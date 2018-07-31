Yamana Gold Second-Quarter 2018 Results Analysis

I recommend AUY as a cautious buy now with a possible accumulation starting under $2.95.

Free cash flow is expected to turn finally positive next quarter after the completion of the Cerro Moro. It is the most important takeaway from the second quarter.

Picture: El Peñon. Yamana Homesite.

Investment Thesis

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) is a mid-tier Canadian-based gold producer operating seven mines throughout Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.

Note: Gualcamayo mine in Argentina has been classified as an asset held for sale. With full-year production now expected at 100K ounces compared to prior guidance of 110K ounces.

The stock sold off on the news that the company took a $356 million non-cash impairment charge relating to the re-measurement of Gualcamayo mine and related exploration properties in Argentina. The second quarter is confirming that this asset may have been a costly mistake and the company is scaling down and focusing on a sale.

Two other long-term strategic alternatives are Agua Rica (an impressive potential acquired in late 2016) and Suyai projects.

The company is also producing Silver from the El Penon and the Cero Moro mines with a total of 1.310 M Oz in the second quarter, and copper with 31.1 M Lbs in the second quarter.

Historically, Yamana Gold is trading at nearly 5-year low and has underperformed the gold sector due to some dubious management decisions in the past, including the last year spin-off of Brio Gold (OTC: BRRGF).

The second quarter results offer reasons for optimism and a possible turnaround on the horizon with the completion of the Cerro Moro in Argentina. Cerro Moro is expected to produce 85k ounces of gold and 3.75 M ounces of silver in 2018. Quarterly expansionary CapEx is rapidly sinking to now $41 million in 2Q'18.

I believe Yamana Gold offers an excellent opportunity for the long-term and it is still time to accumulate on any weakness.

AUY data by YCharts

Peter Marrone, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We announced commercial production at Cerro Moro late in the quarter. The mill throughput rates are now approximately 90% of capacity. Gold and silver recovery rates are at 95% of design rates. But more interestingly, in the course of the last week or so we have begun to see our mill capacity coming closer to 90% to 95% and recoveries as much as 94%. We are transitioning into a cash flow harvest cycle with a focus on longer term cash flow growth and maximizing our return measures mostly our return on invested capital.

Yamana Gold - Balance Sheet in 2Q'2018. The raw numbers

Yamana Gold 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 455.0 424.4 439.1 400.9 438.0 464.3 484.4 403.5 428.1 493.4 478.8 449.7 431.5 Net Income in $ Million −7.8 −113.0 −1,842.0 36.3 34.8 −11.8 −367.2 −6.1 −34.7 43.5 −196.9 -161.1 18.0 EBITDA $ Million 116.4 158.0 −1,964.0 132.6 129.3 140.9 −475.7 98.5 118.6 191.8 -213.5 -0.1 103.5 (est.) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 9.1% 7.9% 0 0 0 0 8.8% 0 0 4.2% EPS diluted in $/share −0.01 −0.12 −1.97 0.04 0.04 −0.01 −0.37 −0.01 −0.04 0.04 −0.21 -0.17 0.02 Cash from operations in $ Million 121.8 90.4 303.7 122.9 201.0 177.1 163.8 51.3 124.5 149.8 158.4 122.4 102.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 101.8 84.8 91.5 8.,0 117.2 143.8 151.4 129.4 139.0 179.2 196.1 149.8 104.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 20.0 5.6 212.2 39.9 83.8 33.3 12.4 −78.1 −14.5 −29.4 -37.8 -27.4 -1.6 (est.) Cash and short term investments $ Million 244.2 249.2 222.2 317.0 257.8 358.9 172.9 215.8 230.8 248.3 148.9 129.3 114.4 Long term Debt in $ Million 1,842 1,862 1,677 1,733 1,662 1,651 1,574 1,595 1,600 1,643 1,858 1,675 1,697 Dividend per share in $ 0.015 0.015 0.015 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 938.9 946.6 946.9 947.7 948.1 947.6 947.7 948.4 948.1 948,8 948.5 948.7 950.1

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold production details and commentary

Total production for the first quarter was 248,177 ounces of gold from Yamana's seven producing mines, up 11.1% sequentially.

Gold AISC by-product was $847 per ounce in 2Q'18 which is excellent.

Total silver production for 2Q'18 was 1,310,079 Ag Oz, up 45.7% sequentially with Cerro Moro production.

Total Copper Production was 31.1 M lbs.

Bottom Line: Production Guidance 2018-2020.

The company expects an increase in production regularly until 2020. The guidance is 970K oz. of gold and 12.9 M oz. of silver and 120 Mlbs (year) of copper by 2020.

Source: AUY 1Q18 Presentation.

Daniel Racine, CFO, said in the conference call:

Despite the lower production at Minera Florida, we are still on target to achieve our 2018 guidance. We also produced 1.3 million ounces of silver and 31.1 million tons of copper. Globally we are tracking to exceed our gold production guidance.

Brio Gold

The Leagold transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. Upon completion of the Arrangement, and following the recently announced planned equity issue by Leagold, Yamana will own approximately 20.5% of Leagold.

Commentary

1 - Revenues.

Revenues were up 0.8% year-over-year to $431.5 million in the quarter but were down 4% sequentially. Yamana Gold missed revenue consensus by $0.31 million.

The company presents a good growth prospect, with much of the excitement still ahead, starting with the commercial production of the Cerro Moro mine. Jason Blanc said in the conference call:

At Cerro Moro we have our first doré pour report in May and declare commercial production on June 26, 2018. With the declaration of the commercial production our attention has turned to operational optimization in support of delivering guided metal production of 85,000 ounces of gold and 3.75 million ounces of silver in 2018.

2 - Net debt is now at $1.51 billion.

Potential arises from future free cash flow in 2018-2019 while. As of June 31, 2018, Yamana Gold has total liquidity of approximately ~$940 million. Of that, $114.1 million in cash on hand and securities and ~$820 million is the line of credit. Net debt is now $1.58 billion which is comfortable.

Note: The company intends to lower the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 3.0 now to its short-term goal of 2.0, and then ultimately to 1.5.

3 - Free Cash Flow.

It is logical to believe that Yamana Gold is now bottoming out of its long-term bearish cycle and will slowly rise to a better valuation, depending on the future gold price, of course. Free cash flow is expected to turn finally positive next quarter after the completion of the Cerro Moro.

With the stronger cash flow generation on the back of Cerro Moro and the lower CapEx, we are transitioning to a cash harvesting phase that we've been anticipating.

Said Jason Leblanc in the conference call. It is the most important takeaway from the second quarter.

The critical clue is future CapEx going down significantly which will boost the operating cash flow in H2 2018. Improvements at Malartic and Jacobina will also contribute meaningfully.

Source: AUY Presentation.

Technical Analysis

AUY is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern with a line resistance at $3.10 (slight selling recommended) and a line support at $2.80 (Buying recommended). The symmetrical pattern can be bullish and bearish, and it is reasonable to expect a positive breakout assuming a better future gold price.

I recommend AUY as a cautious buy now with a possible accumulation starting under $2.95.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AUY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.