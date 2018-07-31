Allergan: Using Options To Leverage Any Upside

Allergan (AGN) looks to be reversing higher following years of decline. The company is experiencing continued growth with its main offerings, while also improving its political capital, and keeping a united front with its management. Although its debt burden is elevated, the company is taking steps to improve its balance sheet. Its share price is breaking higher on both short- and long-term timeframes, signaling its turnaround may be legitimate. I'm adding a position in this name using at-the-money call options expiring in 100 days, limiting risk and leveraging my upside.

Fundamental Narrative

The company looks to be on more solid footing in recent months due to improving operational performance, as well as management’s commitment to improving corporate culture.

During its most recent earnings call, AGN raised its yearly earnings forecast due to rising sales of its main product Botox, while also stating that it did not expect to increase drug prices over the coming year. The remarks around curbing price hikes followed sentiment shared by AGN’s peers, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration efforts to stop escalating healthcare costs. This should buy it some political capital, avoiding sentiment shocks should the government take action against the company.

As far as results, the company lifted its earnings target to reflect strength in its medical aesthetics business, such as wrinkle treatment Botox and the CoolSculpting system that helps people slim down by freezing fat away. Sales of Botox, as well as its other important drug, Restasis, exceeded expectations.

Although investors have called for changes at the company in recent years following a series of missteps with its pipeline of potential new drugs and a string of acquisitions that ballooned the company's debt pile, management is holding strong on its front. The board wants CEO Saunders to keep his dual role alongside the lead independent director, who also has significant responsibilities, stating that the structure provides, "the right independence, oversight and leadership for our board."

Management also had this to say about its recent performance:

"Allergan's performance in the first half of 2018 demonstrates the strength of our strategy and a sharp focus on execution. We have driven strong growth in our key products and core business, delivered seven successful pivotal clinical trials for our key R&D programs and executed on our capital deployment strategy."

And

"In the second quarter, our core business grew by 10.6%, led by Medical Aesthetics, BOTOX® Therapeutic, VRAYLAR® and LINZESS®. Overall non-GAAP revenues rose 2.3 percent, even amid ongoing exclusivity challenges for older products. At the same time, the positive clinical trial results on programs for migraine, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration highlight the promise of our business for years to come."

Price Action

AGN has seen its share price decline significantly in recent years due to a number of reasons listed below. As is seen, the company was in a sustained trend lower from 2017 through early 2018 due to patent issues, as well as weaker earnings expectations. As the negative sentiment rolls off however, the company looks like an attractive buying opportunity.

Analyzing the company’s price action a bit more closely, it looks like a breakout higher is occurring out of a longer-term turnaround effort. Its monthly and daily charts show a double-bottom reversal pattern forming around the $150 level over the past few months.

Moreover, on its hourly chart, I'm buying above the $180 breakout level. The price action consolidated since early June, leading into earnings. The company provided a solid outlook, leading investor optimism to spike, pushing its share price higher.

The Trade

I'm looking to gain exposure to AGN through call options. This allows me to keep my risk limited, a position of roughly 2% of the portfolio, while gaining leveraged upside. When buying options, I like to put the expiration date out around 100 days. In this case, the November expiration date is roughly 100 days away, with a decent amount of open interest. Buying the ATM, $185 calls for roughly $10/contract gives me nearly 20:1 leverage, which is in the sweet spot. My aim is to either continue holding through the 100 days and roll the position to a later date should upward momentum continue. If the position turns lower against my investment thesis, I will sell.

Remember that when trading options, it is possible to lose your full premium paid should the position turn against you quickly. I like this trade though, because if I'm right on the investment thesis, a 2% position could increase by 3-5x over the span of the trade, representing an attractive risk/reward from current levels.

Conclusion

Although AGN has taken a number of steps to improve its operations, it is still at the will of its operating environment. For example, should the current administration put to company in its crosshairs, it could lead to waning investor sentiment and selling pressure.

Additionally, its debt load remains elevated. Management is taking steps to reduce the debt, but a $25 billion-plus debt pile requires strong growth and efficient use of cash flows to reduce the burden.

I'm a believer in AGN’s turnaround story as it improves its operations and sees investor optimism pick up. To initiate the trade, I'm using ATM call options that expire in 100 days to give myself limited downside, but leveraged upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.