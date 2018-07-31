Box This Stock Up And Tuck It Away

Source: Box

After a run up to almost $30 a share, (BOX) shares have pulled back and now offer a compelling opportunity for new investors. The company offers cloud services and allows its customers' employees to work safely and efficiently from anywhere. The company works with many applications currently used by large corporations and has attracted more than 85k customers by offering solutions its competitors do not. With more and more enterprises spending money on the information and technology space, Box should continue to grow rapidly.

Box Pulls Back

Earlier this year in the end of April, Box shares jumped from around $21 per share to almost $30.

BOX data by YCharts

This came from the news that Chamath Palihapitiya pitched Box as his best investment idea. For those who aren't familiar with Chamath, he has quite the successful history of investing in the tech space. At 28, in 2004, Palihapitiya was the youngest vice president of AOL, heading its instant messaging division. In 2007 he joined Facebook (FB), which was then a little more than a year old. Palihapitiya worked at Facebook to increase its user base. Palihapitiya made investments on the side while still employed at Facebook, including in Plantir, Pure Storage (PSTG), Playdom which was acquired by Disney (DIS), and Bumptop bought by Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL). He currently runs his own fund called Social Capital, which continues to make investments in the tech space. Based on his successful track record and inside knowledge of the industry, it is safe to say he really has an edge. So once he pitched the idea of Box, its shares instantly popped higher.

Compelling Value

Currently, shares offer an interesting value. While growth seems to be decelerating, it is based on the law of large numbers. The company has grown revenue from $303 million in 2016 to a potential run rate for $605 million. This is 100% growth in two years.

The company also is cash flow positive, which means it can now invest back into the growth of the business.

Source: 10Q

The company has a strong balance sheet with $217.1 million in cash and $66.9 million in debt, leaving it with a positive cash position of $150.2 million.

The company can continue to make tuck in acquisitions that will help it acquire new customer relationships as well as new technology offerings. In fact, the company has been acquiring small start ups such as Progressly and Butter.ai. Progressly had a team of 12 and the company offered a work flow product that will be integrated with Relay, a similar product from Box. Butter.ai connects marketing campaigns with work related apps for live up to date information and feedback. This lets the user know if something they are marketing actually has an effect with a specific customer, or if it is achieving the goals they had hoped for.

What is nice about the acquisitions is that they are small in nature, with both aforementioned companies raising less than $10 million in seed funding. They have small staff and are easily integrated. The company is purchasing new technology that enables its business model to be better then competition and does it with a low cost method. This shows smart use of capital by management.

The company is still not generally profitable, but investors should be okay waiting as it should get there soon. As we noted earlier, free cash flow is more important at this time. The company should be able to continue to fund its operations without taking on more debt. Shares offer a compelling value to investors looking for a company that offers technology infrastructure to the corporate enterprise.

Expanding

As Box continues to launch new products and cross sell to its customers, revenue should grow.

Source: Investor Presentation

The more solutions the company offers, the more intriguing it becomes to potential customers. Selling a company on integrating and investing in a whole new platform is not an easy pitch. The company has to make a large investment in training and implementing the product for employees. The return on investment must be worthwhile, and its of greater benefit to offer more solutions to the customer. As we can see below this has been working well.

Source: Sohn Presentation

The company continues to reach more and more customers in the Fortune 500, solidifying its position in the market.

Not only does the company earn new business, it generates even better customer retention.

While Box already has low customer churn, the more it offers to its customers the more protection the company has. This also protects it from competitors having any advantage over its offerings.

What is more interesting is that the company could easily be acquired. With a market cap of only $3.4 billion, a large player like Microsoft (MSFT), (IBM), or Salesforce (CRM), might be interested in adding this company to their portfolio. Since many of the customers are over lapping they would be able to further seal their current customer relationships. If the company continues to generate positive cash flow it could become of more interest to an acquirer.

Conclusion

I recently added Box to my portfolio on the pull back. The company deserves a spot in a growth investor's portfolio, as the company has yet to full reach its potential. Whether as a potential acquisition target or a growth story, the share price should see continued price appreciation. Once the company shows consistent and positive earnings, we could see a rapid rise in the share price. As the company continues to compound earnings we could see a great return on investment. In the mean time the company should continue to add value to its brand with small tech acquisitions. This will continue to add great talent with product innovation all at a low price. Should the fundamental story change at all, then investors must revisits the thesis. In the mean time any purchase below $25 a share should offer positive long term returns for those willing to wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser and all investment decisions should be done at your own due diligence.