Cision Acquires ShareIQ Assets For Image Recognition Technologies

For CISN, integrating ShareIQ's IP will serve to build out its Communications Cloud offering to capture more of the value chain in digital marketing.

ShareIQ has developed image discovery, monitoring and analysis technologies relevant for Cision's digital marketing and communications customers.

Cision has acquired the technology assets of ShareIQ for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Cision (CISN) has announced it has acquired ShareIQ technical assets for an undisclosed amount.

ShareIQ has developed a proprietary platform to manage digital marketing campaigns and related visual recognition technologies.

With the acquisition, CISN continues to add capabilities to its Communications Cloud offering and broaden its value to customers.

Target Company

The New York-based brand marketing company was founded in 2014 to help brands optimize their earned media marketing.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Brian Killen, who has been with the firm since the start and was previously Chief Strategist of Global Product and Engineering at Acxiom.

Below is an overview video of Killen’s ShareIQ pitch:

(Source: NOAHConference)

ShareIQ’s primary offerings include a proprietary platform in which brands can analyze and manage their campaigns’ engagement rates, identify top influencers, and understand the target audiences’ trends.

Investors invested $5.2 million in the company through four rounds and included Plug and Play, Lakestar, JOIN Capital, Matthias Hilpert, and Nils Winkler. (Source: Crunchbase)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the image recognition market was valued at $16 billion in 2016.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% between 2017 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increase of internet access worldwide and consequent social media adoption, as well as the rising use of image recognition across different verticals.

North America was the leader in image recognition in 2016 and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Companies will continue to push for image recognition integration with mobile computing platforms in e-commerce and digital shopping functional areas.

The Asia Pacific region will register very strong growth at a CAGR of 23% between 2017 and 2025. China is expected to be the leader in that region, due to the use of security and surveillance systems Finally, Europe is expected to drive growth in the market through its applications in automotive technologies.

Major competitive vendors that sell image recognition technologies include:

Attrasoft

Catchoom

Google (GOOGL)

Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY)

Honeywell (HON)

LTU Technologies

NEC (NEC1.F)

Slyce

Wikitude

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither party disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Cision did not file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

Cision has acquired ShareIQ’s imaging assets, which include the ability to discover, identify, track and analyze original images in order to help its media customers maximize their digital campaign efforts.

ShareIQ has processed over 750 billion unique images with its technologies and Cision has acquired that library of images as well as the underlying technologies.

As Cision stated in the deal announcement,

The ShareIQ platform is based on patent-pending technology that discovers, analyzes and indexes original pieces of visual content, as well as shared and republished copies of specific images. With the addition of ShareIQ technology to the Cision Communications Cloud, Cision becomes the first earned media platform in the industry to monitor, analyze and attribute value to both text and visual content.

CISN’s stock price has dropped slightly in the wake of the acquisition announcement, but has risen sharply over the past 12 months as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

With the deal, Cision is continuing its targeted acquisition efforts to make its Cision Cloud communications suite a top industry solution for digital marketers across a range of functionalities.

Cision is targeting full integration of ShareIQ’s technologies into its existing workflow by the end of 2018, so investors should hope to begin seeing results in the first half of 2019.

While the deal by itself will likely not move the stock in the short term, it is part of Cision management’s move to broaden its offerings across a larger set of capabilities, as public relations firms and brand marketers require greater intelligence throughout the digital market lifecycle, both within its own platform and with its partnerships with LiveRamp and MediaMath.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.