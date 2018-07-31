Procter & Gamble Offers Decent Value For Dividend Investors After Earnings

shares are likely hovering around fair value on an earnings basis, but the dividend yield looks more attractive.

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported its full year fiscal 2018 earnings results this morning, and the market seems to be taking them as "good enough" - with shares in the green by a few basis points as I write this. The 10-K isn't out yet, but I wanted to "check up" on the company by utilizing the 8-K form, which can be found here.

Growth remains challenging...

The company is still struggling to grow, but at least it's not backsliding like some of the other shrinking consumer staples. Growth

Source: FY2018 8-K

The impact of currency fluctuations helped lift sales by roughly 3% overall, but organically, the top-line only grew by about 1% on a constant currency basis in fiscal 2018. Organic growth is expected to pick up and hit the 2% to 3% range for fiscal 2019, however, as can be seen above.

Despite tepid growth, I do think the company is still an above-average operation, and I also think that it's still generating value as it grows as well.

Return on invested capital analysis

Measuring PG's ROIC against its weighted-average cost of capital, or WACC, allows us to see its moat in numbers. Companies that earn ROIC in excess of their WACC create value as they grow - earning excess returns - while companies that earn ROIC less than their cost of capital tend to destroy value as they grow.

Note: I am using adjusted non-GAAP numbers for effective tax rate and EBIT in my model below, and a full reconciliation to GAAP can be found in the firm's most recent 8-K.

I also decided to run a different range of equity costs (along with the corresponding impact on WACC) below, due to the difficulty in calculating a precise cost of equity:

The company most likely out-earns its cost of capital, even if its cost of equity is as high as 20% (which is unlikely). I'd say Procter & Gamble's moat is still intact, therefore, and its slim growth is at least still creating incremental value for investors.

Conclusion

PG shares have traded at 23 times earnings on average over the past five years, while the thirteen-year median multiple is only around 19.23 times earnings.

The company doesn't look particular "cheap", therefore - at least initially. Analysts expect earnings-per-share of $4.39 on average for fiscal 2019, which puts shares at about 18.32 times forward earnings, so that looks a little better. If anything, shares look fairly-valued to slightly-undervalued here from an earnings perspective.

I think shares look even more attractive for investors looking for a "steady-eddy" type dividend growth investment here. Capital appreciation likely won't be very impressive going forward due to the tepid growth, in my opinion, but if you're looking for income, PG shares are yielding around 3.5% at the moment, which isn't a "normal" occurrence when looking back in time:

PG Dividend Yield (ttm) data by YCharts

The company's yield is still hovering around the high end of its historical range, and despite tepid growth, P&G is still a very quality company. Not only does it consistently generate excess returns on its capital, but it also continues to maintain a relatively conservative balance sheet. Cash flow continues to gush in as well:

Source: 2018 8-K

The firm's free cash flow more than covered its adjusted net income, indicating high-quality earnings.

There's a lot to like about P&G as a quality income investment here, in my opinion - just don't expect a lot of capital appreciation going forward. I also think that this is a name that will be more "in favor" if economic prospects get more dire and there's a "flight to safety," so that's another thing to consider.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's Retail Report.

Disclaimer: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.