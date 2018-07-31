Endocyte Is A Solid Buy Opportunity For 2018

The company is also focused on developing promising companion agents for identifying patients most likely to benefit from its targeted therapy.

Endocyte (ECYT) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, mainly focused on developing small-molecule drug conjugates or SMDC and companion imaging agents for treating various oncology and inflammatory conditions.

A big turning point for the company has been acquisition of global rights for development and commercialization of investigational radioligand therapy, Lu-PSMA-617, from ABX GmbH, in October 2017. And now this therapy is all set to transform the company's fortunes as well as those of its shareholders in the near future.

In this article, I will explain at length why I believe Endocyte is a very promising investment opportunity in 2018.

Lu-PSMA-617 can prove to be a transformational therapy in the metastatic prostate cancer segment.

Endocyte aims to target market opportunity in the U.S. prostate cancer segment that is expected to rise up to $3.7 billion by year 2023, with its first-in-class radioligand therapy, Lu-PSMA-617. Coupled with a companion agent that will identify prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA positive lesions in the body, this targeted therapy is expected to target and destroy these lesions using radiation.

In Q1 2018, Endocyte has witnessed multiple milestones for its Lu-PSMA-617 program. The company successfully completed end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for Lu-PSMA-617. This was also followed by finalization of the design for the Phase 3 trial, VISION, as well as hiring key personnel to carry out this trial. In Q1 2018, Endocyte also entered into clinical supply agreement with ITM for procuring no-carrier-added with Lutetium.

Endocyte expects accelerated approval for Lu-PSMA-617 based on two interim results from VISION trial. To this effect, the company has planned to change the primary endpoint for interim analysis in the trial to radiographic progression-free survival while maintaining overall survival as the primary endpoint in the final analysis of the trial. This can expedite the approval process, as there would be 400-500 radiographic progression free survival events by the time of the first interim analysis which would be around end of 2019, there would be only 250 overall survival events at the defined 50% OS endpoint (linked above) in this time frame.

Endocyte started enrolling PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients who have previously been treated with at least one taxane therapy and one novel androgen axis therapy, in VISION trial, in June 2018 (linked above). Patients suffering from bone or soft tissue tumors are eligible for this trial. The company expects to conclude this enrollment in the next 18 months (linked above).

Adaptor-controlled CAR-T therapy may revolutionize treatment in oncology space.

Endocyte is a leading player in the small molecule drug conjugate or SMDC and companion imaging agent areas. Leveraging these strengths, the company plans to develop multiple targeted therapies that can help treat various oncology and inflammatory diseases.

On March 10, 2017, the company entered into collaboration with Seattle Children's Research Institute and Dr. Michael Jensen for integrating its SMDC bi-specific adaptor technology with the latter's CAR T-cell immunotherapy research efforts, to form a next-generation CAR T-cell therapeutic platform capable of targeting solid tumors.

The research will involve developing a universal CAR-T cell that will bind with tumor targeted fluorescein isothiocyanate or FITC containing SMDC. The bispecific adaptor will thus allow use of universal CAR-T cell to target multiple types of tumors, thereby preventing the need of engineering a different CAR-T cell for different tumor.

But there is definitely more to this CAR-T approach. The introduction of SMDC bispecific adaptors will allow physicians to control the rate of tumor lysis or release of cytokines in the body by controlling the amount of FITC-SMDC administered to the patient. Then again, physicians will be able to switch off the activity of CAR-T cells once tumors have been eradicated. These control mechanisms are absolutely essential, considering the high degree of neurological side-effects that are being currently witnessed with CAR-T therapy.

Companion imaging agents are expected to be a big part of Endocyte's success story.

Besides developing an effective anti-tumor therapy, it is also important to develop a companion imaging agent that can accurately identify lesions in the patient's body. To this effect, the company is engineering companion imaging agents similar in structure to SMDCs. Endocyte is currently working on companion imaging agent, EC0652, to identify PSMA. This is being used to identify advanced prostate cancer patients eligible for treatment with investigational PSMA-targeted SMDC, EC1169. With better identification of eligible patients, there would be increased proof of efficacy. This will ultimately play a major role in increasing adoption of SMDCs.

Endocyte is working on development of proprietary folate receptor-targeted SMDC in 2018.

Tumor associated macrophages or TAMs are immune cells that are present within a wide variety of tumors. TAMs help the tumor grow by promoting creation of blood vessels to provide nutrition to the tumor cells. TAMs have also demonstrated an ability to resist the body's natural immune system by expressing PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition. TAMs have also been found to play a pivotal role in tumor metastasis. Hence, TAMs lead to poor prognosis in multiple types of cancers.

In this context, Endocyte aims to outlicense investigational therapy, EC2629, which is folate receptor-targeted SMDC linked to DNA-reactive cytotoxic agent. This therapy is expected to prove effective against both folate receptor positive cancer cells as well as TAMs, which have active folate receptor on outer membrane.

However, retail investors have to consider certain company specific risks prior to investing in Endocyte.

The biggest risk for retail investors today, arises from the fact that Endocyte is still a loss making company and has not generated revenues from product sales. This increases the dependence of the company on licensing fees, milestone payments, and government grants, all of which are under the control of third parties. In case of interruption of any of these funding sources, Endocyte will definitely find itself incapable of advancing its early stage research programs. This has happened once way back in September 2014, when Merck terminated its agreement with Endocyte related to vintafolide. With the company's early stage programs getting ready to enter subsequent clinical trial phases, Endocyte may face pressures due to rising R&D expenses.

Endocyte also faces intense competition from well-established and cash rich big pharma and small and mid-sized companies in the oncology segment. There are many companies pursuing opportunities in prostate cancer, NSCLC, endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and such other oncology pathways.

In this context, the fact that Endocyte has no approved drugs and has faced multiple pipeline setbacks may unnerve retail investors. In June 2017, the company witnessed discontinuation of the development of EC1456 in NSCLC indication. This was followed by discontinuation of a particular ovarian cancer trial for EC1456. Both the trials were stopped since the required activity target for advancing these programs was not met. Today, any negative news from its early, mid, or late-stage research program is sufficient to push down the company's share price.

In June 2017, Endocyte also announced plans to narrow down the EC1169 research program (linked above) to taxane-exposed metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC and stop enrollment of taxane naïve mCRPC patients.

Despite these risks, I consider Endocyte to be a very promising investment opportunity in 2018.

Endocyte expects to maintain $130 million worth cash on its balance sheet (linked above) by end of 2018. The company considers this sufficient to fund through the end of the VISION trial and proof of concept for its adaptor-controlled CAR-T program. The cash accumulation seems to have accelerated, thanks to the company's strategy to reduce workforce by 40% (linked above) and reallocate resources to more profitable opportunities since June 2017.

At end of Q1 2018, the company boasted of cash balance close to $173 million, of which $80.9 million were obtained from a successful public offering that closed in March 2018. The fact that this is also a zero debt company (linked above), makes it even more alluring for investors.

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $19.67, almost 28.5% higher than the company's closing price of $15.31 on July 30, 2018. I believe that this target price is more reflective of the true potential of this development stage company.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add this stock to their portfolio in 2018.

