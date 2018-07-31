Twitter: Not Users, But Guidance Is The Problem

While the sell-off has been fierce, I am underwhelmed by the near term outlook and overall valuation, as I might become interested again around $25 per share.

Looking at this reaction, one has to take into account the very strong momentum run seen in recent months, as shares have tripled over the past year.

Twitter (TWTR) reported second quarter results which were not at all well received. The financial numbers have been resilient, yet user numbers were a bit soft, translating into a soft guidance. As expectations have been running higher, all ingredients for a sell-off were there.

Shares traded at levels in the mid-teens this time last year, but recently ran up to $47 amidst real progress in addressing trolls, growing user numbers and actually become profitable (even on a GAAP basis).

Following the earnings release shares quickly lost a third of their value again and now trade at just $31 per share, levels actually seen as recent as May as an illustration how strong the momentum run has been.

First Quarter Optimism

In April, Twitter reported first quarter results which were well received. The company grew daily active users by 10%, ending the quarter with 336 million monthly active users, of which 69 million are located in the US. These achievements were accompanied by real progress on the monetization side as revenues were up by 21% to $665 million. More impressive is that the $116 million increase in revenues was accompanied by less than a $2 million increase in costs. This great operating leverage made that a $40 million operating loss turned into a profit of $75 million.

The company guided for second quarter EBITDA of $255 million, plus or minus $10 million. Adjusted margins were seen at 37.5%, plus or minus 50 basis points, suggesting that revenues were seen around $680 million. Furthermore, stock-based compensation was pegged at $90 million.

The second quarter results were quite strong, with revenues having grown to $710 million, some $30 million more than the midpoint of the outlook suggested, as revenue growth accelerated to nearly 24% year over year.

The company continues to show real progress in terms of operating leverage, although expenses are rising again, but of course much slower than top line sales growth, resulting in a GAAP operating profit of $80 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $265 million as stock-based compensation came in lower than anticipated, running at around $80 million.

So far so good, as there are some concerning trends. While daily active users kept increasing, monthly active users fell by a million to 335 million users, as the US lost 1 million users. Despite this decline, progress continues to be made with regards to monetization. Revenues from US users totalled $367 million, for a $5.40 quarterly ARPU number.

All About The Outlook

With operating earnings trending at $300-$350 million a year, Twitter is achieving some real kind of profits based on the Q2 numbers. With net interest expenses seen at roughly $40 million a year, and applying a normal 20% tax rate going forward, the business could deliver on net earnings of close to $230 million. With a share count of 772 million that works out to just $0.30 per share. It should be said that a net cash position of roughly $3 billion is equivalent to another $4 per share in terms of the valuation, yet with shares approaching the $50 mark, expectations have been running sky-high again.

Problematic is the guidance for the third quarter, with adjusted EBITDA seen at $225 million, plus or minus $10 million. As adjusted EBITDA margins are seen at 33.5%, revenues are seen around $671 million. This suggests that the expected sequential decline in revenues will translate on-one-one into lower EBITDA. In comparison, last year the company still reported moderate sequential sales growth between Q2 and Q3.

If we annualise the current performance and account for some additional earnings in the seasonally stronger fourth quarter, I end up with $0.40 per share in earnings power as net cash holdings amount to roughly $4 per share. This exercise was the reason why I was happy to hold shares in the mid-teens in 2017, only to sell out too quickly at around $25, only to see shares nearly double from that level again.

What Now?

Trading at $31, Twitter is valued at $21 billion on an enterprise basis, being valued at roughly 7.5 times annualized sales, although those sales are growing by +20% (entirely driven by higher revenues per user and not user growth).

I have always believed that Twitter would cater to a much more niche market compared to other social media websites, yet believe at the same time that monetization has a long way to go. Facebook (FB) sees stagnation in user numbers in North America as well, yet has 185 million daily logins and 241 million monthly active users. Yet with $6.2 billion in quarterly revenues (from North America alone), average revenues amount to $26 per user, roughly 5 times the number reported by Twitter.

In comparison, Facebook is generating $53 billion in annualized revenues at this moment in time. The company is valued at $501 billion at $171 per share, or closer to $460 billion if we take net cash into account, for a 8.7 times revenue multiple. The difference is of course that Facebook´s (current) revenue growth rate of >40% is still twice that of Twitter, while it is much more profitable and hence trades at a far lower earnings multiple.

Not Buying The Dip Yet

While a 35% correction in the time frame of about a week looks very fierce, reality is that expectations have been running sky-high as well, as shares traded far above my fair valuation estimate in recent weeks and months.

While I am not that worried about the slightly lower user number in Q2, as it only boosts the integrity of the platform, it is important that revenues and earnings were very strong. A real worry of mine is that of the outlook for Q3, which looks outright soft, even if it might be conservative in its nature.

To get a glimpse about the profitability, we have to make some pretty rough assumptions. Reality is that North American users at both platforms are probably most advanced and lucrative, yet Facebook monetizes them at a rate of 5 times greater than Twitter. I think this gap is very large and could narrow for the benefit of Twitter.

Hence I see real potential for the business to do $6 billion in sales in a year or 3-4, if it continues to do well. Realistic operating profits might be leveraged to 30-40%, for operating profits at a midpoint of some $2 billion, or $1.6 billion after taxes. Working with this assumption, I believe that the company might deliver on $2 per share in earnings in 2022, which combined with a market multiple and cash brings you to $40 per share.

Yet the execution risks are very real and the time frame is long. Requiring 15-20% required returns for each of the coming three years to come and working with the $40 valuation, I see fair/appealing value at $23-$26 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.