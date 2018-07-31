Cincinnati Financial's Q2 2018: The Long-Term Shareholder Should Be The Big Winner Of The On-Going Improvements

Hence, the long-term shareholder should be the big winner of the changes and the decisions taken by the company.

Adversely affected by a change in the accounting requirements in Q1 2018, the year-to-date post-tax profit declined by 38% to $186 million, in spite of better results in Q2.

Benefiting from higher margins in the P&C activities and a lower corporate tax rate, the quarterly net income grew by 117% to $217 million.

On the 26th of July, Cincinnati Financial reported its results for the second quarter of 2018.

On the 26th of July, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported better-than-expected results. The quarterly net income skyrocketed by 117% to $217 million while the insurer reported a $31 million loss in Q1 2018 because of the new accounting requirement regarding the recognition of unrealized gains for equity securities. Even on a year-to-date basis, the post-tax profit declined by 38% to $186 million and the operating performance of the insurer improved significantly, as both year-to-date and quarterly combined ratios respectively enhanced to 97.5% and 97.2%. The margin improvement, impacted positively by tariff initiatives launched by the company, should continue during the second half of 2018. Long-term, patient shareholders should be the big winner of the changes decided by the company and will be rewarded by a sustainable dividend, which will be increased steadily so that the firm will continue to be considered a "Dividend Aristocrat."

Back To The "Underwriting Normality"

Cincinnati Financial has delivered over the five past years an average combined ratio of 94.5%. 2017 was the worst year with a combined ratio of 97.5%, adversely impacted by high catastrophe losses. Nevertheless, the deteriorated combined ratio observed in 2017 was better than many other insurers, which were affected as well by several catastrophe events occurred during the year (mainly hurricanes in Florida and wildfires in California).

Source: Cincinnati Financial's 2017 Annual Report

In Q2 2018, the combined ratio improved by 1.4 percentage points to 97.2%. On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio was down by 1.5 to 97.5%. Both quarterly and year-to-date combined ratios were affected positively by the lower impact of the catastrophe losses, which represented respectively 4.5 pp and 3.1 pp of the loss ratio.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q2 2018 Report

The improvement in the profitability was primarily due to the lower combined ratio in the commercial lines, which was down by more than 2.0 percentage points in Q2 and for the first six months of 2018.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q2 2018 Report

The increase in the underwriting margins was related to higher tariffs for both renewed and new written policies. Furthermore, the lower impact of the catastrophes than in 2017 and the higher favorable prior year reserve development benefited the profitability of the commercial segment.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q2 2018 Report

Adversely affected by a negative run-off in Q2, the personal insurance business area reported a deteriorated combined ratio of 110.1%, in spite of the tariff initiatives launched by the company. Benefiting from an improved situation in Q1 2018, the year-to-date combined ratio was lower than in 2017 and amounted to 106.7%.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q2 2018 Report

Nevertheless, the personal segment remains unprofitable, as the recorded underwriting loss was $32 million for Q2 and $41 million for the first six months of 2018.

Last but not least, the excess and surplus insurance business reported a deteriorated combined ratio of 77.6% in Q2 2018 and 73.3% for the first half of the year.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q2 2018 Report

In spite of the high growth in the earned premiums (respectively 10% in Q2 and 13% since the beginning of the year), the underwriting results declined by respectively 32% in Q2 and 16% for the first half of the year. Nevertheless, the segment remains highly profitable and should compensate for the losses of the personal insurance business partially.

In my view, the 2018 combined ratio should improve slightly compared to 2017, unless a large catastrophe event hit the insurer. Without any higher-than-expected large losses, a combined ratio in the range of 94% and 96% is reachable in 2018.

Higher Investment Returns Thanks To The Tax Reform

Benefiting from a lower tax rate, the average yield after-tax improved by 16 bps to 2.97% for the first six months of 2018.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q2 2018 Report

Benefiting from a positive effect on the investment gains and losses of $105 million in Q2, the year-to-date investment income increased by 13% to $258 million.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q2 2018 Report

In my opinion, the expected interest rates hikes should benefit the company positively, with higher investment portfolio returns. Furthermore, the lower tax rate would contribute as well to the increase in the net investment income.

Small, But Beautiful

The life activities are negligible compared to the P&C revenues. Nevertheless, the segment is profitable, and the revenues grow every year. In Q2 2018, the net income increased by 42% to $17 million, benefiting from a lower tax rate and a 7% growth in the earned premiums.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q2 2018 Report

On a year-to-date level, the post-tax profit grew by 20% to $30 million, mainly due to the tax reform and the commercial development observed since the beginning of the year.

Still Shareholder-Focused

Cincinnati Financial is a dividend aristocrat and has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Unlike other dividend-oriented companies, the P&C insurer does not repurchase its shares actively. Nevertheless, the company in Q2 repurchased nearly 1.6 million of shares for a total of around $113 million. Furthermore, the dividend per share declared for Q2 2018 was in line with the prior quarter and $0.03 higher than in Q2 2017. In my opinion, the dividend remains sustainable and should grow slightly (by around 5% at least) in 2019.

Takeaways

Cincinnati Financial seems to be on track to restore its margins after the catastrophic year of 2017, which saw many costly catastrophe events (e.g., Hurricanes Irma and Harvey). The personal segment remains unprofitable, mainly due to the price pressure observed in this market. Nevertheless, the other business areas are profitable, and their profitability should improve over the quarters, contributing to the increase in net pre-tax profits. Furthermore, the tax reform and the increase in the expected interest rate hikes should have favorable effects on the post-tax income as well. In the end, the long-term shareholder should be the big winner, benefiting from a steadily increasing dividend.

