that's not something we're seeing right now. I think it's consistent with what it's been in the past. In the past the demand really wasn't always there, so we had land and we chose not to develop it, but it was entitled, it was permitted, it was just a matter of kind of going down to the city and making certain that we were - the site plan was approved. So I think that that supply characteristic was been in place for a long time, but there isn't a change to the supply characteristic of all the assets or all the possibilities.

Bull And Bear Thesis For Manufactured Housing REITs

Investors have many reasons to be bullish on the MH REIT sector. Since 2002, same-unit NOI growth for manufactured housing REITs has outpaced both apartment REITs and the broader REIT index, and the trend has been more impressive in the post-recession period.

As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option, the resident base tends to be 'stickier' than in apartments or single-family housing and, in addition to riding the broader trend of rising housing costs, rent growth has been aided by the steady growth of government entitlement programs. Acquisition-fueled external growth also continues to add value. Below we outline the four primary reasons to be bullish on the sector.

Investors also have reasons to be cautious. While these REITs escaped a potential worst-case scenario during the last storm season, there is a renewed awareness that a sizable percentage of these REITs' assets are in regions most exposed to future Atlantic hurricanes.

Compared to the broader population, a significantly higher percentage of residents out of the workforce and many are on some form of government assistance. A tighter labor market and the potential for entitlement reform present risks to the long-term outlook, particularly communities in rural areas with scarce nearby job opportunities. Better-located and age-restricted communities stand to benefit from blue-collar economic growth, at least in the near-term as residents upgrade within the community. Below we outline the four primary reasons to be bearish on the sector.

Valuation Of Manufactured Housing REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, manufactured housing REITs trade at a modest premium across most metrics. When we take into account the sector-leading growth rate, however, MH REITs appear more attractive. MH REITs trade at a 20-30% premium to NAV, one of the few REIT sectors still trading at a NAV premium. A healthy NAV premium can have positive effects on fundamentals, particularly for REITs focused on external growth, as these REITs can fund this growth with "cheap" equity.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, Sun Communities still looks more attractive at these valuations, though investors appear to be willing to pay up for Equity Lifestyle's slightly higher-quality asset portfolio. UMH trades at a persistent discount to the sector due to its corporate governance issues and lower-quality portfolio with a slower projected organic growth rate.

Sensitivities To Equities And Interest Rates

Manufactured Housing REITs reveal an interesting and counter-intuitive characteristic. Despite their robust, sector-leading growth rates, manufactured housing REITs tend to be more "bond-like" than expected. The sector is the fourth most sensitive to interest rates and shows quite a low correlation to the broader equity market.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology)

We characterize Equity Lifestyle and Sun Communities as a Yield REITs and UMH Properties as a Hybrid REIT. We note that Yield REITs tend to get sold-off more significantly as interest rates rise, which may result in a disconnect between fundamental valuations and pricing. Disciplined investors, we believe, can take advantage of this mispricing and buy high-quality REITs at a relative discount after an interest rate-driven sell-off.

Dividend Yield And Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, MH REITs come towards the bottom of the REIT sector, paying an average yield of 2.5%. MH REITs pay out just 60% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for future dividend growth than other sectors and have more capital to fund external growth or buybacks.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by the three firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios. We note that UMH is able to achieve a high 4.8% yield by paying out nearly 100% of their available cash flow.

Bottom Line: No Longer A Secret, But That's No Problem

Manufactured Housing REIT performance has been predictably solid in 2018 and appears to be reaccelerating in the second half of the year. Tax reform and renewed strength in the "blue-collar" economy should give these REITs more room to push rents. Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth should provide a continued tailwind in 2018. Site expansions and rental-to-ownership conversions should boost AFFO growth while also improving margins.

Manufactured housing REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio without sacrificing growth potential. As traditional home prices and rental rates continue to remain at elevated levels due to the high cost of land and construction, more marginal households will look to cheaper alternatives as an intermediate step between full homeownership and rental housing.

While most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures. Owing to the dearth of new home construction in the post-recession period, housing markets remain historically tight. Local politics and restrictive zoning regulations have made it nearly impossible to add new affordable supply. Risks still remain, however. In addition to being highly interest rate sensitive, these REITs are exposed to damages from major hurricanes and fundamentals could be upended by large-scale entitlement reform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, ELS, SUI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.