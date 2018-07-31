NXPI Is 'Significantly Undervalued' After Qualcomm Merger Fails

As of July 27, 2017, shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are significantly undervalued based on different qualitative and quantitative criteria, suggesting that the failed merger with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) presents an attractive buying opportunity that might disappear in the near future.

For 21 months, the key factor in determining NXPI's stock price was the ever-changing prospects related to the proposed Qualcomm merger. The merger was announced on October 27, 2016, with QCOM agreeing to pay $110 per share, but rumors had been swirling about a possible offer since September 29, 2016. The offer price was increased to $127.50 per share on February 20, 2018, in order to get the buy in from nine entities that owned more than 28% of NXPI shares. During the past 21 months, the primary (and perhaps exclusive) investment thesis for many NXPI shareholders was waiting for the merger payout.

Now that the merger has been terminated, the market needs to go through a process to understand where NXPI should trade without assigning value to hopes about the QCOM merger. In this article, I’ll consider a few methods: (1) current price; (2) company statements; (3) post-termination analyst estimates; and (4) comparison with others in the industry. The final three items suggest NXPI is presently undervalued.

NXPI operates in a growing industry of the future

The primary intent of this article is to examine NXPI's valuation based on certain metrics and company statements, not to take a deep dive into NXPI's underlying business. But very briefly, for those not familiar with NXPI, the company was once a part of Philips Semiconductors and was sold off to become an independent company in 2006.

In 2016, NXPI was the 5th largest semiconductor company on earth, and, more recently, it held the #1 worldwide position for semiconductors related to the identification industry (includes bank cards and mobile NCF), automotive industry (includes car entertainment, vehicle networking, auto micro controllers, and secure car access), and RF power transistors.

NXPI's current stock price does not indicate its fair value

The efficient market theory states a stock’s current price fully reflects all available information about that stock. According to the theory, if NXPI trades at $100, it is worth $100 based on all information presently available. If it drops to $90, that is because certain information changed – about the stock, the industry, the economy in general – and the new price again reflects all available information. While this theory might work in a perfectly rational world and might have some merit over long periods of time, it is a very poor theory for understanding if a stock price is fairly valued on any given day, especially during the days after a big event like the termination of a merger agreement.

A key reason the efficient market theory fails is because the shares of a company are distinct from the company itself. The shares are discrete units that trade on a market according to the laws of supply and demand, where a buyer and seller must be matched for each transaction. This problem with the theory is best observed during a short squeeze (causing stock price to increase beyond any rational valuation for the company) or a forced liquidation by a large holder (causing stock price to decrease beyond a rational valuation). When there is a flood of buy or sell orders, there might not be sufficient traders to take the other side of the bet, resulting in a move that temporarily creates an unreasonably high or low valuation for the company.

During the past 21 months – up to this past Wednesday, July 25 – QCOM repeatedly reaffirmed its desire to acquire NXPI. For NXPI’s stock price, its underlying business was largely irrelevant compared to developments related to the merger. During those 21 months, many shareholders owned NXPI for no reason other than the anticipated merger payout. Many of those owners likely did not care if NXPI sold semiconductors, medicine, accounting services, or coffee – many likely did not know or care if NXPI was growing or profitable – they cared only about the anticipated merger payout. Some funds that owned NXPI might have had a condition that they can only invest in arbitrage opportunities involving special circumstances like mergers.

On Wednesday night, the investment thesis for all these merger-motivated owners evaporated. On Thursday, these owners sold in huge numbers. Whereas NXPI usually traded about 3-6 million shares per day, it traded more than 49 million shares on Thursday, July 26. Sure, each share sold was bought by someone else, but the trading sentiment was overwhelmingly negative. Because so many owners lost their investment thesis in one day, and because those who were already enthusiastic about the company already owned plenty of shares and were nursing large losses, it was to be expected that heavy selling pressure would result. The drop in price was rational considering market dynamics, but that does not mean that a fair valuation for NXPI’s business was at $89-92 per share just because that was the price immediately after the merger failed. Instead, that price was established as a floor at which a deluge of shares was bought up.

