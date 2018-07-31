Strong Investor Interest In $250 Million Sonos IPO

Book building intelligence indicates significant investor interest in the IPO.

SONO is growing quickly but strong competitors aren't sitting still.

The firm sells high-end wireless audio and smart speakers to consumers worldwide.

Sonos is preparing to float its $250 million IPO.

Quick Take

The Sonos (SONO) IPO is indicating strong demand according to IPO information service IPO Boutique.

Sonos is a high-end audio and smart speaker company that sells to consumer audiophiles who value quality wireless speakers.

In light of a recent increase in tech stock volatility, investors should be prepared for potentially high volatility trading action in the early days of the IPO.

Background

Santa Barbara, CA-based Sonos was founded in 2002 to sell consumers instant, computer-free access to songs, radio stations, audiobooks, TV, etc.

The company’s products are distributed in more than 50 countries with 55% of 2017 revenue coming outside the United States. SONO intends to expand its geographical footprint into new countries through country-specific marketing campaigns and distribution channels.

Below is an overview of the Sonos Home Sound System:

(Source: Sonos)

As of March 2018, Sonos customers had registered more than 19 million products in 6.9 million households worldwide.

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the smart speaker market will be worth $11.79 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 34.4% between 2018 and 2023.

Major factors driving market growth are the increasing number of smart homes, rising disposable income, the proliferation of multifunctional smart devices, and the growing trend of entertainment option personalization.

North America is currently leading the smart speaker market with the greatest early adopter demand. It is expected to sustain the leading position for several years due to the high adoption of smart speakers.

Major competitive vendors that sell or are developing smart speaker technologies include:

Bang & Olufsen (BO.CO)

Bose

Samsung (and its subsidiaries Harman Kardon and JBL) (OTC:SSNLF)

Sony (SNE)

Sound United (and its subsidiaries Denon and Polk)

Amazon (AMZN)

Apple (AAPL)

Google (GOOG)

IPO Update

According to an S-1/A registration statement, the company is selling 5.55 million shares and selling shareholders are selling 8.33 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $18.00 per share.

At the midpoint share price, company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.77 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Three of the firm’s 5% or greater stockholders are offering shares and a number of other smaller stockholders are also selling into the IPO.

Normally, shareholders selling into an IPO represent a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

However, according to IPO information service IPO Boutique, the Sonos IPO is currently 'multiple-times oversubscribed.'

Furthermore, IPO Boutique stated:

Investors like Sonos and their legacy luxury business with new products boosting revenues in the six months ending March 31. The smart home is expanding and Sonos is the high-end play in that mix.

So, it would appear investors are currently overlooking the strong competitive landscape that Sonos faces and betting that it will retain its position in the high-end home speaker market and its brand equity with consumers, especially Millennials and other tech-oriented users.

Interested IPO investors will need to act quickly, as the order book is expected to close today (Tuesday), July 31 at 4 pm EDT.

