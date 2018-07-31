The Play On Nevro

We also outline what we think will be a profitable trade on this name.

"He that can have patience can have what he will." - Benjamin Franklin

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO), a medical device company based just outside San Francisco, has been in the news recently. The company provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain has been in the news over the past week and I have gotten a few questions on it recently.

As can be seen above, the stock has been very volatile in recent sessions.

The Rollercoaster Ride

Late last Tuesday, the shares plunged in reaction to a negative patent ruling involving litigation between Nevro and Boston Scientific (BSX) that came out just before the closing bell.

Then before the bell on the next day, the shares were buoyed by district court rulings. The court "ruled in favor of Nevro regarding six method claims in three of its patents, finding them patent eligible. However, the court also found the BSX is not currently infringing the six method claims. It has not commercially launched a high-frequency spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system in the U.S. and the device it is using in its ACCELERATE study is protected by the clinical trial safe harbor. Also, BSX's Spectra WaveWriter systems do not infringe Nevro's patents because they are limited to frequencies at or below 1.2 kHz."

Then, before the bell yesterday Boston Scientific and Nevro announced the termination of their patent dispute related to high-frequency spinal cord stimulation. However, Nevro will proceed to appeal the portions of the court's summary judgment rulings that were adverse to it.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Last Wednesday, JPMorgan believed the over 25% sell-off in Nevro Tuesday on that adverse patent ruling was a "buying opportunity." JPMorgan reiterated their $77.00 price target and maintain their Buy rating on the company early Wednesday. Here is the synopsis of Morgan's analyst view right after the adverse patent ruling:

The headlines suggest Boston Scientific was the clear winner in the summary judgment, but the 'nuance in the actual ruling swings this in favor of Nevro,' Our interpretation is that while Boston doesn't infringe Nevro's three remaining patents with its current trials and U.S. commercialized tonic stimulation devices, the ruling implies that any attempt to actually commercialize a high-frequency device in the U.S. remains an infringement of Nevro's remaining patents '102 and '472. While Nevro's systems claims patents were ruled invalid, the company's broader method claim patents were upheld.

Leerink Partners ($90 price target) and William Blair also reissued Buy ratings last Wednesday as well. It should be noted that Northland Securities chose to be the outlier in this group and assigned a Hold rating and $55 price target on NVRO five days ago.

Monday morning after Nevro and Boston agreed to terminate litigation, Canaccord Genuity reissued their Buy rating and $80 price target on NVRO with the following commentary:

We think today's announced co-decision to dismiss claims in the ongoing NVRO/BSX lawsuit is a positive development for NVRO shareholders, coming on the heels of a rollercoaster ride over the past three weeks. We reiterate our NVRO thesis from our most recent note last week following summary judgment; we wrote that we were not convinced the ruling would result in HF competition over the near term, and thought the 26% plunge in NVRO stock was a knee-jerk overreaction to a fluid legal situation. We think today's announcement brings the recent legal turmoil full circle.

Nevro ended the first quarter of 2018 with approximately $260 million in cash on the balance sheet. Its operating loss was just under $16 million and it should be noted that legal expenses were more than half that loss, and should go down in light of recent news around said litigation. Cash used for operations during the first quarter, excluding cash payments in relation to intellectual property litigation was less than $1 million.

Verdict

The company recently released preliminary Q2 revenue data showing sales for the second quarter should be just over $96 million worldwide, a nice increase from $78 million in the same period a year ago. Revenues increased 28% Y/Y in the first quarter of this year as well. It should be noted, the company did just reduce FY2018 sales guidance to a range of $385 million to 390 million, compared to the previous range of $400 million to 410 million.

Medical devices are not my sweet spot. However, Nevro is showing good sales growth, is well funded, just remove a major overhang on its stock and is significantly under most recent analyst targets. I would not buy Nevro as a straight equity play unless it dipped back below $50. However, it does set up well in my opinion for a Buy-Write option strategy I describe below.

Option Strategy

A preferable way accumulate an initial stake in NVRO is via a Buy-Write order. Using the January February $60 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit of $49.40 to $49.60 (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its roughly seven-month 'hold' period. It seems superior to a pure equity position at the current time in our opinion.

"Patience is a conquering virtue." - Geoffrey Chaucer

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.