Now Is The Time To Buy This 8.9%-Yielding Healthcare REIT

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is a strong buy on the drop. The healthcare real estate investment trust makes a compelling value proposition: It benefits from long-term growth trends in the healthcare industry, has a widely diversified property portfolio, and out-earns its dividend. Importantly, after the latest correction in the REIT sector, Senior Housing Properties Trust's shares can be gobbled up for a lower AFFO multiple. An investment in Senior Housing Properties Trust throws off an 8.9 percent dividend yield.

I last covered Senior Housing Properties Trust nearly two months ago, at the beginning of June, in my article titled "Senior Housing Properties Trust: Overbought, Wait For A Drop." In the article, I voiced concerns over the rate of price appreciation, and suggested that income investors wait for a correction.

Fast forward two months, and Senior Housing Properties Trust's shares can once again be bought for a lower price, thanks to the recent drop in REIT valuations.

Source: StockCharts

Senior Housing Properties Trust - Portfolio Overview

Senior Housing Properties Trust invests in independent and assisted living facilities as well as life science and medical office buildings. The company also has a moderate allocation of funds to skilled nursing facilities and wellness centers, both of which account for just 3 percent of the REIT's real estate portfolio.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust Investor Presentation

Senior Housing Properties Trust's properties are spread out all over the United States.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust benefits from an aging U.S. population through its diversified healthcare-centered real estate portfolio.

Advanced age cohorts (65-plus) are aging especially fast, which in turn points to increasing national healthcare expenditures going forward. Put simply, the more U.S. society ages, the more money of its GDP the country will spend on healthcare for its senior citizens.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

Balance Sheet

Senior Housing Properties Trust has an investment grade-rated balance sheet. Standard & Poor's rates the REIT BBB- and Moody's has a Baa3 credit rating on SNH.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

What About The Dividend?

Senior Housing Properties Trust has, on average, covered its dividend with funds from operations and normalized funds from operations. The healthcare REIT pulled in $0.43/share in both FFO and normalized FFO, on average, in the last eight quarters, which exceeds the REIT's stable $0.39/share quarterly dividend.

Source: Achilles Research

While the going dividend rate is covered with (normalized) FFO, Senior Housing Properties Trust is not growing its payout for the time being.

Valuation

Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend stream currently costs income investors just ~9.7x Q1-2018 run-rate normalized funds from operations.

And here's how SNH compares against other major healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Your Takeaway

The price drop is a good opportunity to gobble up Senior Housing Properties Trust at a more competitive valuation and at a higher yield. The healthcare REIT will continue to benefit from major trends in the healthcare industry (aging U.S. population, higher national healthcare expenditures) through its diversified real estate portfolio. The company further has an investment grade-rated balance sheet, providing investors with downside protection, a covered dividend, and a sensible valuation. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.

