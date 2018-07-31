Tesla Q2 Earnings Is About Avoiding Disaster

On Wednesday afternoon, all eyes will be on Tesla (TSLA) as the company reports its second quarter results. With production and deliveries finally starting to ramp up to meaningful levels, investors and analysts will be looking to see if the company's financials are improving. With the debate over Tesla's future increasing by the day, I'm here today to preview the report.

Current estimates and my personal model:

We already have some idea of what the quarter will look like, given Tesla's usual announcement of production and deliveries. With Model 3 deliveries coming in well short of expectations, analysts have been scrambling to cut their forecasts for the past month. The dual chart below shows how Q2 numbers have trended lower over time.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

I should point out that Tesla has beaten analyst revenue expectations seven quarters in a row, so it's likely that the cut in estimates could set up another beat. Over that same time period, there have been four bottom line beats but all three misses have been rather significant. I've provided my personal model below, with dollar values in thousands, showing what I expect for the period compared to actual Q1 results.

I'm a little bit ahead of the street on revenues, likely figuring that Tesla will beat again, but I also think that means more expenses as well. I'm curious to see if there are any credit sales, or if Tesla is hoarding them for the second half of the year. I'm also curious to see if there are any major one-time expenses given the huge corporate restructuring during the quarter of due to the evolution of Model 3 production to less automation than management previously expected.

Can Model S/X hit guidance?

Management has guided to 100,000 deliveries this year of its high end vehicles, but it is only around 44,000 after Q2. Things in Q3 seem to be off to a tough start, given the price raise in China, the strength in the Dollar vs the Yuan seen below, and a very slow sales start in Norway seen below. These are two very important markets for Tesla.

(Source: cnbc.com)

(Source: teslastats.no)

Perhaps the company is hoping that the phaseout of the US Federal EV tax credit will be a tailwind for sales in the US during the second half of the year. Or, maybe management will use one or more of the above mentioned items as an excuse for missing targets. We also will see the rollout of the Jaguar i-Pace as well as the unveiling of some other Tesla competitors in the next few months, which could impact demand a little.

Model 3 progress:

Tesla management has called for both positive free cash flow and GAAP profitability for the second half of 2018, meaning there are high hopes for the finish to this year. A lot of this depends on not only how many Model 3 units can be produced, but also delivered to consumers in a timely fashion, as well as how many of these need extra work or quickly return to service centers. Based on the Bloomberg model seen below as well as my own personal VIN tracking, Tesla appears on track to produce somewhere between 45,000 and 50,000 Model 3's during Q3. I'll have more on this in the coming weeks, and we'll see what we get in terms of guidance at this week's report.

(Source: Bloomberg Model 3 tracker, seen here)

The Bloomberg Model shows Tesla jumping over 6,000 units a week in the coming weeks, but I don't know if that will actually be the case. This is likely as a result of Tesla registering a large number of VINs in a short time period a few weeks ago. There was an 18-day period in which almost 21,500 VINs were added, but in the two weeks since there have been only about 1,000 VINs registered according to Model 3 VINs Twitter. That would mean that if we don't see a significant number of VINs added soon, the Bloomberg model will just trend lower again in a couple of weeks.

Do you need a capital raise?

Another part of guidance that many are questioning is management's stance about no capital raise, although we've heard that line several times before. Between a big quarterly loss and capital expenditures, Tesla could burn through over $1 billion in Q2. If the situation doesn't improve in the short term, more capital will be needed, which isn't good for a company that's already in a tough spot.

(Source: Tesla quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

We already know the company is trying to pinch pennies, like pushing off certain future products and asking suppliers for money back. The continued delay of the $35,000 base Model 3 shows the ongoing cash trouble. Additionally, as you can see in the chart below, weekly supercharger stall adds for the past three weeks were at their lowest point since the dead of winter.

(Source: supercharge.info)

Final thoughts:

For Tesla, this week's quarterly report is about avoiding disaster. The company needs to show that Model 3 improvement is being made and that the S/X business is holding up well. Also, management needs to hold a respectable conference call, not one where analysts are cut off in favor of Tesla supporters. Tesla shares go into this report much closer to their 52-week low than 52-week high, and Tesla's 2025 bonds are back below 90 cents on the dollar. The pressure is certainly mounting, and the number of skeptics will only increase if we get a repeat of last quarter's earnings performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.