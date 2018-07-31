Cobalt 27: Big Upside But With Some Concerns

At the nexus of commodities and next-gen technology lies cobalt, number 27 on the periodic table of elements. Cobalt is a key part of today’s current Lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles, and is thought to be a key component of future battery technology.

Ways to play cobalt

Aside from trading in the difficult and illiquid LME futures market, there are only a few ways to play cobalt. The purest way to do so is through a small Canadian company called Cobalt 27 (OTC:CBLLF) (KBLT.V), which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KBLT and there is a U.S. American Depository Receipt over-the counter under the symbol CBLLF.

In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM), the silver and gold streaming company, recently co-invested with Cobalt 27 in a new cobalt stream at Vale’s Voisey Bay nickel-cobalt mine in Canada. The Voisey Bay stream is only one of Wheaton’s many streams (the company also just added a new palladium stream), so WPM is more of a diversified streaming company now, rather than a play on cobalt.

That leaves Cobalt 27 as the main way to play the metal, which had more than quadrupled over the past two years to roughly $40/lb, before a recent price slide back near $30/lb. Many are jumping on the Cobalt 27 bandwagon, with some analysts noting that shares trade at a discount to NAV.

The company’s assets are made up of almost 3,000 metric tonnes of cobalt, around nine royalties on existing mines, and two significant cobalt streams only recently added to the portfolio in the last few months, drastically changing the makeup of the company’s assets. I attempted a valuation on my marketplace service. Other valuations I’ve seen from analysts seem to ignore a large potential cost.

Not just the assets

Analysts seem to be ignoring dilution – not from further offerings, which the company has repeatedly done (at higher prices) in order to fund investments in cobalt streams, but from stock-based compensation. Remember, Cobalt 27 doesn’t just house assets, it’s an operating company with employees – admittedly, there are very few employees (just a handful of investor-executives who find, assess, and decide on deals), and the bonuses are mostly in stock; however, these ongoing costs will continually dilute shareholders on an ongoing basis. In order for the company to close that gap in NAV, the value these execs must create in the future must exceed their current salaries and bonuses.

Digging through the proxy

Looking at the recent MDNA and proxy materials just released in mid-July, it appears the company is actually paying its executives stock-based awards according to pre-opex earnings (since the company has very little opex besides salaries to a few executives and insurance for the cobalt holdings).

This is circumstantial, as there isn’t any explicit correlation or rules based on any of the proxy materials, as I’ll explain in a bit. There’s nothing wrong with compensating executives for performance, except this case does have one wrinkle: GAAP net earnings incorporate unrealized gains on the company’s cobalt holdings. So, if the price of cobalt goes up, management gets incentive compensation. But, if the price goes down, does management give its options and RSUs back?

Source: KBLT filings.

As you can see, there seems to be a loose correlation here, at least in the last two quarters, between SBC and pre-expense income. There are some small comforts here: according to the proxy, no more than 10% of shares total can be issued as compensation within a 12-month period (including both RSUs and options), and no more than 5% can be paid to any one person. In addition, the options strike price (which usually vest in 5 years) can’t be issued at a price below the current stock price (so many current options are out of the money).

Getting back to the negative, it appears stock-based comp is up to the board, at its “sole discretion,” to determine SBC. The company is closely-held with a relatively small board (6 members, two of which are the CEO and COO), and I’m skeptical that the clubby arrangement would ever get much pushback from the four “independent” board members.

I’m not saying anything is afoul, or that Milewski & Co. don’t deserve performance-based compensation based on certain identifiable metrics, but I still don’t like the fact that the board can pretty much decide to reward executives however it pleases for any reason (within certain guidelines), and that it appears that executives are rewarded for unrealized gains on the company’s physical cobalt holdings (though the evidence is circumstantial).

In addition, the company just hired another executive, Martin Vydra, a mining expert who joins after 31 years at Sherritt International Corporation (OTCPK:SHERF), so the number of people that will have to get paid is also going up.

The price of cobalt has now begun to decline in July, so I’d be curious on the next earnings release what the stock comp was (last quarter it was over CAD $5.7 million as you can see above, which is a pretty large amount for a company with just a CAD$660 million market cap), and if there is an increase, what the increase was tied to.

Conclusion

The annual shareholders meeting for Cobalt 27 will be held on August 14, so shareholders will have the chance to voice their opinion on the matter. For the record, I am not stating that there is anything amiss, and there are many positives (such as hard caps on annual dilution, as well as the forbidding issuance of low-priced options). Pala Investments, which Anthony Milewski works for, is also a large shareholder in the company, and its directors will not wish to be diluted either.

Nevertheless, analysts should remember that you do not just own the assets of the company, but also the liabilities and ongoing corporate expenses - and yes, stock comp is a real expense. In addition, the company continues to build its team, so more mouths will need to be fed. Finally, there are no clear benchmarks against which compensation can be graded, which mean it is up to the relatively small board, which is composed of the CEO, the COO, and then four other “independent” board members. So, 1/3 of the board is comprised of executives, which are paid by the board according to no strict guidelines.

I’d propose putting up at least some general operational benchmarks against which executives can be graded (perhaps based on the ROI of streams and royalties over a hurdle rate, as some hedge funds/private equity firms do). I’d also propose one of those benchmarks NOT be the near-term price movements of physical cobalt. That would be a good start on the way towards Cobalt 27 becoming a larger-profile company rather than a startup-like closely-held entity based on the latest “hot” trend in investing.

