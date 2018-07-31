Concerns About Disney's Star Wars Franchise Are Overblown

The Star Wars franchise's value extends beyond what happens in the box office and can be a major growth driver in its plans to compete in streaming.

Investors and Wall Street seem to be fixated on the flop of the latest Star Wars movie spin-off, Solo. The movie has only grossed $350 million to date, compared to the last Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, which grossed over $1 billion. After considering production costs and market expense estimates, Solo has actually been a money loser for Disney (DIS). This development has also led to the cancellation of a future planned Star Wars spin-off. On the surface, it seems that the $4 billion purchase of Lucasfilms in 2012 has run its course - and that investors wrongly extrapolated the success of the first 2 Lucasfilm movies into the future. Perhaps the dark side of the force has taken over and the heroes of Star Wars are finished.

To make matters worse, the latest major installment of the famed Star Wars franchise, Episode XIII's The Last Jedi, was a controversial movie that left hardcore fans scratching their heads. There is much criticism about the way that Rian Johnson directed the film, as it seemed to veer off course from where J. J. Abrams, director of Episode XII, had left the story line off. Rotten Tomato scores from viewers tanked and the mounting concern from investors is that Disney has killed the golden goose by having it lay too many eggs.

However, getting behind the storyline and into the numbers shows a much different picture. Things are actually humming along quite nicely for Disney and its movie business, and it can very much so get better. For one, Disney's market share on box office sales has skyrocketed for 2018.

Market Share for Each Distributor in 2018

Market Share for Each Distributor in 2017

Market Share for Each Distributor in 2016

Source: The Numbers

That's a change from 26.07% in 2016 to 21.74% in 2017 to 35.08% in 2018. In each of the past 3 years, Disney is making less than half of the movies that Warner Brothers is making and still dominating them in Gross Market Share. Despite the low performance of Solo, which is still #7 in gross revenue out of all of the 2018 movies so far, Disney has already surpassed 2017's total gross and seems ready to take on 2016's $2.9 billion with ease. Perhaps these concerns that people just "aren't going to the movies anymore" are as overblown as the supposed demise of the Star Wars franchise.

When we re-examine the numbers behind The Last Jedi, we see that revenues hit about $995 million and that profit is estimated at a healthy $417.5 million. Sure that was a steep drop from the Force Awakens $780.1 million in profit, but was the follow-up Episode XIII really going to outperform the much anticipated Episode XII, after years of no Star Wars movies since Episode III? I think that's an unfair assumption to make, as all of the built up excitement brings a type of urgency that just isn't there when you have time to catch up on Episode XIII before hitting Episode XIV. Like you can see with the box office stats, Disney still dominated 2017 and a Star Wars movie (The Last Jedi) was still #1 in gross for the year, so I think the whole thing is doing fine. In fact, The Last Jedi still hit #15 in gross revenue for 2018 despite having been released on 12/15/17. Universal's sequel Fifty Shades Freed couldn't even beat it despite a significant part of The Last Jedi's revenue coming from 2017 sales.

Not only do I see this narrative that the Lucasfilm acquisition has run its course to be ridiculous, but I also am very bullish on what the Star Wars franchise means for Disney's long term bottom line. I don't think that the major splash that Disney is set to make in the streaming market in 2019 - 2020 is barely considered, and that the Star Wars films may play a vital role in that.

Back in 2012, Disney signed a contract with Netflix (NFLX) to allow some of Disney's films to stream on Netflix's platform. The terms are a bit confusing, but basically Netflix will have rights to many of Disney's 2016, 2017, and 2018 movies, but nothing after 2019. Disney CEO Bob Iger has been clear that the 2012 contract is set to end with no replacement planned. Instead Disney is preparing to launch its own streaming service to host its movies and shows and directly compete with Netflix and Time Warner (TWX). How this impacts the Star Wars franchise depends on each individual movie, but as an example the rights for Rogue One will be available for Netflix to stream until about early 2020.

Now the Lucasfilm deal starts to make even more sense. Not only was it wildly successful from box office and revenue profits alone, but the movies add to an already very strong portfolio that can attract customers to its new streaming service. Any momentum that gets built in the meantime from the Star Wars movies already made will get transferred over to Disney's bottom line when they re-retain those streaming rights.

Not only that, but Netflix's balance sheet has been seriously deteriorating in the past several years, and Disney hasn't even released their competing streaming service yet. Just take a comparison look between these charts showing the latest trends in Debt to Equity:

NFLX Debt to Equity Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

The Long Term Debt to Equity numbers are just as bad for Netflix:

NFLX 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Total Current Liabilities 389 1,225 1,676 2,154 2,663 3,530 4,587 5,466 Long-Term Debt 200 400 400 500 886 2,371 3,364 6,499 Total Liabilities 692 2,426 3,223 4,079 5,185 7,979 10,907 15,431 Shareholders' Equity 290 643 745 1,334 1,858 2,223 2,680 3,582

Source: Quick FS

DIS 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Total Current Liabilities 11,000 12,088 12,813 11,704 13,292 16,334 16,842 19,595 Long-Term Debt 10,130 10,922 10,697 12,776 12,631 12,773 16,483 19,119 Total Liabilities 31,687 34,739 35,139 35,812 39,183 43,657 48,768 54,474 Shareholders' Equity 37,519 37,385 39,759 45,429 44,958 44,525 43,265 41,315

Source: Quick FS

Using this data from their balance sheet, you can see that the Long Term Debt to Equity for Netflix is currently while for Disney it is at. Were Netflix to have liquidity issues, say in the case where customers slowly start to realize that the quality of movies on the platform is declining and subscriptions bleed down and run towards Disney, this kind of leverage can cause financial issues to spiral downwards and really damage Netflix's competitiveness in the streaming market. Which is all the better for a business like Disney that already has a portfolio of popular movies and movie franchises like Star Wars and Marvel.

While investors tend to despise uncertainty and view the future of Star Wars' as unstable because of its last two movies, these concerns are overblown and the real potential of Lucasfilms is yet to come. I'm confident that balance to the force and the streaming market will be restored.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.