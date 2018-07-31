Genworth Mortgage Insurance Getting Hit On 2 Fronts

As such, Genworth Mortgage Insurance is one of the most exposed stocks on the ASX to the failing property sector.

Genworth's biggest source of revenue (mortgage insurance referrals from Australia's big banks) has dried up, and the housing market itself has begun to collapse (increasing bad loans).

Note that this article refers to the ASX listed Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia. All amounts are in AUD unless otherwise specified.

The Stock

I previously wrote an article outlining the attractiveness of Genworth Mortgage Insurance's (OTC:GWRHF) dividend distribution and its sustainability due to the improvement in the mining industry which had begun to turn around the large number of bad loans/losses Genworth suffered in mining reliant regions (particularly Australia's west coast). Since that time the stock has been essentially flat; however, Genworth is now potentially vulnerable to two threatening revelations: The Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry in Australia, which has reduced the amount of risky loans that banks are eligible to write (removing Genworth's biggest source of revenue over the last 5 years), and the severe deterioration of the housing market in Australia's key regions (especially Sydney), which has caused an uptick in bad loans, an issue that is expected to accelerate as the housing market worsens in the future. As a result, Genworth's New Insurance Written revenue has fallen substantially since 1Q17:

(Source: Macrobusiness)

This will continue to fall as competition increases and credit availability lessens as the Royal Commission's findings are handed down. As the nature of the loans insured by Genworth is inherently more risky than those that don't require LMI (Lenders Mortgage Insurance), Genworth is more exposed to a worsening economy than banks and other credit providers. As such, it is no surprise that in a housing downturn, the subsequent rise in delinquencies would raise serious questions about the ability of Genworth to survive without a government bailout:

Evidence of appalling behavior by Australia’s major banks and financial planners from the past decade, including forged documents, repeated failure to verify customers’ living expenses before lending them money, and miss-selling insurance to people who can’t afford it. (Source: The Guardian)

The Australian Housing Market

Standard & Poor's recently downgraded 23 Australian financial institutions, citing elevated risks in the housing market, which has raised the cost of wholesale funding (which will eventually be passed on to consumers). The downgrade brought mainstream attention to Australia's vulnerable housing sector, which has been driven by a debt-fueled investment housing binge over the past 10 years, despite household income going nowhere:

(Source: Trading Economics)

As a result of ratings downgrades and the overuse of debt, mortgage serviceability, credit supply and house price expectations are all now falling, causing the majority of market participants to forecast falls for Australian housing over the short term:

We expect values in Sydney to fall between 5 to 10 per cent over an 18 to 24 month period. Tighter credit policies have hurt Sydney more than other markets because it is more exposed to investors. At one point Sydney had more than 60 per cent investors. (Source: Australian Financial Review)

Morgan Stanley’s forward-looking housing model has reached a new historical low at -1.0 for the June quarter:

(Source: MacroBusiness Australia)

MS is warning that prices could slump by another 10 percent as all six key indicators in its housing model, including demand/supply balance to credit availability and house price expectations turn negative.

It is the latest in a string of pessimistic predictions from banks, brokers and investment analysts about prospects for the nation's property market as it rapidly descends from record price growth and unprecedented local and overseas' demand. (Source: Australian Financial Review)

As Australian households are so highly leveraged with investment in the housing sector, in my opinion, a 10% fall would only be the beginning as the sector is at high risk of entering a negative feedback loop as investors are forced to sell properties at loss, and interest-only loan holders are unable to refinance as their properties enter negative equity:

(Source: RBA May 2018 Statement of Monetary Policy)

The rise in scheduled payments amounts to about $7,000 per year for the typical IO loan in the Securitisation Database (of around $400,000). For such households, this is a non-trivial sum. The effect on their consumption though will depend on the extent to which they have planned and provisioned for this predictable step-up in payments. (Source: RBA May 2018 Statement of Monetary Policy)

The number of investor interest only mortgages that have been approved in Australia since 2008 is ridiculous considering the lessons that should have been learned from the 2007-08 GFC in the USA. Although I am not forecasting an outcome as severe as the GFC when IO loans transfer to principal and interest repayments (significantly increasing pressure on these investors and owners), an economic downturn is inevitable.

Risks

If the housing market in Australia was to return to growth, this could result in a turnaround in Genworth's fortunes, as bank will once again begin writing a considerable number of riskier/low deposit mortgages that require LMI, returning a key revenue stream to Genworth. Additionally, if the findings released by the Royal Commission in Misconduct in the Australian Banking Sector are less conservative than the market is pricing in, Genworth (and other mortgage based businesses) shares will spike upwards as a result. The findings will be released during 19 November-30 November 2018 AEST. Due to Genworth's strong dividend yield (currently ~9%, although expected to be reduced this year), bottom hunting value investors may be attracted to the stock despite its weakening picture, providing near-term support.

Conclusion

Genworth Mortgage Insurance's share price is now potentially vulnerable to both the results of the the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Australian Banking Sector (which has reduced the amount of risky loans written by banks), and the severe deterioration of the housing markets in Sydney and Melbourne, which has caused an uptick in bad loans, an issue that is expected to accelerate as the housing market worsens in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.