Company management believes NXPI shares are undervalued

So, if the daily market price is not the best indicator of how to value NXPI shares, what is? Nobody knows more about NXPI than the company’s management. On Thursday morning, they held a conference call, followed up by CEO Rick Clemmer appearing on CNBC on Friday morning. Both times, company management explained the shares are now undervalued and represent exceptional value. During the conference call, Peter Kelly explained:

Given our short term cash requirements, our current leverage and the fact that we believe the current market price significantly [undervalues] the company, we believe the buyback is an appropriate method to return excess cash to shareholders.

(Unfortunately, in the transcript, the word “undervalues” was mistakenly and illogically transcribed as “in the value.” The audio of the conference (starting at 21:52) clearly shows the actual statement was indeed “significantly undervalues the company.”) The statement was made before trading opened at which time shares were trading around $92 per share (although it had dropped as low as $86.50 in the preceding hours).

On Friday morning, when NXPI was trading around $96 per share, CEO Rick Clemmer reiterated that the current market price represented a very attractive price at which to purchase shares.

For me, the company’s optimism and clear statement that “the current market price significantly undervalues the company” is more meaningful than the actual market price at about $94. The company did not explain what a significant undervaluation means, which begs the next question of whether they mean shares are 5%, 10%, 30% undervalued, something else?

Buyback should increase share price

NXPI's management is supporting its claim that shares are "significantly undervalued" by initiating a massive buyback program. The company has about $5 billion in cash, and it considers a buyback the best use of that cash to create shareholder value. The company now has about 344 million shares. At $95 per share, that $5 billion can purchase about 15.3% of the company's shares; at $100 per share, it can purchase about 14.5% of its shares. It is unknown exactly when the company will start the buyback program (presumably it might have already started), but CEO Clemmer suggested it might be completed by the end of the year, stating:

On the dividend, we’re actively discussing, certainly we can afford it, our leverage of the end of the year would only be – if we do execute the whole buyback before the end of the year will only to be 1.5 and at the end of next year we will be back to below one.

Assuming the shares are bought back at an average of $100 per share, that would mean NXPI will buy 50 million shares of its 344 million shares, reducing share count to 294 million shares. That will impact the stock valuation in one of the following ways, or some combination thereof:

Holding the market cap steady would increase the share price. Right now, the market cap for NXPI is $32.42 billion. That divided by 344 million shares is the current trading price of $94.25. If that same market cap is divided by 294 million, the stock price would be $110.27. (Whatever you believe the proper market cap is for NXPI, the share price should increase by about 17% if the company buys back 14.5% of its shares at $100. So, if you believe NXPI as a company is properly valued now at $36 billion, then, today, it should trade at $104.65 and after the buyback would trade at $122.45.)

Holding the share price steady would improve company's fundamental valuation. Right now, NXPI is expected to earn $7.69 in 2019, which is better thought of as $2.65 billion ($7.69 * 344 million shares). If that same $2.65 billion is divided by an estimated post-buyback 294 million shares, that same $2.65 billion would be earnings of $9.00 per share. Before buybacks, with NXPI trading at $94.25, that results in a forward P/E ratio of 12.3; after the buyback, if still trading at $94.25, that would result in a forward P/E ratio of 10.5.

Analysts issued post-termination price targets

Analysts’ targets are admittedly of questionable value, but perhaps, it is notable that each analyst who issued a price target after the merger termination believed that NXPI was undervalued. The following targets were issued after termination of the QCOM merger. (None of the analysts explained if the target was pre or post buyback. I imagine they used current share statistics. I have included in parenthesis what the targets would be with an extra 17% post buyback bump, rounded to nearest dollar.)

Comparison with other semiconductor companies

The following shows certain valuation metrics for other semiconductor companies. Admittedly, there are weaknesses with this approach because not each competes directly in NXPI’s market. But still, it gives some reference for how the market values companies in the industry. I’ve included NXPI on three rows, the first (Now) being pre-buyback, the second and third being after 14.5% of the shares have been bought back with (A) the market cap held steady, (B) the price held steady.

