IBM About To Pummel The Bears

In my last article, I was bearish on IBM (NYSE:IBM) as I expected it to tumble from $162 to $135. This came close to reality last month, as the equity fell to the $137 mark. Hence, in this article, I shall look at the probability of IBM rising to $152, as I am currently bullish on the equity. Thus, to ascertain the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental reasons to buy the stock whilst also analysing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental reasons to buy:

Expanding with Anthem: IBM has expanded its services agreement with Anthem (ANTM), which is one of America’s largest health insurance firms. However, the value of the new agreement has not been disclosed, but the prior agreement made in 2015 was worth $500 million. Under the newly structured deal, IBM shall provide enterprise services for Anthem’s mainframes and data centre servers. Moreover, the firms shall jointly work on an artificial intelligence initiative where they shall build an automated infrastructure for Anthem’s clients, employees, and care providers.

$140 million deal: IBM signed a deal with Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya (OTCPK:BKAYY) with which it had inked an earlier infrastructure service agreement in 2012. However, the relationship expanded in 2017 when Ayudhya and IBM completed a pilot blockchain program, which aided in increasing transactional efficiency for the bank. But now, the relationship between both parties is expanding further for a term of five years with a deal worth $140 million. This shall aid the bank in penetrating the digital market space. Moreover, IBM shall provide managed services for the bank’s mainframes, storage servers, and ATMs. IBM has been winning such deals due to its vast pool of financial industry clientele. According to IBM’s 2016 annual report, 97% of the world’s largest banks rely on IBM’s products for day-to-day transactions. Moreover, 90% of all global credit card transactions are run through IBM mainframes. Thus, due to this, IBM is deeply entrenched into the banking industry, which gives it a leg up against competitors.



Technical Analysis:

Daily Chart:

The stock’s daily chart indicates that, in the coming days, investors can expect a bullish rally. I anticipate this due to the formation of a three outside up candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to investors that the bears have failed to hold onto the trend which has resulted in the bulls gaining the upper hand. However, I expect a few days of sideways movement before a rally can commence.

On the price target front, I do not expect the stock to extend its rise beyond the 161.8% resistance level at $152. This is due to this level being a long-term Fibonacci resistance zone. The 100% level is at $149.21, whilst the 127.2% level is at $150.44.

On the indicator facet, the short-term RSI tumbled to the 6 mark after which it made a recovery to the current level of 31. This clearly enforces the fact that a bullish move is on the cards. Moreover, the ADX settings have perched at a similar level thus demonstrating to investors that the bullish trend strength is strong.

Weekly chart:

The pair’s weekly chart indicates that IBM is about to have a bullish reversal in the long run due to the formation of an inside day candle. This candle pattern indicates to investors that the bulls have slyly managed to wrestle control of the market from the bears. Furthermore, the equity is currently trading between the 78.6% and 100% resistance level at $144.26 and $146.26, respectively.

Overall picture:

Overall, IBM has inked various deals that have aided the firm in setting out a robust growth plan. Moreover, I'm confident that the equity is in a sweet spot where the risk of executing a long trade is minimal and the probability of a price rise is high. However, before trading, do ensure that you utilize a trailing stop loss, so that you are around for the next trade as capital protection is key.

Good luck trading.

