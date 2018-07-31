Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) CEO Mike Sherman on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Mike Sherman - President and CEO

Dr. Alison Armour - Chief Medical Officer

Michael Andriole - CFO

Boris Peaker - Cowen

David Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Mike Sherman

Thanks everyone for joining the call this morning. Glad to be able to update you on the progress of the last quarter. As many of you know, we’ve established a nice pattern here in recent quarterly updates. First, providing clinical data updates that relative to prior updates demonstrate a consistent or even sometimes improving safety and efficacy profile for lutetium PSMA-617; and second, showing strong and timely execution in our regulatory and operational activities. And that trend certainly continued through the second quarter.

We previously discussed the May Lancet Oncology publication by Dr. Hofman at the Peter MacCallum Centre which detailed the clinical results of lutetium PSMA-617 in advanced prostate cancer patients in a cohort of 30 patients. So, building on that at ASCO in June, he reported on an additional cohort of 20 patients. Those results were consistent with that observed with the first cohort, and frankly, consistent with the safety and efficacy we’ve seen from this therapy in the hands of numerous other physicians in a diverse patient population. I’ll let Alison elaborate on this data more, but I would highlight that the PSA response rate improved from the already impressive levels reported in the first cohort, even though the second cohort of patients was even more heavily pretreated.

Also at ASCO, doctors Oliver Sartor and Johann de Bono, two leaders in the prostate cancer drug development field participated in a panel discussion about the landscape. Their enthusiasm for this therapy was clear and reflected a sentiment. We’re hearing more and more frequently that the VISION trial patient population represents an important first opportunity in prostate cancer but not the biggest. There is a substantial opportunity in earlier lines of therapy. As PSMA imaging is emerging as the future of diagnosing and staging, even early disease, this target has a potential to become the basis for an alternative therapeutic mechanism that may be considered at every stage of the disease.

Even as we consider the broader opportunities for lutetium PSMA-617, we were excited to see the buzz around Dr. Mike Sathekge’s work with actinium PSMA-617 reported at the Society for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, at that annual meeting. We see the use of actinium, which is our alpha-emitting sister radio isotope of lutetium, as an opportunity to expand the use of radioligand therapy in patients, perhaps not ideally indicated for lutetium and potentially extend the use beyond the current six-cycle limit for lutetium.

From an operational standpoint, we achieved two important milestones in the quarter. First was initiating the enrollment of VISION trial; and secondly, announcing the long-term lutetium supply agreement with ITG. While we’re early in the VISION trial execution, it reported no surprises so far, no changes to our expectations around enrollment. We’ll probably have a better insight at our next quarterly call as many new sites will initiate between now and then.

The lutetium supply agreement provided an important certainty to our operational plan, even beyond the clinical trial and into commercialization. It provides a commitment from ITG to supply up to 100% of our lutetium needs. And importantly, allows flexibility for us to access alternative supply from new entrants, some of whom are already taking steps to join lutetium supply market.

With ITG, it’s important to think of that relationship as broader than just a single source supplier. They have a network of facilities and a sophisticated logistics capability that provides redundancies and flexibility even within our own system. And they continued to expand that network and capacity recently announcing the collaboration to bring lutetium sourcing to North America. Equally important, this is a management team with which we’ve really established a good working relationship. They have a strong team. And we’re very pleased with our new agreement with them.

I mentioned on our previous call our intent to explore the possibility of using radiographic progression-free survival or RPFS as an alternative to the interim overall survival analysis in our current trial design, the VISION trial. I’ll remind you that this change is not expected to impact the operation of the trial, just an amendment to the staff’s plan. In any event, overall survival results would remain an important part of the trial, particularly from a commercial standpoint. But the RPFS endpoint could provide a higher likelihood path to an earlier approval. We expect to report the results of that meeting with the FDA in the coming months.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dr. Armour, our Chief Medical officer.

Dr. Alison Armour

Thanks, Mike.