Symbol Price EPS (TTM) Trailing P/E Forward P/E Market Cap EPS (2019) NXPI (Now) 94.25 2.8 33.67 12.28 32.42B 7.69 NPXI (A) 110.27 n/a n/a 12.28 32.42B 9.00 NPXI (B) 94.25 n/a n/a 10.47 27.71B 9.00 INTC 47.83 2.31 20.71 11.51 222.89B 4.15 NVDA 252.26 6.02 41.95 32.19 153.12B 7.84 TXN 112.56 3.98 28.26 18.21 110.50B 6.18 AVGO 223.02 26.53 8.41 10.84 93.26B 20.57 QCOM 62.66 -3.09 15.49 92.90B 4.05 MCHP 95.67 1.03 92.93 12.76 22.49B 7.50 STM 22.14 0.38 57.81 14.86 20.12B 1.49 AMD 18.78 0.15 123.59 30.80 18.21B 0.61 MXIM 60.17 1.51 39.82 18.92 16.83B 3.18 Avg. (excl NXPI) 18.4 Avg. (excl NXPI, NVDA, AMD) 14.7

These companies, excluding NXPI, have an average projected forward P/E of 18.4. If the two highest (NVDA and AMD) are excluded, the average drops to a P/E of 14.7.

If NXPI buys back 14.5% of its shares, hits analyst estimates of $9.00 per share ($2.65B), and trades at a P/E of 18.4, it would be worth $165.60 per share. At a P/E of 14.7, it would be worth $132.30 per share.

Industry Share Prices Have Increased Dramatically Since September 2016

Finally, let’s look at what has happened to the share prices of semiconductors names since rumors about a QCOM/NXPI merger started on September 29, 2016. The last day that NXPI traded without influence of a possible QCOM merger was September 28, 2016.

Symbol Sept. 28, 2016 July 27, 2018 Change NXPI $82.24 94.25 14.6% INTC $ 37.44 $ 47.83 27.8% NVDA $ 66.78 $ 252.26 277.7% TXN $ 69.74 $ 112.56 61.4% AVGO $ 170.70 $ 223.02 30.7% QCOM $ 63.45 $ 62.66 -1.2% MCHP $ 61.65 $ 95.67 55.2% STM $ 8.16 $ 22.14 171.3% AMD $ 6.59 $ 18.78 185.0% MXIM $ 39.29 $ 60.17 53.1% SMH (ETF) $67.55 $106.82 58.1%

Share price performance in percentage terms for these stocks is shown in the chart below, that's NXPI and QCOM at the bottom:

NXPI data by YCharts

The most notable items to me are the under-performance of both QCOM and NXPI, perhaps because of merger-related questions. The average share price increase (excluding dividends) for all these semiconductor companies is 84.9% since September 28, 2016. If that appreciation were applied to NXPI's 2016 price, it would currently trade at $152.04 (which would be about $178 if the company buys back 14.5% of its shares). Even NXPI had just kept up with the SMH semiconductor EFT gain of 58.1%, it would trade now at $130.02 (about $152 after buyback).

Needless to say, as far as share price appreciation, the merger-related activities have punished NXPI. Now that the merger has been terminated and investors start to analyze NXPI on its own merits, perhaps it's time for the share price to catch up to the industry.

Conclusion

NXPI’s stock price suffered an expected shock after the termination of the QCOM merger, but this is likely the result of a huge wave of selling by those whose investment thesis was based primarily on the takeover. Company management, analysts, and industry comparisons all suggest that NXPI is currently undervalued. This situation should correct itself in the coming weeks and months as the investment community starts to appreciate NXPI for its intrinsic value. And especially, after the buyback is been factored in, it appears significant gains are in store for NXPI. Perhaps the next big catalyst will be on September 11, when NXPI is expected to give a detailed explanation of its path forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.