CN Rail Is Regaining Momentum

The company should be able to increase its capacity in the next few quarters as it adds more locomotives and increases its track capacity.

Investment Thesis

Canadian National Railway (CNI) (TSX:CNR) is Canada's largest transcontinental railroad company. The company delivered excellent earnings result in Q2 2018 and revised its fiscal 2018 guidance upward. The company's business should continue to improve as it continues to add more locomotives and completes its track capacity investments in the next few quarters. In addition, the strong economic activities in both sides of the borders should continue to provide tailwind to its business. However, its shares are overvalued against its peers and its historical average.

Source: Financial Presentation

CN Rail's Improved Outlook

Despite its continual constrained network capacity, CNI delivered an excellent Q2 2018. Its revenue increased by 9% year over year to C$3.6 billion. Its revenue ton miles increased by 7% year over year and its carloads increased by 6% year over year. Its adjusted EPS also increased by 13% year over year. Its EPS of C$1.51 per share is well above the consensus of C$1.39 per share. We also like the fact that CNI achieved an operating ratio of 58.2%. This is significantly lower than Canadian Pacific Railway's (CP) 64.2%.

Source: Q2 2018 Financial Presentation

Increased Guidance

In its earnings release, CNI also updated its fiscal 2018 guidance. As can be seen from the table below, the company revised its adjusted diluted EPS guidance upward to C$5.30 ~ C$5.45. This is C$0.20 higher than its previous guidance. Management also increased its volume growth guidance to 5% ~7%. We believe this reflected management's confidence for the rest of 2018.

Fiscal 2018 Forecast New Guidance Previous Guidance Adjusted diluted EPS C$5.30 ~ C$5.45 C$5.10 ~ C$5.25 Volume Growth 5% ~ 7% Growth 2% ~ 4% Growth Capital Envelope C$3.5 Billion C$3.4 Billion

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons why we believe CN Rail can continue to gather momentum

Capacity Investments are on track

Despite the fact that CNI continues to face capacity constraint, the company is making several important investments to increase its capacity. One area where the company spent heavily is to increase its track capacity. These investments include double track, sidings, and various yard expansions across the network. The company has completed five projects so far and hopes to finish the rest projects by November 2018 (see map below).

Source: Q2 2018 Financial Presentation

Beside CNI's track capacity investments, the company is also in the process of adding more locomotives. Beside 130 short-term locomotives leases, the company also expects to have 60 new locomotives in 2018. So far, the company has received 10 in June and expects 10 more in July. This will significantly increase its shipping capacity. The company also added 400 new conductors in H1 2018 and expects to add about 1,000 more in H2 2018. CNI's capacity improvement should help it to achieve its guidance of 5% to 7% volume growth for the full year.

Demand is expected to remain strong through 2019

Management pointed out in the conference call that demand is quite robust. The challenge is how to increase the capacity to meet the demand that is already in place. Management pointed out that their current efforts of expanding its track capacity, and adding more locomotives will only be able to meet the demand until May 2019. They are already in the process of planning further expansion in order to meet the demand beyond May 2019. Hopefully we will have further detail in its Q3 2018 conference call.

Strong revenue growth in most business segments

As mentioned earlier, CNI's Q2 2018 revenue increased by 9% year over year. We like the fact that we are seeing strong revenue growth in all business segments. The only exception was automotive segment where the revenue declined by 1% (see table below).

Source: Q2 2018 Financial Report

One particular segment we want to bring to investors' attention is the double-digit growth rate in petroleum and chemicals. Since Canada's pipeline capacity has already reached full capacity, and new capacity won't be ready at least two to three years from now, a lot of energy producers now rely on railroads to ship its excess crude capacity. As can be seen from the chart below, the gap (in white space) continues to widen in 2018. CNI should continue to benefit from this situation through 2019.

Source: Global News

Strong economic activities in both sides of the border

Economic activities in both Canada and the United States are expected to perform well in the second half of 2018. Canadian and the United States' real GDP growth rates are expected to be 2% and 2.9% respectively. As can be seen from the two tables below, both countries' exports and imports are expected to perform better than their real GDP growth forecasts. This should be good news for CNI as its infrastructure will handle a lot of trade volumes.

Canada 2018F 2019F Real GDP 2.0% 1.8% Consumer spending 2.1% 1.8% Exports 2.4% 2.7% Imports 4.6% 2.4%

2018 Forecast (Source: Created by author; RBC Economic Research)

United States 2018F 2019F Real GDP 2.9% 2.4% Consumer spending 2.7% 2.4% Exports 4.6% 3.0% Imports 4.8% 4.6%

2018 Forecast (Source: Created by author; RBC Economic Research)

Risks and Challenges

Rising fuel expense

The rising fuel expense can significantly increase CNI's operating expense. We are seeing signs of that in the past quarter. As can be seen from the table below, its fuel expense increased to C$436 million in Q2 2018 from C$329 million in Q2 2017. This was an increase of 33%. Its fuel expense as a percentage of total operating expense was 20.6% in Q2 2018. It was only 17.2% in Q2 2017.

Source: Q2 2018 Financial Presentation

Trade tensions

Although CNI continues to see strong demand and management sees that the current tariffs have no material impact on its near-term business, we believe the risk remains. Currently, the tariffs imposed by United States and retaliatory tariffs only represent about 3% and 2% of Canada's total exports and imports. This is not a lot. However, if a full-blown trade war happens between the United States and many other countries (e.g. China, European Union, etc.), the impact can lead to lower demand for resource products and intermodal volumes can decline. Investors should keep in mind of this near-term risk.

Valuation

CNI currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 21.6x. This is 4x multiples above its 5-year average P/E ratio of 17.6x. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 14.0x is also nearly 2x multiples higher than its 5-year average of 12.1x. As we can see from the table below, CNI shares are also trading at valuations is above its rival CP Rail. From the table below, I believe CNI's share price is overvalued.

Forward PE Ratio 5-Year Forward PE Ratio EV/EBITDA 5-Year EV/EBITDA CN Rail 21.6x 17.6x 14.0x 12.1x CP Rail 19.1x 17.2x 13.0x 13.8x

Source: Created by author; Morningstar.Com

Investor Takeaway

CNI is regaining its growth momentum. We believe the company will be able to sustain this growth rate as it will be able to increase its shipping capacity through addition of locomotives and investments in track capacity. However, its shares are currently overvalued. Its top and bottom lines should continue to improve in the next few quarters. However, we believe investors also need to weigh in the risk of trade tensions and rising operating expenses.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.