It’s indeed been a busy few months as we kicked off the VISION trial and then we participated in two important conferences, both ASCO and SNMMI. I think it was particularly exciting at SNMMI when the incoming President, Dr. Satoshi Minoshima commented that Endocyte’s theranostics approach to prostate cancer therapy was among the most exciting areas in nuclear medicine at this time.

Of course PSMA-617 and PSMA imaging presentations dominated most of the relevant oral sessions. One highlight was Dr. Milowsky [ph] presented his clinical series of 43 patients who’ve been treated with actinium 617 in South Africa. He had a very advanced patient population, 97% have bone disease, 71% lymph node involvement and 33% mix. [Ph] It all reviewed by the board [ph] and agreed that no other therapeutic option was available to them. So, all the patients in this series had at least three cycles of actinium PSMA-617 and he noted PSA 50 response of 77% with an 84% improvement in bone pain and reported an 84% improvement in quality of life.

This was primarily a safety study and he was able to manage the xerostomia in his study by dose deescalation. He saw rate of 32% of xerostomia but overall the agent was tolerated, particularly well.

Another highlight was the SNMMI image of the year was awarded, so response of patient responses presented in Michael Hofman series. That image was chosen from more than 2,000 abstracts, and the committee considered it to be the most promising events of the field in 2018. And of course, this followed the success on the heels of Dr. Hofman’s presentation at ASCO where he’s given update of those extra 20 patients that he added to series.

In those patients, he saw PSA 50 response rate of 70% that’s even higher than already impressive 57% reported in the first cohort. The selection criteria also appeared to effectively identify patients again most likely to benefit as only two of the 50 patients had a rising PSA as the best response. This presentation at ASCO showed a strong correlation between PSA response and PSA progression-free survival. Those with the PSA 50 response should more than double PSA progression-free survival compared to those that did not, and that was 8.8 months versus 3.8 months. While all the patients were heavily pretreated, there was some diversity in prior therapies, but again, we see consistency of response, regardless of prior therapies. And of course, the logic is that PSMA-617 represents an entirely different mechanism of action that the tumor cells have not seen before.

It’s worth remembering, our plans for the VISION trial are entirely consistent with Dr. Hofman’s approach, both regarding patient selection and treatment. The primary exception however is that therapy will not be interrupted even if patients get an extraordinary response. And as long as patients are tolerating therapy and receiving benefit, they will receive up to six cycles instead of four. These changes are consistent with the findings that the more drug patients receive, the better they generally do.

I think, it’s clear that at a high level, Dr. Hofman’s data continues to suggest that lutetium PSMA-617 is convenient, well-tolerated outpatient treatment that can be given once every six weeks, and provide important clinical facts such as tumor shrinkage and improved survival in addition to pain relief and improved quality of life.

So, back to VISION. As Mike said, the VISION trial is off to a good start. We’re very fortunate that the interest in this therapy is high. And that translates to a high level of engagement, both at the site and with the CRO. We remain optimistic that this trial was enrolled quickly.

Needless to say, we are very pleased with the thoughtful execution of the whole team supporting this trial and of course our principal investigators, the IDMC and steering committee experts, many of them are true experts in the field of prostate cancer and radioligand therapy.

So, with that, I’ll pass the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Mike Andriole.

Michael Andriole

Thanks, Ali.

I’d like to provide a quick summary of where we ended the second quarter of 2018, financially. The Company recorded a net loss in Q2 of $11.6 million, essentially in line with the same period of 2017 when we reported a net loss of $11.7 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $166.8 million at June 30, 2018 compared to a $118.4 million at June 30, 2017 and $97.5 million at December 31, 2017.

Looking forward and this is consistent with our previous guidance. We anticipate 2018 year-end cash to be above $130 million. Based on current operational assumptions, we believe Endocyte has sufficient cash to fund its activities due to the expected end of the VISION trial and potential proof of concept of its CAR-T cell therapy.

For the remainder of 2018, we anticipate reporting on additional updates from ongoing investigator initiated trials of lutetium PSMA-617, upcoming conferences where IIT [ph] updates are likely include the European Association of Nuclear Medicine Meeting in Düsseldorf in mid-October and the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress the following week in Munich.

