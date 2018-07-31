Digital Realty Trust: Time To Tread Carefully

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s (DLR) shares have soared lately, strongly pushing the Relative Strength Index into overbought territory. The rate of price appreciation is not sustainable, and investors may want to take some chips off the table at this point. Shares today sell for ~20x AFFO, and downside risks have grown considerably.

Investors typically make money on their REIT investments through dividend distributions, but sometimes capital gains add a significant portion to an investment's total returns. Digital Realty Trust's shares price, for instance, popped after the digital data center REIT reported better-than-expected second quarter results and raised its full-year 2018 FFO outlook.

According to the Relative Strength Index, however, the stock is widely overbought over the short haul, which exposes investors to growing risks of profit-taking.

Source: StockCharts

Digital Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

Digital Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in data centers for top tech companies, investment banks and other large corporate clients. Digital Realty Trust is a leading data center REIT and one of the largest REITs in the country with an equity value exceeding $23 billion. Source: Digital Realty Trust Investor Presentation

Demand for data centers has surged in recent years as new innovations opened up new markets for technology companies. Artificial intelligence (a.k.a. machine learning), augmented reality, self-driving cars, and the internet of things are all key growth drivers for data centers.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust has widely outperformed other real estate investment trusts in terms of funds from operations per-share growth in the last decade, thanks to the increasing investment appeal of data center REITs. Digital Realty Trust's FFO/share compound annual growth rate, for instance, widely and consistently exceeded the growth rates of other REIT income vehicles.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Conservative AFFO-Payout Ratio

Another key selling point for Digital Realty Trust, besides above-average FFO/share growth, is the REIT's conservative AFFO-payout ratio.

Digital Realty Trust pulled in $1.49/share in quarterly core FFO, on average, in the last three years and $1.34/share in adjusted FFO. However, the REIT paid out only $0.91/share, on average, as dividends.

Here are Digital Realty Trust's dividend coverage stats for the last twelve quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Digital Realty Trust's (conservative) AFFO-payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Time To Tread Carefully

Income investors continue to price above-average FFO/share growth into the REIT's valuation. That being said, though, the rate of price appreciation we have seen in the last several weeks is not sustainable, and shares are widely overbought now. Investors currently pay ~19.5x Q2-2018 run-rate AFFO for the company, which seems excessive. Time to tread carefully.

Your Takeaway

Though Digital Realty Trust released a solid deck of financials for Q2-2018, grows FFO/share at a fast clip and has a conservative AFFO-payout ratio, shares are deeply overbought, which exposes investors to growing correction risks in the short run. The REIT's shares are no bargain anymore, selling for close to 20x run-rate adjusted funds from operations. Investors may want to think about taking some chips off the table and selling into the current strength before the inevitable profit-taking sets in.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.