BP's Big Wager Looks Great

These days, the oil and gas space is alive and well. High (but volatile) prices for crude have created renewed activity in a space that, for years, had suffered from a lack of investment, but with the oil boom back in vogue, companies are looking not only to add acreage but to do so in the most optimal way possible. One new deal that fits this description is courtesy of BP (BP), which has recently announced that it had struck an agreement to acquire significant onshore oil and gas assets from BHP Billiton (BHP). Though pricey, the transaction should set the stage for material value creation for shareholders and it's clear by looking at the terms that BP will walk away the winner from this move.

A Major Acquisition

Following the downturn in energy prices, BHP decided to divest of some assets in order to return value to shareholders. Generally speaking, I am skeptical of "returning value to shareholders" because it almost invariably means increased dividends or share buybacks when companies should be allocating capital toward growth. This case is no exception. Management has yet to give guidance on what form their return to investors will take, but I would prefer buybacks over dividends if I were an owner in the business. Either way, BHP will have plenty of capital to work with.

This is because, in its transaction with BP, BHP has decided to sell off 470 thousand net acres of land with an estimated 4.6 billion boe (barrels of oil equivalent) worth of resources. Total production from this sale is estimated at around 190 thousand boe per day, or 69.35 million boe per year. In exchange for these assets, BHP will be paid from BP $10.5 billion in cash, half of which will be paid at the time of closing, while the other half will be split between 6 equal monthly installments following the close of the sale. In addition to this asset sale, BHP is also selling off another $0.30 billion worth of assets to MMGJ Hugoton III, LLC, a subsidiary of Merit Energy Company.

*Taken from BP

*Taken from BP

The assets sold to BP are split between three major onshore regions: the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and Haynesville. As you can see in the two images above, the Permian and Eagle Ford are heavy when it comes to liquids, with 70% of production from both attributable to liquids. The Eagle Ford is materially larger and, despite the Permian generally considered the most attractive oil-producing region in the US, it's the Eagle Ford that looks like it has the potential for higher rates of return. In the image below, you can see that Haynesville is significantly different, with 100% of production in the form of natural gas. Because of this, the IRR (internal rate of return) for the assets will be lower, but if natural gas prices surge, then this picture could change.

*Taken from BP

This Will Have A Great Impact On BP

Knowing the full impact this acquisition will have on BP is impossible, but from what management provided, it should be positive. By combining these assets with its existing locations, BP expects to see annual pre-tax synergies of $350 million or greater after integration is completed. In addition, though, this, combined with BP's decision to allocate between $13 billion and $14 billion in capex to its upstream operations per annum between now and 2021 will set the stage for significant free cash flow generation.

*Taken from BP

Assuming oil prices average $55 per barrel while natural gas averages $2.75 per Mcf, this purchase should result in additional free cash flow per year of $1 billion by 2021. This implies free cash flow by that point of $14 billion to $15 billion per annum, excluding, it seems, the firm's other business segments. Last year, operating cash flow for the business was $18.93 billion, while free cash flow was $2.37 billion (due to gross capex spending of $16.56 billion). Even if you ignore BP's non-upstream operations, this means that shares today are going for 5.3 times 2021's upstream operating cash flows. The multiple on all of 2017's operating cash flows today is 7.8, implying upside of at least 47%, or about 11.7% per annum.

More likely than not, the upside potential for the firm is more meaningful. This is because, according to management, every $10 change in the price of a barrel of oil should push free cash flow higher to the tune of $4 billion. With $75 oil, which is probably a realistic assumption, shares would be trading for just 4.1 times cash flow, implying potential upside from today of 90.2% even if its other assets are cash flow neutral.

This isn't the only positive development for BP though. According to management, following the sale, they intend to divest of assets worth between $5 billion and $6 billion. This will not only allow the firm to mitigate net cash outlays, it will, according to the firm's press release on the matter, allow it to allocate the capital toward share buybacks. Given BP's low trading multiple on an operating cash flow basis, I would be supportive of the buyback, especially considering how much they just spent on growth.

This may seem hypocritical that I'm okay with BP's buyback but would prefer that BHP focus on growth. There's a good reason for this. As part of its sale to BP, BHP will book a $2.9 billion pre-tax charge on its assets (some of this will be for its $0.30 billion sale as well). Divesting of assets with the potential that BP has pointed out, incurring a charge, and allocating capital instead toward returning capital to shareholders suggests to me that either BP's assessment of the properties happens to be wrong or BHP is getting the bad side of the transaction when they should be focused on growth. I believe that BP's projected synergies could very well be off compared to what reality will show (as most synergy forecasts tend to be with companies), but even without the synergies, the value prospects are attractive to its shareholders.

Takeaway

BP and BHP have entered into a massive transaction aimed at realigning their firms. For BP, the end result is a cash outflow now, but they should generate attractive cash flow from the deal. As oil prices remain high, the picture for the business should be great, but for BHP the opposite is true. Management at BHP is divesting of material assets not to focus on debt reduction or to allocate toward growth elsewhere, they are placing the capital toward (it appears) share buyback and/or dividends. More details on their plans will be provided in their upcoming earnings release, but unless there's something I'm missing, I like BP's take from this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.