Finally, in Q4 2018, we expect to file an IND for the Phase 1 trial of our CAR-T cell therapy in patients with osteosarcoma. We’re very much looking forward to reporting on additional progress over the coming months.

And with that I’ll turn it back to Kevin to address your questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Boris Peaker with Cowen.

Boris Peaker

Good morning. The first question, I just want to focus on the radiologic PFS. As you go into discussions with the FDA, I’m just curious what examples do you -- are you bringing with you or they are out there to support RPFS as a primary endpoint? And also in that context, how long do you anticipate patients to live post-radiologic progression?

Mike Sherman

So, let me -- I’ll start to answer that and then maybe Alison can chime in. There are actually at least a few examples of RPFS being used as a primary endpoint. I think, both abi and enza and a couple of other examples that will be able to point to. Importantly in those trials, there’s pretty robust data that demonstrates a consistent -- or a consistent correlation between RPFS and overall survival. So, it does become a pretty compelling endpoint.

I’ll add that I guess, it was probably a few months ago in New England Journal, Dr. Pastor [ph] highlighted the endpoint as a standard in the metastatic setting. Of course, it’s a broad setting and this is probably a later population. This is a later population than those prior studies. But nonetheless, it’s an accepted endpoint by regulators. I think, the second part of your question was kind of the time points that they’re expecting. I think that we typically see for these patients RPFS in 2.5 to three months of range. And we would expect to -- based on what we’ve seen to date, seen up to seven months in PSA progression-free survival, which tends to precede the radiographic progression-free survival or be shorter. So, we’re not counting on that to be repeated, necessarily, but certainly provide a lot of room to show significant improvement.

One of the things I would add is that the endpoint, the discussion of how we use overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival, our intent is to seek a path where either could be the basis for approval, not necessarily one or the other.

Dr. Alison Armour

That was really good summary, Mike. Just in more detail to what you said, the two randomized control trials that showed a good correlation between RPFS and overall survival where with abi and enza there were regulatory studies. And although they were co-primary endpoints, they did show a good correlation. We have seen other agents try to do something in field. I think the RPFS endpoint is very robust when you see really consistent benefit in all endpoints and that’s something that we are sharing about the Hofman data, we’ve seen good impact on every endpoint clinically. We have always considered this to be really important endpoint in our study. And in VISION we’re collecting this very robustly. All requirements for measuring RPSF are very adequately fulfilled in the study. So, it will be robustly collected and measured in any case.

Boris Peaker

And just my second question. I’m just curious what are your thoughts on starting an earlier stage trial, while VISION is still ongoing but maybe particularly putting a drug against chemo, not post chemo?

Mike Sherman

So, we always value focus here. So, there’s been an element of our strategy to make sure that we are executing the VISION trial really well. That having been said, now that’s off to a good start and will soon be at a place where all sites are active, we’ve already begun to turn our attention to other opportunities to develop this radioligand therapy. I think it comes in two bucket. One is in earlier lines of therapy where we are designing alternatives there. You’ll recall the therapy trial is being done in Australia; there is also a collaboration underway with a site in Canada, which would explore opportunities in this earlier line of therapy, even head-to-head with chemotherapy.

The other path of development is with the use of actinium. And I’m very careful to identify that. As we look at actinium and the opportunity there, it’s really to expand the utility of radioligand therapy in prostate cancer as opposed to really be an alternative or competing therapy with lutetium. There are likely to be patients that are better suited for actinium than lutetium. So, it expands that application. And maybe more importantly, it provides a second wave of radioligand therapy for patients that perhaps have received and responded well to six cycles of therapy with lutetium and reached that maximum and they are able to continue in another setting either before or after lutetium with actinium. So, each of those opportunities allows us to expand the potential for the therapy.

