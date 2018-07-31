Amazon: Strong Improvement, Shares Fall

I remind investors that what can't go on forever, won't go on forever.

Investment Thesis

Do you want to know when Amazon's (AMZN) valuation is fully priced? When in spite of delivering strong results, its share price is lower a few days post earnings results. I continue to believe that investing in Amazon is a risky endeavor which offers poor prospective returns on capital.

Q2 2018 Performance

Amazon's performance was undeniably strong. Amazon's top line soared once again, as revenue grew 37% year-over-year (FX adj.). During Amazon's earnings call, CFO Olsavsky downplayed Amazon's performance, simply highlighting several times during the call that improved efficiencies helped Amazon deliver such a strong quarter.

Having followed Amazon for some time, while being an outspoken critic of its valuation, I have to commend Amazon's performance. Amazon delivered surprising improvements in free cash flow less lease principal repayments ( herein referred to simply as free cash flow ).

Amazon's free cash flow for its trailing twelve months ('TTM'), was positive $546 million, which was phenomenal progress on the trend we had witnessed in the past several quarters. For example, Amazon's Q1 2018 saw its TTM free cash flow went from negative $3.0 billion to positive $0.5 billion. I argue that this sequential improvement offers Amazon much needed cash.

AWS Results

AWS was up 49% (FX adj.). Although AWS only generates approximately 11% of Amazon's consolidated revenue, AWS' margins are remarkably strong at close to 27% operating profit margins. AWS is so strong, that more than half of Amazon's total operating income is derived from this tiny revenue stream.

Part of Amazon's appeal to investors, is derived from the fact that Amazon has made it a habit of being clear with its shareholders over its long-term strategy plans. As such, Amazon does not obfuscate its AWS numbers, in the same way that Microsoft (MSFT) does with Azure, or Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) does with Google Cloud Platform.

Amazon made an undeniable strong progress with AWS this quarter, with its operating income being up 84% (FX adj.). Amazon's 10-Q described an increase in customer usage and cost structure productivity as being key drivers for this strong performance.

Retail Results

Amazon's retail operations often report a very different and less satisfactory story of Amazon's progress. However, this quarter this was not the case. Amazon's North America's retail segment more than quadrupled its operating income to $1.8 billion.

Moreover, even its unprofitable International segment delivered strong year-over-year improvements to an approximate negative $495 million compared with negative $725 million in the same period a year ago.

Financial Health

When all was said and done, Amazon's quarter was quite an exceptional quarter. Nevertheless, Amazon continues to be encumbered by its financial position. While its balance sheet is able to boast of having a net cash position of roughly $2.4 billion, what is particularly shackling for Amazon's progress are its off-balance liabilities, including its unconditional purchase obligations (which include long-term agreements to acquire and license digital media content).

By end of FY 2022, Amazon will be on the hook for close to $49 billion, with roughly $25 billion due in commitments over the next 18 months alone.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

In the above table, I have included Facebook (FB) as a peer to Amazon; which it is not directly. Although, on further examination, as I have reported elsewhere on SA, the two companies are starting to have strong overlaps. One avenue where Facebook and Amazon overlap is in their competitive strategies, with Facebook and Amazon investing in digital content in order to increase the stickiness of their ecosystems and overall engagement with users.

Further, I have included both Microsoft and Alphabet in the table because they are both fundamentally competing with Amazon's AWS cloud platform. Also, investors are rewarding Amazon's high valuation in part because of its cloud 'story'.

Next, as we can see in the table, under the P/Cash Flows column, Amazon's three peers are being valued at roughly 20X P/Cash flow. Whereas Amazon is being valued at twice the valuation of its peer group. Without any elaborate assumptions, this immediately reminds investors that Amazon's share price has nil margin of safety.

Investors' Reaction To Amazon's Results

Is the investment community starting to be concerned about Amazon's overbearing liabilities? I hypothesize that indeed investors are slowly starting to come to terms with the fact that what can't go on forever, won't go on forever.

An example of which, as we have seen in the past several days how Netflix (NFLX) which often grouped with Amazon as a FANG, has dropped close to 20%, as this prolonged bull market starts to lose steam.

Takeaway

In spite of delivering a strong performance all around, I argue that smart money is pondering whether they truly wish to remain invested in Amazon in the event that the bull market enters its final leg of what has been termed the second longest running bull market in history.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

