Diamond Offshore: Results Look Weak, But Company Is Solid

On Monday, July 30, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers were mixed as the company beat the expectations of analysts on earnings but missed on revenues. With that said though, as was the case with Ensco (ESV), the earnings beat simply means that the company did not bleed as much as analysts thought it would. A deeper look at the company's results shows that there were some good things in this report, but the results were marred by the overall weakness in the offshore drilling market as a whole.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Diamond Offshore's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Diamond Offshore reported total revenues of $268.861 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 32.7% decline over the $399.289 million that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company had total operating expenses of $321.236 million during the most recent quarter. That represents a 17.8% decrease from the year-ago quarter.

Diamond Offshore managed to secure several new futures that extend its contract backlog by five years.

The company managed to achieve an operational efficiency of 90.8% across its fleet. This compares unfavorably to the 96.6% utilization rate that it had in the prior year quarter.

Diamond Offshore had a net loss of $69.274 million in the second quarter of 2018, which works out to $0.50 per share. This compares quite unfavorably to the $15.949 million profit that it had in the prior year quarter.

Much as was the case with peer company Ensco, Diamond Offshore saw its revenues decline year-over-year. One reason for this is that the company saw its average dayrate decline in the year-over-year period. During the second quarter of 2017, the company's floater fleet had an average dayrate of $391,000. This figure fell to $317,000 in the most recent period. As the dayrates on offshore drilling contracts do not typically change midcontract, what happened here is that some of the company's rigs that were performing work on older contracts with higher dayrates completed this work and the contracts that essentially replaced them had lower dayrates, thus driving the average down. In addition, Diamond Offshore disposed of its entire shallow-water jack-up drilling fleet in the second half of last year. Therefore, none of these rigs were able to contribute at all to the top-line in this quarter, but they did in the prior year quarter.

Another negative effect on the company's revenues in the second quarter of 2018 can be seen in the company's operating efficiency, which fell to 90.8% from 96.6% in the year-ago quarter. However, this is not an apples-to-apples comparison as the year-ago figure also includes the jack-up rigs that were in Diamond Offshore's fleet at the time. If we look at only the company's floater fleet a year ago, we get a 97.1% operational efficiency.

In order to understand why this decline would have an adverse effect on the company's revenues, it is important to understand how offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, an offshore drilling rig is only compensated for time that it actually spends performing drilling operations for its customer; it does not generate dayrate for that time that it spends out of commission receiving maintenance or repairs. Ideally then, a rig will want to spend all its time performing work, but this is not practical as drilling rigs are like any other sophisticated machine in that they require regular maintenance in order to perform optimally. The challenge for the drilling contractor then is to minimize downtime while still performing all necessary maintenance work. A company's operational efficiency is a measure of the company's success at accomplishing this as it is the percentage of revenue that the company's rigs generated compared to what they would have generated had they had no downtime. As we can see, the decline here is quite disappointing as it means that the company did a much worse job of maximizing its revenue than it did in the year-ago quarter.

As I hinted about in the highlights, Diamond Offshore enjoyed some success at securing new business during the second quarter. First of all, it managed to get an extension to the contract for the Ocean Blackhawk that extends the contract for that rig through to the second quarter of 2021. The company also managed to secure two new contracts for the Ocean BlackHornet and for a second rig that has not yet been named. Each of these contracts is for two years of work and will commence in 2020. Thus, while this is undoubtedly good news, the company will not see a revenue boost or similar development from these contracts until that time. These new fixtures improved the company's contract backlog to $2.2 billion, which represents 23 rig years of work. Given Diamond Offshore's size, this is a very large backlog in the current environment.

In a recent article, I discussed peer company Ensco's view that the offshore drilling industry has begun to recover. This view has been corroborated by several other sources, which I have discussed extensively in articles dating back over the past year or so. Diamond Offshore's success at securing new work reinforces this conviction and while we still have a long way to go until the industry is completely healed, we can definitely see that progress is being made.

In conclusion, Diamond Offshore is definitely being affected by the weak conditions in the offshore drilling market. The company saw its revenues and its average dayrate decline over the past year and this has had an adverse effect on the company's profitability. However, we also see some reasons to be optimistic here as the company enjoyed considerable success at obtaining new contracts for the future.