Operator

David Nierengarten

Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to check in on a couple of things. First of off, if you have noticed any changing in dynamics in terms of patient recruiting or signing upsides for the trial after the EU’s comments on Xofigo? And then, secondly, if you saw any potential difficulties in developing actinium and another alpha particle radio isotope, given the recent difficulties with Xofigo over in the EU and the restricted label?

Mike Sherman

Yes. The real short answer is no. I think it’s a very different -- and I appreciate the question, because it is of -- has generated some discussion. The Xofigo is really not a good comparable for our therapy. It is a radiotherapy, yes, but it is not a targeted radioligand therapy, as we’re delivering. It’s going to gravitate not necessarily to disease, but it’s going to target bone. And by targeting bone more generally, it’s maybe predictably has toxicities in that area. And of course within that combination with abiraterone had developed some safety signals. So, we do not expect and have not seen any similarity in the safety profile of PSMA-617 because it is specifically targeted to disease and not generally targeted to bone. When we target disease in bone, it is targeting PSMA, which is present on the disease cells and not generically to the bone.

And as a result, in the safety data, we’ve seen to date does not raise concern. And I’ll -- I’m sure I didn’t get into the details that Alison could, but it’s that -- there is some discussion among physicians, but frankly, it creates another path and a good alternative path as some have been challenged with the potential applications of Xofigo, particularly with a conservative position at that the European agency took.

Dr. Alison Armour

There is one other important aspect of all of that and it’s different types of radiation. So radium is not radioligand therapy, it’s just a radio isotope, a bone-seeking radio isotope that targets damaged bone, it targets to cure osteoblastic [ph] any lesion. PSMA is modern, targeted oncology therapy. There are no PSMA receptors in bone or bone marrow. So, we’re going to target tumor deposits and beta [ph] radiation which is -- gives the normal tissue much more opportunities repair. So, a very, very different molecule from radium.

Mike Sherman

David your question about the sites, no, there has not been an impact to interest in sites or physicians. In fact, if anything, probably stretch to expand the number of sites relative to what we were previously thinking just because of the level of interest we continue to have.

Operator

Maury Raycroft

First question is on the supply agreement with ITG. Wondering if there is flexibility on your end to consider other suppliers that may come along. And do you have sort of backup plan in place in case something happens with ITG?

Mike Sherman

Yes. In fact the agreements -- two key aspects to it. One is that we’ve got some certainty in terms of the commitment from ITG to provide us up to 100% of supply should we request it from them. But importantly, as you say, we have up to 50% of the supply that we can seek other alternatives. And there are a number of other players that are interested in coming to that market to supply. It’s one of those areas. I think, it’s true for all these radioisotopes, supply follows the demand. And particularly, as this prostate cancer opportunity unfolds, it’s quite a large opportunity. And so, it’s attracting attention. That having been said, couldn’t be happier with our relationship and the capabilities that ITM ITG bring to the table. And especially as they expand their capacity and flexibility with the most recent agreement to bring some supply source to North America, there is not a compelling rationale to make have to make that move. But, we certainly have the flexibility.

Maury Raycroft

Thanks. And the other question is just on the additional publications that we should be expecting by a year-end ‘18. One of these included the full follow-up data from Dr. Hofman’s trial or which ISTs should we anticipate to be published?

Mike Sherman

Yes. I think Dr. Hofman is more likely to update that early in the year, his team to make sure that he’s got a fully mature data set with that second cohort cited to expect and that maybe the GU ASCO early next year. There are publications and some of which we know of now and some of which will become clear as the dates and abstracts are being prepared for upcoming events. But, we know for example that the work done at Cornell, Dr. Tagawa has done some dosing work with PSMA-617 as he’ll present at ESMO. And we expect there will be numerous publications, albeit investigator initiated trials. And I don’t think necessarily those sort of be reinforcing and revisiting the kind of data that we’ve seen from these publications previously as opposed to kind of prospective or randomized trials such as therapy, and obviously the VISION trial would read out later.

Operator

Mike Sherman

Great. Well, thanks everyone for joining the call. Look forward to important updates coming over the next few months. And I look forward to talking to you then. Thank you.

